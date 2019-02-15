Playing its fourth game in five days, the Marshall girls basketball team wrapped up a perfect Capitol South Conference season with a 75-41 victory over visiting Waterloo on Friday night.
The host Cardinals (20-2, 10-0), third-ranked in Division 3, used a 44-18 first-half run to cruise past the Pirates (13-8, 4-6). Marshall’s Mia Morel led all players with 20 points. Laura Nickel had 13, making three 3-pointers, and Bailey Neuberger had 12.
Waterloo got 14 points from senior Brittney Limoseth and 13 from senior Katie Kuhl.
Waunakee 64, Portage 25
Senior Kiana Schmitt, junior Melanie Watson and sophomore Elena Maier each scored 11 points as host Waunakee (13-9, 9-5 Badger North) rolled past Portage (8-13, 5-9).
Waunakee built a 35-12 halftime lead and breezed from there, connecting on eight 3-pointers. Junior McKena Yelk scored a team-high 11 points to lead Portage.
Beloit Turner 63, McFarland 54
The host Trojans (9-12, 7-10 Rock Valley) made a dozen 3-pointers and erased a three-point halftime deficit with a 35-23 run in the second half to beat the first-place Spartans (13-8, 14-3). McFarland’s Annalise DeMuth scored 16 points, Ashley East had 15 and Katie Hildebrandt had 14.
Jefferson 48, Edgerton 32
The visiting Eagles (9-11, 6-10 Rock Valley) opened a 27-17 lead at the half en route to beating the Crimson Tide (1-21, 0-18). Junior guard Olivia Ganser led Jefferson with 20 points. Kate Fox-Gunderson scored 13 points for Edgerton.
Mineral Point 69, Fennimore 37
Twelve players scored as the Pointers (19-3, 13-1 SWAL) clinched the outright conference championship by ending the regular season with a victory over the Golden Eagles (6-15, 3-10).
Morgan James led Mineral Point with 12 points and McKenna Reichling had 11. Fennimore’s Brynlee Nelson scored 19 points.
Wisconsin Dells 67, Mauston 13
Junior guard Katelyn Meister outscored her opponent’s entire team with 19 points, surging the host Chiefs (17-3, 9-0 South Central Conference) to victory over the Golden Eagles (3-17, 2-8). Bridget Gunther scored six points for Mauston.
Argyle 54, Barneveld 27
The visiting Orioles (16-5, 9-2) outscored the Eagles 24-7 in the first half to maintain their hold on second place in the Six Rivers East. Jena Saalsaa led all players in scoring with 17 points. Barneveld (4-15, 4-7) got seven points from sophomore 5-foot-11 forward Jacey Spring.
Madison Abundant Life 31, Williams Bay 23
Senior guard Celine Schmiesing led the visiting Challengers (12-9, 9-3 Trailways South) with 12 points, lifting her team to victory over the Bulldogs (5-15, 2-10). Hannah Rabenhorst scored six points for Williams Bay.
Boys hockey
Middleton 3, Madison Edgewood 1
Defenseman Bo Bergenthal scored twice in the third period, including a short-handed goal with less than a minute remaining, to lead the Cardinals (15-9-1) past the Crusaders (15-9-0) in a regional final of the Madison sectional.
Edgewood’s goal came midway through the first period from Cody Menzel. Middleton will face Verona at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a sectional semifinal at Verona Ice Arena.
Milwaukee Marquette 10, Milton/Fort Atkinson 0
In the Wales Kettle Moraine sectional, the Hilltoppers (15-9-1) had 51 shots on goal — the Red Hawks had just five — in an easy victory. George Schelble delivered five assists. Milton/Fort Atkinson (7-17-0) got 39 saves from junior Luke Grote.
Kettle Moraine co-op 5, Beloit Memorial co-op 0
The Lasers (17-4-4) downed the Purple Knights (5-18-0) in the second round of sectional play at the Naga-Waukee Ice Center in Delafield.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 3,
Viroqua co-op 1
The Metro Lynx (13-7-3) started strong with two first-period goals from Sierra Berg and held on for the victory over the Blackhawks (9-12-0) in a regional final at Madison Ice Arena. Middleton will visit Sun Prairie on Tuesday in a sectional semifinal.