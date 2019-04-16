The Janesville Craig baseball team made short work of Sun Prairie on Tuesday, taking a 10-0 victory in five innings in the teams’ first scheduled meeting of the week.
Ranked second in the state, the host Cougars (5-0 Big Eight Conference) scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to lock up the win over the Cardinals (3-1).
Micah Overley pitched a complete game, giving up one walk and one hit with four strikeouts. He also went 2-for-3, and Dan Blomgren and Gavin Kilen also had two hits. Carson Shepard tripled for Sun Prairie.
Madison West 8, Verona 6
The Regents (3-0 Big Eight) scored seven runs in the first two innings and held on to beat the Wildcats (4-2). Otto Treichel had two hits and three RBIs for West, and Drake Baldwin and Justin Grosse had two hits each. Ryan Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs for Verona.
Janesville Parker 5, Madison La Follette 3
The visiting Vikings (1-4 Big Eight) built a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning and held on to beat the Lancers (2-4). Carter Borcherding and Andrew Rajkovich each homered for La Follette.
Madison Memorial 7, Middleton 6
The Spartans (2-2 Big Eight) scored four runs in the third inning and held on to beat the Cardinals (3-3). Kyle Yu was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Spartans. Remington Lockwood went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Cardinals.
Waunakee 10-15, Baraboo 1-5
Currently the top-ranked team in the Division 1 coaches’ poll, the visiting Warriors (5-0 Badger North Conference) won both games of a doubleheader with Baraboo (0-5). Nate Stevens led the way in the first game with a home run, and Will Ross doubled and tripled. Nick Smith had five RBIs and Joe Hauser four in the second game.
Reedsburg 9, Portage 8
After trailing by three with one inning remaining, the Beavers (4-0 Badger North) rallied against the Warriors (0-4) with four runs in the seventh. Jakob Wegner went 3-for-4 and knocked in two runs to lead the Beavers. Kaden Lehman went 2-for-4 for Portage.
Mount Horeb 13, Sauk Prairie 3
Jordan Schaefer gave up just one run and struck out six for the Vikings (3-1 Badger North) against the Eagles (1-3). Stuart Woller and Chase Markin both tripled for Mount Horeb, who capitalized off Sauk Prairie’s six errors.
DeForest 10, Beaver Dam 0
Cal Olson did not give up a run on three hits and struck out four as the host Norskies (2-2 Badger North) blanked the Golden Beavers (2-2). DeForest did not commit any errors in the victory.
Milton 5, Monona Grove 4
The Redhawks (4-1 Badger South) overcame four errors to come back and knock the Silver Eagles (3-1) out of sole possession of the league lead. Colin Schuetz doubled for lead Milton.
Fort Atkinson 3-10, Monroe 2-2
In the first game of a Badger South doubleheader, Nolan Jensen doubled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh for the Blackhawks (3-3) against the Cheesemakers (1-4). Ethan Heagney allowed four hits in the complete-game victory. In the second game, Brenden Zastrow doubled and drove in three runs.
Madison Edgewood 7, Stoughton 0
Andrew Newton singled twice and pitched six scoreless innings to lead the Crusaders (3-1 Badger South) past the Vikings (1-3). Ryan Ellingson had three hits for Stoughton.
Watertown 7, Oregon 2
Jacob Fischer threw a six-hit complete game, striking out four and walking three, to lead the Goslings (2-2 Badger South) past the Panthers (1-3). Matt Rusch hit a double and single for Oregon.
Watertown Luther Prep 6, Lakeside Lutheran 5
The host Phoenix (2-1 Capitol North Conference) hit a walkoff single in the eighth inning to win, after losing a 5-1 lead in the sixth inning. Zach Scheuerlein, David Baumann and Caleb Heckendorf all singled twice to lead Luther Prep, and Cater Buchta doubled twice for the Warriors (0-2).
Columbus 11, Poynette 0
Trace Kirchberg had a strong performance for the Cardinals (1-1), hitting three singles for three RBIs at the plate. Kirchberg also threw 11 strikeouts on the mound, as Columbus did not register an error compared to four errors from Poynette (0-3).
Lake Mills 8, Lodi 3
Riley Zirbel hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the L-Cats (3-0 Capitol North) a lead they would hold the entire game against the Blue Devils (2-1). Lake Mills scattered 11 hits, with Riley Zirbel and Spencer Hans each with multiple hits.
