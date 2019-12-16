You are the owner of this article.
Prep roundup: Jack Persike leads Lodi boys to non-conference victory over Heights
Prep roundup: Jack Persike leads Lodi boys to non-conference victory over Heights

Jack Persike scored 22 points Monday night to lead the Lodi boys basketball team to a 69-41 victory over host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol Conference crossover game.

The Blue Devils (4-1) also got 15 points from Trey Traeder and 11 from Cayden Coddington. Devin Brabender finished with 11 points for the Vanguards (3-2).

New Glarus 80, Barneveld 38

The Glarner Knights (2-2) went on a 49-12 run in the first half and silenced the visiting Eagles. Connor Siegenthaler and Garrett James each had 17 points and New Glarus finished with 12 3-point baskets. Jack Thompson led Barneveld with 14 points.

St. Lawrence 41, Madison Abundant Life 36

The Crusaders (1-5) jumped out to a 26-18 halftime lead, but scored only 10 points in the second half as they lost to the visiting Hilltoppers (2-3). Robert Little scored 12 of his 22 points after halftime for the winners. Anush Lamba had 11 points for Abundant Life.

Juda 36, Madison Country Day 29

The host Panthers (2-3) got 15 points from Avery Sheaffer and edged the Prairie Hawks (0-6). Colin Young and John Bosben each had 11 points and were the only players to score for Country Day in the second half.

Girls basketball

Deerfield 53, Madison Country Day 25

Moli Haak scored 18 points and Grace Brattie added 12 as the Demons (4-3, 3-0 Trailways South Conference) downed the Prairie Hawks (0-10, 0-3). Deerfield opened a 23-7 halftime lead.

Lake Mills 65, Fort Atkinson 41

The L-Cats (8-0) remained undefeated with a non-conference victory over the visiting Blackhawks (1-5). Lake Mills exploded for 11 3-point baskets, with Taylor Roughen and Jade Pitta making three apiece. Anna Schoenike notched 17 points for Fort Atkinson.

Platteville 74, Wisconsin Heights 37

The Hillmen (8-0) used a 39-18 first-half run to cruise to victory over the visiting Vanguards (2-3) and remain unbeaten. Platteville had four players score in double digits, led by Becca Hoyer with 18 points. Sydnee Duhr scored 10 points for Heights.

Evansville 69, Milton 57 

Leading by one point at halftime, the host Blue Devils (6-2) used a 41-30 second-half run to get the victory over the visiting Red Hawks (2-5). Josey Rhinehart scored 20 points to lead Evansville, and Paige Banks added 19. Abbie Campion scored 20 points for Milton.

River Valley 40, Ithaca 38

The Blackhawks (2-4) trailed 35-32 with three minutes remaining, but freshman guard Brooke Anderson made the winning bucket with two seconds left to seal the victory over the host Bulldogs (3-5).

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

Non-conference

LODI 69, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41

Lodi*32*37*—*69

Wisconsin Heights*16*25*—*41

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyer 1 0-0 2, Traeder 6 2-4 15, Q. Faust 3 0-0 7, Coddington 4 2-3 11, Asbjoromson 0 2-2 2, C. Faust 1 0-0 2, Richards 2 0-0 6, Persike 6 10-11 22, Meier 1 0-0 2, Parsons 0 0-2 0. Totals 24 16-22 69.

WIS. HEIGHTS — Buol 0 0-1 0, Jacobus 2 0-0 5, Holcomb 1 0-0 2, Barsness 1 3-4 5, Adler 1 0-0 2, Herrling 1 0-0 2, J. Brabender 1 4-8 6, D. Brabender 5 0-1 11, Hosking 2 2-4 8. Totals 14 9-18 41.

3-point goals: L 5 (Richards 2, Coddington 1, Q. Faust 1, Traeder 1); WH 4 (Hosking 2, D. Brabender 1, Jacobus). Total fouls: L 19; WH 18.

NEW GLARUS 80, BARNEVELD 38

Barneveld*12*26*—*38

New Glarus*49*31*—*80

BARNEVELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Archie 1 0-0 3, Baumgarten 1 0-0 2, Barsness 2 0-0 4, Thompson 7 0-0 14, Peterson 0 0-2 0, Hendrickson 1 0-0 2, Se. Sullivan 2 0-0 4, Hazen 0 0-2 0, Sp. Sullivan 1 0-0 3, Arneson 1 2-2 4, Dimoen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-6 38.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 2 0-0 4, Martinson 4 0-0 8, Blunt 1 0-0 2, Schuett 3 1-2 7, Ca. Siegenthaler 5 2-2 15, Bubenzer 1 0-0 2, Co. Siegenthaler 6 0-0 17, James 6 1-2 17, Faber 1 0-0 2, Meland 0 2-3 2, Vasquez 2 0-0 4. Totals 31 6-9 80.

3-point goals: B 2 (Archie 1, Sp. Sullivan 1); NG 12 (Co. Siegenthaler 5, James 4, Ca. Siegenthaler 3). Total fouls: B 12; NG 6.

