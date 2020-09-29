 Skip to main content
Prep roundup: Jacob Narkis' last-second goal lifts Watertown over Sauk Prairie, 2-1
Jacob Narkis played the role of the last-minute hero for the Watertown boys soccer team on Tuesday night.

Narkis scored his second goal in the final seconds of play, breaking a tie and lifting the host Goslings to a 2-1 victory over Sauk Prairie.

Following a scoreless first half, Quinn Baier gave Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead in the 58th minute. But Narkis scored a minute later to tie it, before delivering the last-second winner.

Madison Edgewood 5, Reedsburg 1

The visiting Crusaders got two goals and an assist from Benjamin Stitgen in a runaway victory over the Beavers. The Crusaders’ offense totaled 34 shots, and the defense held Reedsburg to six shots, two on goal.

Wisconsin Dells 3, Lake Mills 1

Edwin Rivas scored two goals to lead the visiting Chiefs to a victory over the L-Cats. Isaac Sandoval Miguel added an insurance goal for the Chiefs. John Wilke scored for Lake Mills.

Girls volleyball

Sauk Prairie 3, Reedsburg 0

The host Eagles cruised their way to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-13 victory over the Warriors. Sauk Prairie was led by Aida Shadewald with 11 kills and Jenna Pistono with 15 assists.

Watertown 3, Portage 0

The host Goslings rolled to a 25-11, 25-10, 25-17 victory as Payton Roets scored 16 assists and Kennedy Pugh had nine kills.

Lake Mills 3, Baraboo 0

The host L-Cats came away with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 win. Sydney Lewellin filled up the stat sheet with 16 assists, seven aces and seven digs. Jordan Buelow had 16 assists and two aces for Baraboo.

Platteville 3, River Valley 0

The host Hillmen took a 25-9, 25-10, 25-15 victory behind 23 assists and six service aces from Emily Fields and 12 kills from Maddie Cooley. Brooke Anderson had 16 assists and nine digs for River Valley.

Cross country

Portage vs. Sauk Prairie

Sophomore Jack Boerger won the 5,000-meter boys race at Wyona Park in Portage in 16 minutes, 57 seconds to lead Sauk Prairie to a 22-34 victory over the host Warriors.

Eagles freshman Catherine Gregg Won the girls race in 20:48, as Sauk Prairie earned a 26-31 victory. Junior Macy Goldthorpe of Portage took second in 21:56.

Baraboo vs. Reedsburg

Daniel Yesipovich won the 5,000-meter boys race in 17:55 at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg, leading his Baraboo boys to a 20-37 dual-meet victory. Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider took second in 18:00. Baraboo won the girls meet, 25-31, although Reedsburg senior Jenna McBride was the individual winner (21:25). Haylie Weyh led Baraboo, taking second (21:48).

River Valley triangular

Junior Madison Krey won the 5,000-meter girls race for the host Blackhawks with a time of 21 minutes, 28 seconds. The big win for Krey wasn’t enough as the River Valley girls finished in third. The River Valley boys competed well with all five runners placing in the top 11. Seth Rhoades led the way finishing in fourth in 19 minutes, nine seconds.

Girls tennis

Portage 4, Reedsburg 3

Portage won three of four singles matches and added a win from Makenna Bisch and Izzy Krueger at No. 1 doubles to beat the Beavers at Bartels Middle School in Portage. Ane Arocena Blanco won at No. 1 singles for Portage.

Madison Edgewood 4, Beaver Dam 3

Madison Edgewood won three of the four singles matches and held on to win the non-conference dual match. Baluck Deang won at No. 1 singles for Edgewood. Beaver Dam’s Hannah Budde and Madelyn Connaughty won at No. 1 doubles.

Watertown Luther Prep 5, Walworth Big Foot 2

After dropping the top two singles matches, the host Phoenix managed to split the four singles matches and won the three doubles matches. Abigail Schewe and Katie Schmidt came away with the pair of singles matches for Watertown Luther Prep.

Oconomowoc 6, Watertown 1

Natalia Cortes won at No. 3 singles for the visiting Goslings, but the state eighth-ranked Raccoons swept the other matches in a dual meet.

Girls swimming

Baraboo 125, Beaver Dam 43

Junior Natalie Gneiser won the 200-yard individual medley (2:17.61) and led off the winning 200 medley relay (1:56.35) to help the Thunderbirds beat the Golden Beavers at the Beaver Dam YMCA. Baraboo won nine of 11 events, including all three relays. Beaver Dam’s Morgan McGauley won the 100 freestyle (:56.87) and 200 freestyle (2:04.78).

Watertown 112, Portage 49

The visiting Goslings won seven of 11 events, including the final four, to pull away against the Warriors at Rusch Elementary School.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA RESULTS

BOYS SOCCER

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

WATERTOWN 2, SAUK PRAIRIE 1

Sauk Prairie*0*1*—*1

Watertown*0*2*—*2

Second half: SP — Baier (J. Baumgardt), 58:00. W — Narkis, 59:00; Narkis (Sloan), 90:00.