Wisconsin Heights 6, Marshall 4
The visiting Vanguards (2-1 Capitol South) beat the Cardinals (1-2) as three pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter and the winners broke a tie with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Shraven Parman earned the pitching victory in relief, and the winners got a single and double from starting pitcher Clayton Caminiti. Losing pitcher Tyler Chadwick had Marshall’s only hit, an RBI double.
Belleville 4, Waterloo 0
Jaydon Winkers pitched a scoreless complete game for the Wildcats (2-1 Capitol South), striking out five against the Pirates (2-1). Jackson Richter singled twice to lead Belleville.
East Troy 4, McFarland 3
The Trojans (2-5 Rock Valley) score the final run in the bottom of the seventh to secure the home victory. Owen Rice pitched five innings, giving up five hits and three runs and winning pitcher Ben Gerber pitched two innings giving up one hit for the home team. The Spartans (5-2) J.T. Pimental pitched five innings giving up no hits with four strikeouts. Gabe Roderick went 2-for-2 and R Samuel has a double for the away team.
Jefferson 5, Walworth Big Foot 2
The host Eagles (6-1) scored two runs in the first and fifth innings to get the Rock Valley victory over Chiefs (2-5). Logan Wagner went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to lead Jefferson. Ryan Brost and Nathan Hebbe also both went 2-for-3 with doubles. Jared Vogel allowed three hits and two runs over six solid innings.
Edgerton 7, Clinton 0
Skyler Gullickson pitched five innings, allowing two hits and no runs as the Crimson Tide (4-2 Rock Valley) beat the Cougars (1-5) on the road. Gullickson also hit a triple in the sixth inning and drove in a run.
Whitewater 5, Evansville 1
Marc Jones and Jaden Salmieri combined to go five-for-five at the plate for the host Whippets (6-1 Rock Valley), and Jacob Heritage chipped in three RBIs for Whitewater. Matt Forster led the Blue Devils (0-7) with two hits.
Dodgeville 11, River Valley 1
Anthony Vivian hit a grand slam for the Dodgers (3-0 Southwest Wisconsin) against the Blackhawks (0-3) and R.J. Veinberg had three hits and three RBIs.
Softball
Beloit Memorial 3,
Madison Memorial 0
Jacey Walker threw a no-hitter for the Purple Knights (3-1 Big Eight) against the Spartans (4-3), striking out 10, and walking just one. Gracie Henthorn singled twice in three at-bats to lead visiting Beloit Memorial.
Sun Prairie 9,
Madison East 1
Maddie Gardner struck out six and allowed no earned runs as the Cardinals (5-1 Big Eight) beat the Purgolders (0-5). Sierra Ek and Grace Radlund combined for six hits in seven plate appearances to lead Sun Prairie to its fifth conference win.
Middleton 3, Janesville Craig 2
The host Cardinals (4-3 Big Eight) rode the pitching from Brynn Thayer past the Cougars (1-5). Thayer pitched a complete game and struck out seven with no walks. Jenna Redders doubled and Rachael Roberts tripled for Middleton.
Verona 15, Madison La Follette 1
The fifth-ranked Wildcats (7-0 Big Eight) put on another dominating performance to beat the Lancers (0-3). Amelia Hust had three RBIs to lead Verona.
Janesville Parker 10, Madison West 0
Chelsea Naber and Julianna Getka combined for a one-hit shutout over five innings as the host Vikings (3-3 Big Eight) beat the Regents (1-4). Alexys Luek homered and went 2-for-3 with four RBIs for the offense. Alison Rosga and Jasmyn Demrow also both went 2-for-3.
Portage 5, Reedsburg 3
Senior Joia Simonson delivered five no-hit innings of relief with nine strikeouts and delivered a game-winning two-run home run to help lift the host Warriors (5-2, 5-2 Badger North) past the Beavers (0-6, 0-4). Mallory Stingley hit a three-run homer for Reedsburg.
Waunakee 10, Baraboo 0
The visiting Warriors (3-2 Badger North) dominated the Thunderbirds (3-2) on the road, thanks to six errors from Baraboo and an eight-run second inning. Trista Ripp tripled and hit three RBIs for Waunakee, and Ally Ronk pitched another gem, striking out six with no runs and just two hits allowed.
Mount Horeb 8, Sauk Prairie 3
The visiting Vikings (2-4 Badger North) broke the ice with a four-run rally in the top of the fourth inning and rode the pitching of Jadyn Holman and Lucy Dahlk past the Eagles (1-4). Jordyn Holman hit a double and two singles for the winners, and Sydney Swiggum drove in three runs.