MOUNT CALVARY ST. LAWRENCE 41,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 36

St. Lawrence*18*23*—*41

Madison Abundant Life*26*10*—*36

ST. LAWRENCE (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Nguyen 1 0-0 2, Little 8 6-9 22, Huicochea 2 2-2 8, Villegas 2 0-0 4, Guzman 0 1-4 1, Cao 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 9-15 41.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE — Rockwell 3 1-1 7, Luangkhamdeng 0 1-4 1, Emmel 1 3-4 6, Lamba 5 0-0 11, Schmiesing 3 0-0 7, Gerry 1 2-8 4. Totals 13 7-18 36.

3-point goals: SL 2 (Huicochea 2); MAL 3 (Emmel 1, Lamba 1, Schmiesing 1). Total fouls: SL 20; MAL 20. Fouled out: M. Nguyen.

JUDA 36, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 29

Madison Country Day*11*18*—*29

Juda*19*17*—*36

MADISON COUNTRY DAY (fg ft-fta pts) — S. Bosben 1 0-0 3, Kurth 2 0-0 4, Young 5 1-2 11, J. Bosben 4 0-2 11, Wagner 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 1-6 29.

JUDA — Makos 3 1-2, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kammerer 0 0-2 0, Falbo 0 0-1 0, Sheaffer 6 0-0 15, Brauer 2 0-2 4, Johnson 4 0-0 8. Totals 16 1-7 36.

3-point goals: CD 4 (J. Bosben 3, S. Bosben 1); J 3 (Sheaffer). Total fouls: CD 12; J 9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

Trailways South Conference

DEERFIELD 53, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 25

Madison Country Day*7*18*—*25

Deerfield*23*30*—*53

DEERFIELD — Winger 3 0-0 7, Eickhoff 1 2-5 4, Ezzell 1 0-0 2, Siewert 1 0-0 2, Brattlie 4 1-4 12, Haak 7 2-3 18, Fischer 1 0-7 2, Mack 1 0-2 2, Rucks 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 12-14 53.

3-point goals: D 6 (Brattlie 3, Haak 2, Winger 1).

Non-conference

LAKE MILLS 65, FORT ATKINSON 41

Fort Atkinson*20*21*—*41

Lake Mills*25*40*—*65

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Kammer 5 4-6 14, Marquart 2 2-4 6, Staude 2 0-2 4, Schoenike 6 5-10 17. Totals 15 11-22 41.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 5 2-2 15, Wagner 4 2-2 12, Pitta 4 3-4 14, Guerrero 4 0-0 9, Lamke 0 2-2 2, Mahone 1 2-2 5, Will 1 1-2 3, Wollin 1 2-2 5. Totals 20 14-16 65.

3-point goals: FA 0; LM 11 (Roughen 3, Pitta 3, Wagner 2, Guerrero 1, Mahone 1, Wollin 1). Total fouls: FA 18; LM 17. Fouled out: Kammer, Staude.

EVANSVILLE 69, MILTON 57

Milton*27*30*—*57

Evansville*28*41*—*69

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 7 2-4 20, Mack-Honold 3 5-8 11, Rodenberg 3 0-0 8, Quade 2 3-4 7, Stuckey 3 1-2 7, Falk 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 11-18 57.

EVANSVILLE — Rhinehart 9 2-2 20, Banks 7 4-4 19, Eftemoff 5 1-3 11, Tofte 2 2-2 7, Hinkle 0 5-6 5, Fillner 2 1-2 5, Tiedt 0 2-2 2. Totals 25 17-21 69.

3-point goals: M 6 (Campion 4, Rodenberg 2); E 2 (Tofte 1, Banks 1). Total fouls: M 16; E 19.

PLATTEVILLE 74, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 37

Wisconsin Heights*18*19*—*37

Platteville*39*35*—*74

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Duhr 4 2-3 10, King 2 0-0 5, Adler 1 1-2 3, Keith 1 0-0 2, Handel 1 0-0 2, Hering 2 0-0 6, Schaefer 3 0-0 9. Totals 14 3-5 37.

PLATTEVILLE — C. Nies 5 1-2 14, M. Cooley 1 1-2 3, Hoyer 9 0-2 18, Budden 1 0-0 3, J. Nies 4 0-0 11, Martin 3 4-4 10, Devlin 1 1-2 3, Carroll 3 0-1 6, Kerkenbush 1 0-0 2, A. Cooley 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 7-15 74.

3-point goals: WH 6 (King 1, Hering 2, Schaefer 3); P 7 (C. Nies 3, Budden 1, J. Nies 3). Total fouls: WH 11; P 8.

RIVER VALLEY 40, ITHACA 38

River Valley*19*21*—*40

Ithaca*18*20*—*38

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 3 0-1 7, Esser 1 1-2 3, Gruber 3 1-2 7, Hoffman 2 2-4 6, Liegel 2 2-2 7, Ferstl 4 0-0 8, Schaller 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-11 40.

ITHACA — Kast 0 2-4 2, Miller 6 1-2 17, Roh 1 0-0 2, Weldon 1 1-2 4, Shoen 5 3-4 13. Totals 14 7-12 38.

3-point goals: RV 2 (Anderson 1, Liegel 1); Ith 5 (Miller 4, Weldon 1). Total fouls: RV 13; Ith 13.