Shots: SP 8; W 14. Saves: SP (L. Baumgardt) 12; W (Ortega Jr. 5, Piasecki 2) 7.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 5,

REEDSBURG 1

Madison Edgewood*3*2*—*5

Reedsburg*0*1*—*1

First half: ME — Martin (Caulum, Stitgen), 23:53; Stitgen (Dobrinsky, Bust), 26:57; Caulum, 37:29. Second half: ME — Stitgen, 46:04; Blachowicz, 50:02. R — Osorio, 73:03.

Shots: ME 34; R 6. Saves: ME (Merckx) 1; R (Weix 8, Kowalke 1) 9.

WISCONSIN DELLS 3, LAKE MILLS 1

Wisconsin Dells*1*2*—*3

Lake Mills*0*1*—*1

First half: WD — Rivas.

Second half: LM — Wilke; WD — Rivas; Sandoval Miguel (Rivas).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

SAUK PRAIRIE 3, REEDSBURG 0

Reedsburg*12*19*13

Sauk Prairie*25*25*25

REEDSBURG (leaders) — Kills: Mac. Wieman 6; Assists: Mah. Wieman 8; Aces: Olson 1; Digs: Mac. Wieman 7; Blocks: Marsch 1.

SAUK PRAIRIE — Kills: Shadewald 11; Assists: Pistono 15; Aces: Schlimgen, Paukner, O. Breunig 3; Blocks: O. Breunig, Hartwig 2.

WATERTOWN 3, PORTAGE 0

Portage*11*10*17

Watertown*25*25*25

PORTAGE (leaders) — Kills: Sanders, Kreuziger 2; Assists: Garrigan 6; Aces: Garrigan 1; Digs: Garrigan 8.

WATERTOWN — Kills: Pugh 9; Assists: Roets 16, Westenberg 12; Aces: Pugh 8; Digs: Hickey 8; Blocks: Gudenkauf 2.

LAKE MILLS 3, BARABOO 0

Baraboo*13*16*23

Lake Mills*25*25*25

BARABOO (leaders) — Kills: Gruner 10; Assists: Buelow 16; Aces: Buelow 2; Digs: Boehlke 8; Blocks: Gruner 4.

LAKE MILLS — Kills: Borchert, Palmer 6; Assists: Lewellin 16; Aces: Lewellin 7; Digs: Karlen, Lewellin 7; Blocks: Hack 2.5.

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

PLATTEVILLE 3, RIVER VALLEY 0

River Valley*9*10*15

Platteville*25*25*25

RIVER VALLEY (leaders) — Kills: Hanson 6; Assists: Anderson 16; Aces: Anderson 1; Digs: Anderson 9.

PLATTEVILLE — Kills: Cooley 12, Digman 10; Assists: Fields 23; Aces: Fields 6, Devlin 4; Digs: Tashner 9, Fields 8, Devlin 6.

Madison Edgewood at Lakeside Lutheran, postponed; no rescheduling date set

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

BARABOO 20, REEDSBURG 37

Baraboo: 1, Yesipovich 17:55; 3, Dunnett 18:52; 4, Kleist 19:06; 5, Exo 19:18; 7, Grunewald 19:56. Reedsburg: 2, Schneider 18:00; 6, Bauer 19:56; 8, Bruer 20:39; 10, Schneider 20:52; 11, Curtin 21:22. At Hartje Nature Center, Reedsburg, 5,000 meters.

SAUK PRAIRIE 22, PORTAGE 34

Sauk Prairie: 1, Boerger 16:57; 2, Wolff 17:55; 3, Zirbel 17:58; 7, Richard 18:50; 9, Beattie 19:21. Portage: 4, Saloun 18:34; 5, Goldthorpe 18:45; 6, Fimreite 18:49; 8, Pease 19:05; 11, Cole 19:43. At Wyona Park, Portage, 5,000 meters.

RIVER VALLEY TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Dodgeville 23; River Valley 40; Lancaster 69.

Top three individuals: 1, Aurit, D, 18:33; 2, Keith, D, 18:35; 3, Moore, L, 19:01.

River Valley: 4, Rhoades, 19:09; 7, Ross, 19:43; 8, Wastlick, 20:02; 10, Schwietzer, 20:05; 11, Johnson, 20:15. At River Valley HS, Spring Green, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

BARABOO 25, REEDSBURG 31

Baraboo: 2, Weyh 21:48; 3, Krayer 22:49; 5, School 23:50; 7, Hess 24:27; 8, Dougherty 24:47. Reedsburg: 1, McBride 21:25; 4, Cunningham 23:23; 6, Nobbe 23:59; 9, Roers 24:48; 11, Voigt 25:48. At Hartje Nature Center, Reedsburg, 5,000 meters.

