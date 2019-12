Prep roundup: Jacob Munz's jumper lifts Monona Grove over Watertown in triple overtime

Jacob Munz made a jump shot from the left elbow with less than 10 seconds remaining Tuesday night, and the Monona Grove boys basketball team held on for a 72-71 victory over host Watertown in a triple-overtime thriller.

It was the third overtime test in the past five games for Monona Grove (2-3, 2-1 Badger South Conference). The Silver Eagles had to go on a 28-16 run in the second half after Watertown (2-3, 2-1) took a 35-23 halftime advantage.

Lance Nelson led Monona Grove with 23 points and Trey Loken added 17. Watertown got 20 points from Cade Oiler, 13 from Deon Nailing and 11 apiece from Nate Gapinski and Graham Stramara.

Reedsburg 72,

Beaver Dam 68

Nate Abel fueled a second-half comeback bid by the Golden Beavers and finished with 36 points, including a 3-pointer to give Beaver Dam (3-2, 0-2 Badger North) a lead with less than two minutes remaining. But unbeaten Reedsburg (5-0, 2-0) got a 3-pointer from Will Fuhrmann and held on to win. Fuhrmann and Carter Daniels led Reedsburg with 19 points each.

Waunakee 61, Baraboo 51