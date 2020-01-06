Prep roundup: Hot second half leads Madison West girls to first victory

At halftime on Monday, it looked as if the struggle might continue for the Madison West girls basketball team.

But a second-half turnaround carried the Regents to their first victory of the season, a 53-26 decision against visiting Milwaukee Madison in non-conference play.

West (1-9) trailed 20-16 at halftime but went on a 37-6 run in the second half to beat the Green Knights (4-6).

Fadila Zidani scored eight points to lead West scorers. Milwaukee Madison got 14 points from Mondrea Williams.

Fall River 58, Beloit Memorial 27

The visiting Pirates (10-1) used a 28-6 first-half spurt to take control against the Purple Knights (2-9) at Beloit College. Samantha Leisemann scored 18 points for the Pirates. Meghan Drucker scored eight for Beloit.

Deerfield 43, Edgerton 37

The host Crimson Tide (1-9) had only four players score against the visiting Demons (7-3). Kate Fox Gunderson scored 23 points for Edgerton. For Deerfield, Steffi Siewart scored 11 points and Moli Haak 10.

Mineral Point 68, New Glarus 60