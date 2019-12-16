Prep roundup: Jack Persike leads Lodi boys to non-conference victory over Heights

Jack Persike scored 22 points Monday night to lead the Lodi boys basketball team to a 69-41 victory over host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol Conference crossover game.
The Blue Devils (4-1) also got 15 points from Trey Traeder and 11 from Cayden Coddington. Devin Brabender finished with 11 points for the Vanguards (3-2).
New Glarus 80, Barneveld 38
The Glarner Knights (2-2) went on a 49-12 run in the first half and silenced the visiting Eagles. Connor Siegenthaler and Garrett James each had 17 points and New Glarus finished with 12 3-point baskets. Jack Thompson led Barneveld with 14 points.
St. Lawrence 41, Madison Abundant Life 36
The Crusaders (1-5) jumped out to a 26-18 halftime lead, but scored only 10 points in the second half as they lost to the visiting Hilltoppers (2-3). Robert Little scored 12 of his 22 points after halftime for the winners. Anush Lamba had 11 points for Abundant Life.
Juda 36, Madison Country Day 29
The host Panthers (2-3) got 15 points from Avery Sheaffer and edged the Prairie Hawks (0-6). Colin Young and John Bosben each had 11 points and were the only players to score for Country Day in the second half.
Girls basketball
Deerfield 53, Madison Country Day 25
Moli Haak scored 18 points and Grace Brattie added 12 as the Demons (4-3, 3-0 Trailways South Conference) downed the Prairie Hawks (0-10, 0-3). Deerfield opened a 23-7 halftime lead.
Lake Mills 65, Fort Atkinson 41
The L-Cats (8-0) remained undefeated with a non-conference victory over the visiting Blackhawks (1-5). Lake Mills exploded for 11 3-point baskets, with Taylor Roughen and Jade Pitta making three apiece. Anna Schoenike notched 17 points for Fort Atkinson.
Platteville 74, Wisconsin Heights 37
The Hillmen (8-0) used a 39-18 first-half run to cruise to victory over the visiting Vanguards (2-3) and remain unbeaten. Platteville had four players score in double digits, led by Becca Hoyer with 18 points. Sydnee Duhr scored 10 points for Heights.
Evansville 69, Milton 57
Leading by one point at halftime, the host Blue Devils (6-2) used a 41-30 second-half run to get the victory over the visiting Red Hawks (2-5). Josey Rhinehart scored 20 points to lead Evansville, and Paige Banks added 19. Abbie Campion scored 20 points for Milton.
River Valley 40, Ithaca 38
The Blackhawks (2-4) trailed 35-32 with three minutes remaining, but freshman guard Brooke Anderson made the winning bucket with two seconds left to seal the victory over the host Bulldogs (3-5).