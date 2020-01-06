Prep roundup: Hot second half leads Madison West girls to first victory

At halftime on Monday, it looked as if the struggle might continue for the Madison West girls basketball team.
But a second-half turnaround carried the Regents to their first victory of the season, a 53-26 decision against visiting Milwaukee Madison in non-conference play.
West (1-9) trailed 20-16 at halftime but went on a 37-6 run in the second half to beat the Green Knights (4-6).
Fadila Zidani scored eight points to lead West scorers. Milwaukee Madison got 14 points from Mondrea Williams.
Fall River 58, Beloit Memorial 27
The visiting Pirates (10-1) used a 28-6 first-half spurt to take control against the Purple Knights (2-9) at Beloit College. Samantha Leisemann scored 18 points for the Pirates. Meghan Drucker scored eight for Beloit.
Deerfield 43, Edgerton 37
The host Crimson Tide (1-9) had only four players score against the visiting Demons (7-3). Kate Fox Gunderson scored 23 points for Edgerton. For Deerfield, Steffi Siewart scored 11 points and Moli Haak 10.
Mineral Point 68, New Glarus 60
Four double-figure scorers helped the Pointers (8-2) overcome a series of second-half comeback pushes by the visiting Glarner Knights (6-4). Nicole Johnson scored seven of her 15 points in the second half, and Blair Watters had nine of her 14 after the break for Point. New Glarus got 25 points from Jaylynn Benson.
Waterloo 57, Hustisford 51
The host Pirates (7-2) came back from a five-point deficit in the first half to beat the visiting Falcons (3-6). Skylar Powers scored 15 points, Brooke Mosher 14 and Julia Asik 12 for the winners. Alisha Peplinski scored 24 for Hustisford.
Poynette 60, Randolph 53
The visiting Pumas (4-5) held off a second-half rally from the Rockets (8-3). Jalynn Morter scored 23 points for Poynette and Jorey Buwalda scored 23 points for Randolph. Presley Buwalda scored added 13 points and Brianna Prieve scored 12 points.
Boys basketball
Monticello 63, Belleville 54
The Ponies (9-0), No. 7 in the Associated Press Division 5 rankings, used a 37-33 second-half run to beat the visiting Wildcats (5-2). Peter Gustafson scored 28 points for Monticello. Belleville got 22 points from Trevor Syse.