DeForest 8, Beaver Dam 7
Kylee Jansen singled in the go-ahead run in top of the seventh as the Norskies (5-0 Badger North) outlasted the host Golden Beavers (2-3). Jordan Marty pitched three innings in relief, giving up one run on two hits. Marty also went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Taylor Von Behren went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Cammi Riemer went 3-for-3 with a double. Beaver Dam was led by Grace Scharfenberg, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.
Monroe 5, Fort Atkinson 3
The host Cheesemakers (3-0 Badger South) scored three runs in the second and added a couple insurance runs in the fourth and sixth innings to beat the Blackhawks (1-3). Hailey Betthauser went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Sarah Prien knocked in two more for the winners. Fort was led by Autumn Congdon, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, and Alexis Jacobson, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Watertown 9, Oregon 2
The Goslings (3-0 Badger South) took a come-from-behind victory over the Panthers (2-3) after trailing by two in the fourth inning. Watertown’s Paige Baachi went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs, and Payton Zubke drove in two. Oregon’s Erin Newton drove in two.
Madison Edgewood 4, Stoughton 3
The host Crusaders (4-0 Badger South) gave up two runs in the top of the fifth inning, but scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and held on to beat the Vikings (0-4). Michelle Schmitt pitched a six-hitter, striking out six, and Leah Jakusz had two singles for Edgewood. Madison Brickson had two hits and Kaliey Hammersley homered for Stoughton.
Lakeside Lutheran 15, Watertown Luther Prep 5
The host Warriors (3-1 Capitol North Conference) got six doubles to roll past the Phoenix (1-2). Nora Statz and Ryann Burger each had three RBIs for the winners. Elisa Marggraf had two hits for Luther Prep.
Lake Mills 16, Lodi 4
Taylor Roughen had two RBIs for the visiting L-Cats (1-2 Capitol Conference), and also struck out 10 in a complete-game pitching performance. Brianna Jessie went 4-for-4 with a triple for Lake Mills.
Wisconsin Heights 9, Marshall 0
Taylor Kraemer struck out seven and gave up up two hits and one walk as the host Vanguards (3-0 Capitol South) swept the Cardinals (1-3). Miranda Keith went 2x4 and had a double for the winners.
Cambridge 10, New Glarus 3
The host Blue Jays (3-1 Capitol South) scored three runs in the first and four in the second inning to defeat the Glarner Knights (0-4). Kat Toepfer allowed one run off six hits and struck out six in a complete game for the winners. Emma Nottestad went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Mary Hommen had three RBIs, and Kate Downing and Peyton Zibell tripled for the offense. Faith Bump doubled for New Glarus.
Belleville 12, Waterloo 4
The Pirate outhit the Wildcats, 12-4, but Belleville (3-0 Capitol South) scored nine runs in the first inning and took advantage of eight errors to beat the Pirates (1-3). Jillian Michaels had two hits and Raina Nicholson doubled for Belleville. Kaitlyn Filter, Michaela Riege, Katie Kuhl and Quinnly Hush each hit a double and single for Waterloo.
McFarland 8, Edgerton 6
KJ LeFave doubled in the top of the fifth, scoring a run to break a 4-4 tie and lead the Spartans (4-5) to victory over the Crimson Tide (0-5). LeFave lead McFarland with four hits in five at bats. Edgerton’s Grace Schuman, Demoya-cotter, Kelsey Lien and Lauren Radtke each had multiple hits.
Jefferson 12-18, Brodhead 0-5
Claire Beck pitched a one-hitter, striking out seven and walking none, and Kylee Lukes homered as the Eagles (8-1 Rock Valley Conference) beat the Cardinals (1-6) in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader. The Eagles had 19 hits in a runaway win in the second game, as Lukes, Eden Dempsey and Claire Peachey all homered for Jefferson. Cora Hafen homered for Brodhead.
Whitewater 11, Evansville 1
Bryce Hibbs hit a double in the first inning to drive in two runs as the Whippets (7-2 Rock Valley) beat the Blue Devils (1-4) at home. Hibbs led Whitewater’s batting with four hits in four at bats. Hannah Karnes drove in Evansville’s only run in the fifth inning.
Horicon 10, Deerfield 0
Allison Tillema pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts to help the Marshmen (4-0) to a shutout victory against the Demons (7-2). Horicon sealed the victory with nine runs in the fifth inning.
Barneveld 3, Juda/Albany 1
The Eagles (2-2 Six Rivers West) broke a tie with two runs in the third inning and rode the five-hit pitching of Kyla Ihm the rest of the way to hand the Panthers (3-1) their first league loss. Nikki Leahy and Emma Gordon each hit a double and single for the winners.
