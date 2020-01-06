Prep roundup: Hot second half leads Madison West girls to first victory
PREP BASKETBALL

Prep roundup: Hot second half leads Madison West girls to first victory

At halftime on Monday, it looked as if the struggle might continue for the Madison West girls basketball team.

But a second-half turnaround carried the Regents to their first victory of the season, a 53-26 decision against visiting Milwaukee Madison in non-conference play.

West (1-9) trailed 20-16 at halftime but went on a 37-6 run in the second half to beat the Green Knights (4-6).

Fadila Zidani scored eight points to lead West scorers. Milwaukee Madison got 14 points from Mondrea Williams.

Fall River 58, Beloit Memorial 27

The visiting Pirates (10-1) used a 28-6 first-half spurt to take control against the Purple Knights (2-9) at Beloit College. Samantha Leisemann scored 18 points for the Pirates. Meghan Drucker scored eight for Beloit.

Deerfield 43, Edgerton 37

The host Crimson Tide (1-9) had only four players score against the visiting Demons (7-3). Kate Fox Gunderson scored 23 points for Edgerton. For Deerfield, Steffi Siewart scored 11 points and Moli Haak 10.

Mineral Point 68, New Glarus 60

Four double-figure scorers helped the Pointers (8-2) overcome a series of second-half comeback pushes by the visiting Glarner Knights (6-4). Nicole Johnson scored seven of her 15 points in the second half, and Blair Watters had nine of her 14 after the break for Point. New Glarus got 25 points from Jaylynn Benson.

Waterloo 57, Hustisford 51

The host Pirates (7-2) came back from a five-point deficit in the first half to beat the visiting Falcons (3-6). Skylar Powers scored 15 points, Brooke Mosher 14 and Julia Asik 12 for the winners. Alisha Peplinski scored 24 for Hustisford.

Poynette 60, Randolph 53

The visiting Pumas (4-5) held off a second-half rally from the Rockets (8-3). Jalynn Morter scored 23 points for Poynette and Jorey Buwalda scored 23 points for Randolph. Presley Buwalda scored added 13 points and Brianna Prieve scored 12 points.

Boys basketball

Monticello 63, Belleville 54

The Ponies (9-0), No. 7 in the Associated Press Division 5 rankings, used a 37-33 second-half run to beat the visiting Wildcats (5-2). Peter Gustafson scored 28 points for Monticello. Belleville got 22 points from Trevor Syse.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

BOYS BASKETBALL

MONTICELLO 63, BELLVILLE 54

Belleville*21*33*—*54

Monticello*26*37*—*63

BELLVEILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Syse 1 2-2 5, T. Syse 9 2-3 22, Hagen 0 2-2 2, Boyum 1 0-2 2, S. Fahey 3 4-6 10, C. Fahey, 2 4-5 8, York, 1 0-0 2, Duerst 1 1-2 3. Totals 18 15-22 54.

MONTICELLO — Gustafson 11 6-7 28, Rufer 4 0-2 8, Wicker 1 0-0 3, Klitzke 3 0-0 6, Holtz 2 2-2 7, O. Ace, 2 0-0 4, Blohowiak 2 3-4 7. Totals 25 11-15 63.

3-point goals: B 3 (T. Syse 2, C. Syse 1); M 2 (Holtz 1, Wicker 1). Total fouls: B 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s summaries

Non-conference

MADISON WEST 53, MILWAUKEE MADISON 26

Milwaukee Madison;20;6;—;26

Madison West;16;37;—;53

MILWAUKEE MADISON (fg ft-fta pts) — Griffin 2 1-1 6, Alvarado 0 0-1 0, Williams 6 1-6 14, Franklin 2 0-0 5, Carroll 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 3-10 26.

MADISON WEST — Davis 3 0-2 6, Mueller 1 2-4 4, Sullivan 2 3-4 7, Holmes 3 1-2 7, Blehert 2 0-0 4, Yackee 1 0-0 3, Culver 3 0-1 6, Hanson 2 0-0 4, Zidani 4 0-0 8, Shanklin 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-13 53.

Three-point goals: MM (Griffin1, Williams 1, Franklin 1); MW 1 (Yackee 1). Total fouls: MM 13; MW 15. Technical foul: MM coach.

