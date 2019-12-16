Prep roundup: Jack Persike leads Lodi boys to non-conference victory over Heights

Jack Persike scored 22 points Monday night to lead the Lodi boys basketball team to a 69-41 victory over host Wisconsin Heights in a Capitol Conference crossover game.

The Blue Devils (4-1) also got 15 points from Trey Traeder and 11 from Cayden Coddington. Devin Brabender finished with 11 points for the Vanguards (3-2).

New Glarus 80, Barneveld 38

The Glarner Knights (2-2) went on a 49-12 run in the first half and silenced the visiting Eagles. Connor Siegenthaler and Garrett James each had 17 points and New Glarus finished with 12 3-point baskets. Jack Thompson led Barneveld with 14 points.

St. Lawrence 41, Madison Abundant Life 36

The Crusaders (1-5) jumped out to a 26-18 halftime lead, but scored only 10 points in the second half as they lost to the visiting Hilltoppers (2-3). Robert Little scored 12 of his 22 points after halftime for the winners. Anush Lamba had 11 points for Abundant Life.

Juda 36, Madison Country Day 29