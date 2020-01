Prep roundup: Isaiah Stewart leads top-ranked La Follette past Waunakee

Girls basketball

Waunakee 64, Appleton West 46

The Warriors (11-3) opened a 41-27 halftime lead and ran away from the Terrors (7-7), who had only three players score. The Warriors got 16 points from Elena Maier, 14 from Brooke Ehle and 13 from Lauren Meudt.

Marshall 72,

Lakeside Lutheran 44

Laura Nickel poured in 26 points and Anna Lutz added 24 to lead the visiting Cardinals (10-4), seventh-ranked in Division 3, past the Warriors (7-5). Mia Murray led Lakeside with seven points.

Monroe 68, McFarland 53

The host Cheesemakers (5-6) built on a 10-point lead at halftime to stop the Spartans (5-9). Monroe was led by 17 points from Emily Benzschaweland 12 points apiece from Taylor Jacobson, Grace Tostrud and Chloe Bunker. Katie Hildebrandt scored 16 points and Lindsey Lonigro 13 for McFarland.

Boys hockey

Madison La Follette/East 5,

Beloit Memorial co-op 4