Prep roundup: Hailey Anchor's late layup lifts Wisconsin Dells over Columbus girls

Sophomore Hailey Anchor chased down a long pass and converted a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds remaining Monday night, giving the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team a 36-35 victory over visiting Columbus in non-conference play.

The host Chiefs (9-4) scored only 14 points in the second half, but neutralized the comeback attempt by the Cardinals. Audra Johnson led the Dells with 10 points; Taylor Zittel scored nine for Columbus.

Milton 49, Jefferson 36

The visiting Red Hawks (5-10) used a 28-16 run in the second half to defeat the host Eagles (6-6). Abbie Campion scored 19 points for Milton, and Shelby Mack-Honold and Grace Quade added 10 points each. Abby Helmink led Jefferson with 10 points.

Brodhead 72, Belleville 41

The Cardinals (9-4) used a 47-19 run in the first half to upend the visiting Wildcats (9-6). Madisyn Kail led Brodhead with 17 points and Abbie Dix added 15. Ava Foley scored 11 points and Mickey Stampfl 10 for Belleville.

Waterloo 68, Johnson Creek 32