DEERFIELD 43, EDGERTON 37

Deerfield*20*23*—*43

Edgerton*18*19*—*37

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 2, Eickhoff 3 0-2 6, Ezzell 3 2-2 8, Siewert 4 2-4 11, Brattlie 1 0-3 2, Haak 3 4-12 10, Fischer 1 2-4 4. Totals 16 10-27 43.

EDGERTON — Rebman 2 1-3 5, Gunderson 7 8-11 23, Schuman 3 1-2 8, Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 11-18 37.

3-point goals: D 1 (Siewart 1); E 2 (Gunderson 1, Schuman 1). Total fouls: D 19; E 20. Fouled out: Rebman.

FALL RIVER 58, BELOIT MEMORIAL 27

Fall River*28*30*—*58

Beloit Memorial*6*21*—*27

FALL RIVER (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwartz 0 2-5 2, B. Gregorio 2 0-0 4, T. Schultz 1 2-2 4, Tramburg 0 1-2 1, A. Schultz 2 2-2 6, M. Gregorio 4 5-5 13, Schlachter 1 0-0 2, Rozinski 3 1-4 8, Leisemann 8 2-3 18. Totals 21 15-23 58.

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Burner 0 0-2 0, Thomas 2 2-2 6, Franks 0 1-2 1, Drucker 3 2-7 8, Davis 1 0-0 2, Pepper 1 0-0 3, Pabst 3 1-1 7. Totals 10 6-14 27.

3-point goals: FR 1 (Rozinski 1); BM 1 (Peppers 1). Total fouls: FR 21; BM 23.

WATERLOO 57, HUSTISFORD 51

Waterloo*27*24*—*51

Hustisford*32*25*­—*57

HUSTISFORD (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 1 0-0 2, Zamora 1 0-0 2, Ewert 1 2-2 4, Collien 4 2-2 11, S. Peplinski 3 0-0 6, A. Peplinski 12 0-3 24, Kuehl 1 0-0 2 Totals 23 4-7 51.

WATERLOO — Schneider 2 2-4 7, Powers 5 4-6 15, Jaehnke 1 0-1 3, Asik 5 0-0 12, Mosher 3 7-9 14, Wolff 3 0-0 6 Totals 19 13-20 57.

Three-point goals — H 1 (Collien 1), W 6 (Schneider 1, Powers 1, Jaehnke 1, Asik 2, Moshe 1). Total fouls — H 16, W 11. Technical foul — H bench.

MINERAL POINT 68, NEW GLARUS 60

New Glarus*18*42*—*60

Mineral Point*28*40*—*68

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Watrud 1 0-0 2, Eichelkraut 4 4-6 12, Himmelmann 6 0-5 12, Klosterman-Havens 2 0-0 5, Benson 10 4-6 25, Noll 1 2-4 4. Totals 24 10-21 60.

MINERAL POINT — Johnson 4 7-8 15, Lindsey 2 3-4 9, Aschlimann 6 0-1 12, Chambers 4 3-4 11, Lawinger 2 2-2 7, Watters 6 2-4 14. Totals 24 16-22 68.

3-point goals: NG 2 (Klosterman-Havens 1,Benson 1); MP 4 (Lindsey 2, Chambers 1, Lawinger 1). Total fouls: NG 21; MP 19. Fouled out: Noll.

POYNETTE 60, RANDOLPH 53

Poynette*28*32*—*60

Randolph*20*33*—*53

POYNETTE (fg ft-fra pts) – Reddeman 2 3-4 7; Morter 6 7-8 23; Chadwick 3 1-2 7; Wakefield 1 0-2 3; Bruchs 2 1-7 5; Fox 1 0-0 2; Anderson 3 2-2 9; Bener 1 2-3 4. Totals 19 16-28 60.

RANDOLPH – Katsma 1 0-0 2; Prieve 5 0-0 12; P. Buwalda 4 5-6 13; J. Buwalda 7 9-11 23; DeVries 0 1-2 1; Baird 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-19 53.

3-point goals: P 6 (Morter 4, Wakefield 1, Anderson 1), R 2 (Prieve 2). Total fouls: P 13, R 21. Fouled out: Anderson, Katsma, DeVries.

BOYS HOCKEY

Monday's score

Mosinee 6, DeForest 0

GIRLS HOCKEY

Monday's score

Stoughton co-op 3, Beaver Dam co-op 0

