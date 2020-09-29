Prep roundup: Jacob Narkis' last-second goal lifts Watertown over Sauk Prairie, 2-1

Jacob Narkis played the role of the last-minute hero for the Watertown boys soccer team on Tuesday night.
Narkis scored his second goal in the final seconds of play, breaking a tie and lifting the host Goslings to a 2-1 victory over Sauk Prairie.
Following a scoreless first half, Quinn Baier gave Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute. But Narkis scored a minute later to tie it, before delivering the last-second winner.
Madison Edgewood 5, Reedsburg 1
The visiting Crusaders got two goals and an assist from Benjamin Stitgen in a runaway victory over the Beavers. The Crusaders’ offense totaled 34 shots, and the defense held Reedsburg to six shots, two on goal.
Wisconsin Dells 3, Lake Mills 1
Edwin Rivas scored two goals to lead the visiting Chiefs to a victory over the L-Cats. Isaac Sandoval Miguel added an insurance goal for the Chiefs. John Wilke scored for Lake Mills.
Girls volleyball
Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 0
The host Eagles cruised their way to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 victory over the Warriors. Sauk Prairie was led by Aida Shadewald with 11 kills and Jenna Pistono with 15 assists.
Watertown 3, Portage 0
The host Goslings rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 victory as Payton Roets scored 16 assists and Kennedy Pugh had nine kills.
Lake Mills 3, Baraboo 0
The host L-Cats came away with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 win. Sydney Lewellin filled up the stat sheet with 16 assists, seven aces and seven digs. Jordan Buelow had 16 assists and two aces for Baraboo.
Platteville 3, River Valley 0
The host Hillmen took a 25-9, 25-10, 25-15 victory behind 23 assists and six service aces from Emily Fields and 12 kills from Maddie Cooley. Brooke Anderson had 16 assists and nine digs for River Valley.
Cross country
Portage vs. Sauk Prairie
Sophomore Jack Boerger won the 5,000-meter boys race at Wyona Park in Portage in 16 minutes, 57 seconds to lead Sauk Prairie to a 22-34 victory over the host Warriors.
Eagles freshman Catherine Gregg Won the girls race in 20:48, as Sauk Prairie earned a 26-31 victory. Junior Macy Goldthorpe of Portage took second in 21:56.
Baraboo vs. Reedsburg
Daniel Yesipovich won the 5,000-meter boys race in 17:55 at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg, leading his Baraboo boys to a 20-37 dual-meet victory. Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider took second in 18:00. Baraboo won the girls meet, 25-31, although Reedsburg senior Jenna McBride was the individual winner (21:25). Haylie Weyh led Baraboo, taking second (21:48).
River Valley triangular
Junior Madison Krey won the 5,000-meter girls race for the host Blackhawks with a time of 21 minutes, 28 seconds. The big win for Krey wasn’t enough as the River Valley girls finished in third. The River Valley boys competed well with all five runners placing in the top 11. Seth Rhoades led the way finishing in fourth in 19 minutes, nine seconds.
Girls tennis
Portage 4, Reedsburg 3
Portage won three of four singles matches and added a win from Makenna Bisch and Izzy Krueger at No. 1 doubles to beat the Beavers at Bartels Middle School in Portage. Ane Arocena Blanco won at No. 1 singles for Portage.
Madison Edgewood 4, Beaver Dam 3
Madison Edgewood won three of the four singles matches and held on to win the non-conference dual match. Baluck Deang won at No. 1 singles for Edgewood. Beaver Dam’s Hannah Budde and Madelyn Connaughty won at No. 1 doubles.
Watertown Luther Prep 5, Walworth Big Foot 2
After dropping the top two singles matches, the host Phoenix managed to split the four singles matches and won the three doubles matches. Abigail Schewe and Katie Schmidt came away with the pair of singles matches for Watertown Luther Prep.
Oconomowoc 6, Watertown 1
Natalia Cortes won at No. 3 singles for the visiting Goslings, but the state eighth-ranked Raccoons swept the other matches in a dual meet.
Girls swimming
Baraboo 125, Beaver Dam 43
Junior Natalie Gneiser won the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.61) and led off the winning 200 medley relay (1:56.35) to help the Thunderbirds beat the Golden Beavers at the Beaver Dam YMCA. Baraboo won nine of 11 events, including all three relays. Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley won the 100 freestyle (:56.87) and 200 freestyle (2:04.78).
Watertown 112, Portage 49
The visiting Goslings won seven of 11 events, including the final four, to pull away against the Warriors at Rusch Elementary School.
