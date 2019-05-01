Jacob Powley hit an RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday evening, giving the host Sun Prairie baseball team a 3-2 victory over third-ranked Hartland Arrowhead in non-conference play.
Powley's double was the only extra-base hit of the day for the Cardinals, who totaled six hits, including two singles each from Carson Shepard and Josh Caron.
Noah Wendler earned the pitching victory in relief of starter Logan Lange. The two combined to allow six Arrowhead hits, including a solo home run by Nic Wohlfiel.
Portage 1, Baraboo 0
Senior Austen Stensrud went 2-for-4 and delivered a two-out, walk-off RBI single to lift the host Warriors (6-6, 2-6 Badger North Conference) past the Thunderbirds (7-8, 1-6).
Senior Kaden Lehman singled with two outs to start the Portage push in the bottom of the seventh. He stole second and scored when Stensrud laced an 0-2 pitch to right-center field.
Softball
Portage 7, Baraboo 3
The visiting Warriors scored six times in the top of the fourth inning and limited the Thunderbirds to six hits in a Badger North Conference victory.
Katelyn Belleau hit a solo home run, Brianna Brandner hit a three-run triple, Payton Woodhouse doubled and Olivia Limmex had two singles for Portage. Paige Edwards and Joia Simonson combined for the pitching victory.
Baraboo got two hits from Paige Lewison and a double from Macey Henry.
East Troy 14, Edgerton 0
Megan Verbeten pitched a five-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking none, and went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a double to lead the Trojans past the Crimson Tide in Rock Valley Conference play.
Mary Schreiber hit a grand slam home run and Luci Kapelka also homered for the Trojans.
Deerfield 4, Orfordville Parkview 0
Dani Ament shut out the Vikings on six hits, striking out four, and the Demons won the Trailways South Conference game despite totaling only three hits.
Aspen Kohl hit a two-run triple and Olivia Tatlock also tripled for Deerfield.
Boys golf
Middleton triangular
Host Middleton’s four scoring players shot 77 or better as the Cardinals totaled 301 to win a Big Eight Conference triangular at Pleasant View Golf Course’s Woods and Lakes courses. Verona finished second at 321, led by individual medalist Austin Gaby’s 1-over-par 72. Middleton got a 74 from Tommy Kriewaldt. Third-place Madison Memorial got a 78 from Silas Pickhardt.
Boys tennis
Madison West 7, Beloit Memorial 0
Andrew Glasgow won at No. 1 singles and Beau Mjaanes and Gavin Frings won at No. 1 doubles to lead the host Regents to a Big Eight Conference dual-meet sweep.
Madison Edgewood 5, Watertown 2
Edgewood swept all four singles matches, including a win by Alex Sviatoslavsky at No. 1, to beat the visiting Goslings in Badger South Conference play. Watertown’s Izak Jensen and Sam Will won at No. 1 doubles.
McFarland 5, Watertown Luther Prep 2
The host Spartans swept all four singles matches en route to a Rock Valley Conference victory, with Carter Johnson winning at No. 1. Elijah Schwartz and Caleb Hengst won at No. 1 doubles for the Phoenix.