Prep roundup: Jacob Narkis' last-second goal lifts Watertown over Sauk Prairie, 2-1

Daniel Yesipovich won the 5,000-meter boys race in 17:55 at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg, leading his Baraboo boys to a 20-37 dual-meet victory. Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider took second in 18:00. Baraboo won the girls meet, 25-31, although Reedsburg senior Jenna McBride was the individual winner (21:25). Haylie Weyh led Baraboo, taking second (21:48).

River Valley triangular

Junior Madison Krey won the 5,000-meter girls race for the host Blackhawks with a time of 21 minutes, 28 seconds. The big win for Krey wasn’t enough as the River Valley girls finished in third. The River Valley boys competed well with all five runners placing in the top 11. Seth Rhoades led the way finishing in fourth in 19 minutes, nine seconds.

Girls tennis

Portage 4, Reedsburg 3

Portage won three of four singles matches and added a win from Makenna Bisch and Izzy Krueger at No. 1 doubles to beat the Beavers at Bartels Middle School in Portage. Ane Arocena Blanco won at No. 1 singles for Portage.

Madison Edgewood 4, Beaver Dam 3