SAUK PRAIRIE 26, PORTAGE 31

Sauk Prairie: 1, Gregg 20:48; 4, Marquardt 22:10; 5, Liedtke 22:13; 7, Been 22:32; 9, Radl 23:55. Portage: 2, Goldthorpe 21:56; 3, Shortreed 21:56; 6, Babcock 22:16; 8, Blau 22:58; 13, Woodhouse 39:13. At Wyona Park, Portage, 5,000 meters.

RIVER VALLEY TRIANGULAR

Team scores: Lancaster 30; Dodgeville 35; River Valley 71.

Top three individuals: 1, Krey, RV, 21:28; 2, Thompson, D, 22:02; 3, Olmstead, L, 22:19.

River Valley: 1, Krey, 21:28; 16, Wastlick, 23:55; 17, Camacho, 23:56; 18, Cummings, 24:30; 19, Morrey, 25:52. At River Valley HS, Spring Green, 5,000 meters.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

PORTAGE 4, REEDSBURG 3

Singles — Arocena Blanco, P, def. Peyer, 6-2, 6-2; McKinnon, P, def. Weis, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8; Wood, P, def. Wilhelm, 6-0, 1-6, 10-8; Rockweiler, R, def. Owens, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles — Bisch/Krueger, P, def. Tourdot/Wood, 7-5, 6-4; Cummings/Benseman, R, def. A. Kallungi/H. Kallungi, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 10-5; Crary/Hahn, R, def. Atkinson/Brees, 6-0, 6-1. At Bartels Middle School, Portage.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 4,

BEAVER DAM 3

Singles: Deang, ME, def. Propst, 6-0, 6-0; Smith, BD, def. Merckx, 6-1, 6-3; Dunn, ME, def. Klawitter, 7-6 (6), 6-2; Jenson, ME, def. Wendt, 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Budde/Connaughty, BD, def. Shanahan/S. Johnson, 6-0, 6-1; Torres/Gabel, BD, def. Kory/E. Johnson, ME, 6-3, 6-4; Poehling/Grabbins ME, def. Bird/Wendt, 6-3, 6-1.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 5, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 2

Singles — Gauger, BF, def. A. Schmidt, 6-1, 6-1; Gregory, BF, def. Olson, 3-6, 6-4, 10-2; Schewe, WLP, def. C. Kirschlager, 6-4, 6-4; K. Schmidt, WLP, def. Gillingham, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles — R. Schoeneck/ K. Schoeneck, WLP, def. K. Kirschlager/Nordmeyer, 7-6(3), 1-6, 10-6; Vance/Schroder, WLP, def. Giroux/NA, 6-2, 7-5; Crocker/Roethke, WLP, def. Norman/Leek, 6-3, 6-0. At Watertown Luther Prep.

OCONOMOWOC 6, WATERTOWN 1

Singles — Goeldner, Oc, def. Schmutzler, 6-1, 7-6 (7); Hussey, Oc, def. Krakow, 6-3, 6-1; Cortes, W, def. Picco, Oc, 6-4, 7-5; Cottick, Oc, def. Kuenzi, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles — Kopfer/Berther, Oc, def. Linskens/Marr, 6-1, 6-0; Schlosser/Griswold, Oc, def. Werning/Wesemann, 6-3, 4-6, 10-5; Hoffmann/Manders, Oc, def. Smith/Uecke, 6-3, 6-0. At Oconomowoc.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tuesday’s results

Non-conference

BARABOO 125, BEAVER DAM/WAYLAND 43

200-yard medley relay: Baraboo (Gneiser, Lohr, Letendre, Balfans), 1:56.35. 200 freestyle: McGauley, BD, 2:04.78. 200 individual medley: Gneiser, B, 2:17.61. 50 freestyle: Balfanz, B, :26.22. 100 butterfly: Letendre, B, 1:03.88. 100 freestyle: McGauley, BD, :56.87. 500 freestyle: Sersland, B, 5:42.28. 200 freestyle relay: Baraboo (Pelland, Laux, Abrahams, Balfanz), 1:51.59. 100 backstroke: Balfanz, B, 1:03.44. 100 breaststroke: Lohr, B, 1:12.30. 400 freestyle relay: Baraboo (Pelland, Letendre, Gneiser, Lohr), 3:58.22. At Beaver Dam YMCA.

WATERTOWN 112, PORTAGE 49

200-meter medley relay: Watertown (Kaczmarek, Mauel, Johnson, Heier), 2:25.92. 200 freestyle: Mauel, W, 2:40.14. 200 individual medley: Weidner, P, 2:53.04. 50 freestyle: Heier, W, :30.46. 100 butterfly: Kohn, P, 1:17.96. 100 freestyle: Weidner, P, 1:08.04. 400 freestyle: Fahey, P, 6:02.84. 200 freestyle relay: Watertown (Prochaska, Vana, Galecki, Kazina), 2:18.66. 100 backstroke: Johnson, W, 1:19.37. 100 breaststroke: Galecki, W, 1:47.28. 400 freestyle relay: Watertown (Johnson, Kaczmarek, Mauel, Heier), 4:50.52. At Rusch Elementary School, Portage.

