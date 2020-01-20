Prep roundup: Hailey Anchor's late layup lifts Wisconsin Dells over Columbus girls

Sophomore Hailey Anchor chased down a long pass and converted a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds remaining Monday night, giving the Wisconsin Dells girls basketball team a 36-35 victory over visiting Columbus in non-conference play.
The host Chiefs (9-4) scored only 14 points in the second half, but neutralized the comeback attempt by the Cardinals. Audra Johnson led the Dells with 10 points; Taylor Zittel scored nine for Columbus.
Milton 49, Jefferson 36
The visiting Red Hawks (5-10) used a 28-16 run in the second half to defeat the host Eagles (6-6). Abbie Campion scored 19 points for Milton, and Shelby Mack-Honold and Grace Quade added 10 points each. Abby Helmink led Jefferson with 10 points.
Brodhead 72, Belleville 41
The Cardinals (9-4) used a 47-19 run in the first half to upend the visiting Wildcats (9-6). Madisyn Kail led Brodhead with 17 points and Abbie Dix added 15. Ava Foley scored 11 points and Mickey Stampfl 10 for Belleville.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo 68, Johnson Creek 32
The visiting Pirates (8-5) used a 28-12 run in the second half to pull away from the host Bluejays (2-12). Joslyn Wolff scored 23 points for Waterloo. Skyler Powers added 16 points for the winners. Brianna Berger led Johnson Creek with nine points.
Boys hockey
Waupun 9, Milton/Fort Atkinson 0
The host Warriors (11-5-1) scored five goals in the second period to defeat the visiting Red Hawks (2-13-0). Malachi Buchholz scored four goals for Waupun. All four goals came in the second period. Luke Grote made 33 saves for Milton.
Gymnastics
Dodgeville 127.50, River Valley/Barneveld 122.775
The host Blackhawks’ Lorisa Shatrawaka won three events and the all-around, which was won by teammate Sofia Sanftleben. But even though River Valley swept the first places, the Dodgers came away with the Southwest Wisconsin Conference dual-meet victory.