Wisconsin Dells 3, Wautoma 2
The Hornets (1-2 South Central) scored the game’s first two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but the Chiefs (2-1) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh to win. Kristina Warren hit a double and single for the winners, and Gracie Walker scattered six hits in a complete-game performance.
River Valley 12, Cuba City 11 (8)
In a game that saw 35 hits, the Blackhawks scored three times in the top of the eighth to earn a non-conference win over the host Cubans. The winners got four hits apiece from Kate Hanson and Brianna Gilbert.
Pardeeville 14, Dodgeland 5
Sara Ott pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight as the host Bulldogs defeated the Trojans in Trailways Conference crossover play.
Boys tennis
Verona 4, Middleton 3
The eighth-ranked Wildcats took a big step forward in the Big Eight dual-meet race, winning all four singles matches to lock up a victory against the ninth-ranked Cardinals. Will Tennison, Kevin Fan, Kush Nagpal and Christopher Queoff won their singles matches for Verona.
Sun Prairie 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Josh Baldwin and Jonathan Pulver both won single matches without dropping a game as the state sixth-ranked Cardinals cruised to a Big Eight victory over the Purple Knights.
Madison Memorial 6, Madison La Follette 1
No. 1 doubles duo Ryan Weinbach and Santiago Barquin took a 6-0, 6-0 victory to lead the Spartans past the Lancers in a Big Eight dual. Tyger Yang earned La Follete’s only victory, at No. 1 singles.
Waunakee 7, Reedsburg 0
The host Warriors lost only five games in 14 sets to sweep the Beavers in a Badger North Conference dual.
Milton 7, Fort Atkinson 0
Senior Zach Richard took a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles to lead the Red Hawks past the Blackhawks in a Badger South dual. Winning at No.1 doubles was Luke Grote and Miles Stukey with a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
Girls soccer
Monona Grove 7, Baraboo 0
Silver Eagles junior Maelia Dzedzic scoed two goals and assisted on two more in a Badger South Conference victory over the Thunderbirds. Sophomore Vanessa Giallombardo added three assists.
Lake Mills 3, Watertown Luther Prep 1
Abbie Burke scored for Watertown Luther Prep in the 78th minute with an assist from Lily Zimpelmann to tie the game, but freshman Ava Stelter completed an unassisted hat trick in the 87th minute to give the L-Cats the victory over the Phoenix in a Capitol Conference match.
Belleville/New Glarus 5, Deerfield/Cambridge 0
Sophomore Jaylynn Benson had two goals as Sugar River glided to victory over United in Capitol action. Senior goalie Rachel Heittola took the field and scored a goal in the 72nd minute with an assist from Kallie Ace.
Lodi 4, Lakeside Lutheran 0
Grasyn Schmidt scored the first goal three minutes after the opening whistle and had two assists to Alayna Rosga as the Blue Devils shut out the Warriors. Thea Collins scored the fourth goal unassisted in the 66th minute.
DeForest 5, Stoughton 0
The Norskies had 26 shots on goal as DeForest blanked the Vikings. Cheyenne Hendler, Addy Conaway and Leah Doucette scored in the first half, and Guadalupe Zaragoza and Lydia Webster scored in the second.
Dodgeville/Mineral Point 3, Jefferson 1
Savannah Jones scored in the second minute, sending the Dodgers past the Eagles in non-conference play. Eryn Warner scored after halftime for Jefferson.
Boys golf
Badger North mini-meet
Beaver Dam’s Zak Kulka shot even-par 70 at Lake Wisconsin Country Club to earn medalist honors, but Waunakee won the eight-team meet behind a 74 from No. 5 player Joe Guerrera and a 77 from Sean Murphy. Mount Horeb’s Kasen Fager shot 76.
Badger South mini-meet
Madison Edgewood shot 325 at Stoughton Country Club and rolled to a 15-stroke victory over Monona Grove in a Badger South mini-meet. Oregon’s Sam Schroeder earned medalist honors with a 75. Edgewood got a 77 from Karl Gilmore.
Middleton Triangular
Jacob Beckman shot 3-over-par 75 at Pleasant View Golf Course in Middleton to lead the Cardinals to a four-player score of 308 and a 20-stroke victory over Sun Prairie in a Big Eight triangular. Madison East fielded an incomplete roster.
Janesville Parker Triangular
Silas Pickhardt shot 10-over-par 82 at Riverside Country Club in Janesville to lead Madison Memorial to a 24-victory over host Janesville Parker. Madison West finished 26 strokes back.