Prep roundup: Hailey Anchor's late layup lifts Wisconsin Dells over Columbus girls
Prep roundup: Hailey Anchor's late layup lifts Wisconsin Dells over Columbus girls

Sophomore Hailey Anchor chased down a long pass and converted a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds remaining Monday night, giving the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team a 36-35 victory over visiting Columbus in non-conference play.

The host Chiefs (9-4) scored only 14 points in the second half, but neutralized the comeback attempt by the Cardinals. Audra Johnson led the Dells with 10 points; Taylor Zittel scored nine for Columbus.

Milton 49, Jefferson 36

The visiting Red Hawks (5-10) used a 28-16 run in the second half to defeat the host Eagles (6-6). Abbie Campion scored 19 points for Milton, and Shelby Mack-Honold and Grace Quade added 10 points each. Abby Helmink led Jefferson with 10 points.

Brodhead 72, Belleville 41

The Cardinals (9-4) used a 47-19 run in the first half to upend the visiting Wildcats (9-6). Madisyn Kail led Brodhead with 17 points and Abbie Dix added 15. Ava Foley scored 11 points and Mickey Stampfl 10 for Belleville.

Waterloo 68, Johnson Creek 32

The visiting Pirates (8-5) used a 28-12 run in the second half to pull away from the host Bluejays (2-12). Joslyn Wolff scored 23 points for Waterloo. Skyler Powers added 16 points for the winners. Brianna Berger led Johnson Creek with nine points.

Boys hockey

Waupun 9, Milton/Fort Atkinson 0

The host Warriors (11-5-1) scored five goals in the second period to defeat the visiting Red Hawks (2-13-0). Malachi Buchholz scored four goals for Waupun. All four goals came in the second period. Luke Grote made 33 saves for Milton.

Gymnastics

Dodgeville 127.50, River Valley/Barneveld 122.775

The host Blackhawks’ Lorisa Shatrawaka won three events and the all-around, which was won by teammate Sofia Sanftleben. But even though River Valley swept the first places, the Dodgers came away with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference dual-meet victory.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Non-conference

BRODHEAD 72, BELLEVILLE 41

Brodhead*47*25*—*72

Belleville*19*22*—*41

BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Purdue 6 2-9 14, Oliver 3 0-0 8, Kail 7 0-0 17, Moe 3 0-0 7, Dix 7 1-1 15, McNeece 1 0-0 2, Umess 0 4-6 4, Kammerer 1 2-3 5. Totals 27 9-19 72.

BELLEVILLE — Foley 5 1-4 11, Smith 1 0-1 2, Grefsheim 0 1-3 1, Stampfl 5 0-1 10, Caskey 3 1-2 7, Campbell 3 1-2 8, Winterburn 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 6-15 41.

3-point goals: Br 7 (Kail 3, Olive 2, Moe 1, Kammerer 1); Bel 1 (Campbell 1). Total fouls: Br 19; Bel 18.

MILTON 49, JEFFERSON 36

Milton*21*28*—*49

Jefferson*20*16*—*36

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Mack-Honold 2 6-9 10, Jaecks 1 0-1 2, Weberpal 1 0-0 2, Steinke 2 2-2 6, Quade 4 1-1 10, Campion 7 4-4 19.. Totals 17 13-17 49.

JEFFERSON — Madden 1 0-0 2, Howard 2 3-4 7, S. Peterson 0 0-1 0, Helmink 4 1-2 10, Johnson 4 0-2 8, J. Peterson 4 1-2 9.. Totals 15 5-11 36.

3-point goals: M 2 (Quade 1, Campion 1); J 1 (Helmink 1). Total fouls: M 17; J 19.

WATERLOO 68, JOHNSON CREEK 32

Waterloo*38*28*—*68

Johnson Creek*20*12*—*32

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Schneider 4 3-4 13, Webster 2 0-0 4, Zimbric 0 0-1 0, Powers 7 0-0 16, Jaehmke 1 0-0 2, Asik 3 0-0 7, Wolff 11 0-0 23, Baumann 1 1-2 3. Totals 29 4-7 68.

JOHNSON CREEK — Budig 2 2-6 6, Swanson 2 2-3 6, Constable 2 2-8 6, Berger 3 3-5 9, Joseph 2 1-4 5. Totals 11 10-26 32.

3-point goals: W 5 (Schneider 2, Power 2, Asik 1). Total fouls: W 17; JC 13.

WISCONSIN DELLS 36, COLUMBUS 35

Columbus*17*18*—*35

Wisconsin Dells*22*14*—*36

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 1 2-2 4, As. Olson 2 0-0 4, Ab. Olson 0 0-2 0, M. Kahl 3 0-2 7, Theilen 1 2-2 4, Zittel 2 4-6 9, G. Kahl 1 0-0 3, Boettcher 1 2-4 4, Dornaus 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 10-20 35.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Smith 0 2-2 2, Meister 3 0-0 8, Anchor 3 1-3 7, Gray 0 3-8 3, Jones 1 1-2 4, Johnson 5 0-0 10, Thundercloud 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-15 36.

3-point goals: C 3 (M. Kahl 1, Zittel 1, G. Kahl 1); WD 3 (Meister 2, Jones 1). Total fouls: C 17; WD 15. Fouled out: Gray.

Deerfield at New Glarus, canceled

Boys hockey

Monday’s results

Non-conference

WAUPUN 9, MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 0

Milton/Fort Atkinson*0*0*0*—*0

Waupun*1*5*3*—*9

First period: W — Schramm (B. Buchholz, Levey), 12:56.

Second period: W — M. Buchholz (Levey), 14:08; M. Buchholz (J. Buchholz, Dahlke), 9:07; M. Buchholz (Schramm, B. Buchholz), 5:42; J. Buchholz, 3:31; M. Buchholz (J.Bucholz), 3:22.

Third period: W — B. Buchholz (Schramm, Schouten), 11:30; B. Buchholz (Gerritson, Levey), 2:12; Dahlke (M, Buchholz), 1:44.

Saves: MFA 33 (Grote), W 19 (Fromholz). Penalties-minutes: MFA 1-2, W 2-4.

Gymnastics

Monday’s results

Southwest Wisconsin Conference

DODGEVILLE 127.50, RIVER VALLEY/BARNEVELD 122.775.

Balance beam: 1, Sanftleben, River Valley/Barneveld, 8.450. Floor exercise: 1, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.275. Uneven bars: 1, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.050. Vault: 1, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.30. All-around: 1, Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 35.425. At Dodgeville.

Friday’s late summary

Badger Conference

BARABOO 128.150, MONONA GROVE 118.950

Balance beam: Reuter, B, 8.25. Floor exercise: 1, Reuter, B, 8.9. Uneven bars: 1, Reuter, B, and Burkhalter, B, 7.65. Vault: 1, Reuter, B, 8.4. All-around: 1, Reuter, B, 33.2. At Dodgeville.

