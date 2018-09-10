It took Madison East junior soccer player Josh Cervantes only 30 minutes to record a hat trick Monday night. But he had to wait for his sweetest goal. It came with only 13 seconds left to play.
That score, off a free kick from Robbie Paredes, gave the Purgolders a 4-3 victory over McFarland in a non-conference game at Breese Stevens Field.
East improved to 5-1-1 and dropped McFarland — ranked No. 3 among Division 3 schools this week — to 5-2-0.
Cervantes scored three times in the early going, with assists from Miles Kimball and Davey Blair, to help East take a 3-1 lead.
But McFarland tied it on goals by Ethan Larson and Ethan Nichols, setting up East’s late heroics after Krishna Kashian was fouled about 30 yards away from the goal with 21 seconds to play.
Paredes sailed a free kick into the box, and Cervantes played it toward the goalkeeper and was able to steer it past him for the winning goal.
Lodi 4, Jefferson 2
Jared Volk had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Brisky and Matt Wendorf scored goals, to lead the host Blue Devils past the Eagles in non-conference play. Edward Serrano scored both Jefferson goals, one on a penalty kick.
Girls volleyball
Mount Horeb 3,
Madison Memorial 1
Jadyn Holman had 17 kills as the host Vikings earned a 25-23, 23-25, 30-28, 25-15 non-conference win over the Spartans. Lena La Fleur had 32 assists and Ashley Lange added 15 digs for Mount Horeb. Abbey Maier totaled 13 kills for Memorial.
Johnson Creek 3, Heritage Christian 0
Johnson Creek stayed in control with a strong service receive game, getting 10 kills and six service aces from Rylie Thomas and 25 assists from Kenadie LeSage in a non-conference victory over the Patriots.
Girls tennis
Madison West 6, Verona 1
Maddie Bremel won a three-set match over Meredith Conley at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Spencer Harrison and Katie Goetz won in straight sets to help the host Regents (2-2 Big Eight) knock off the Wildcats (4-2).
Beaver Dam 7, Reedsburg 0
The Golden Beavers swept all seven matches in straight sets to beat host Reedsburg.
Watertown 5, Stoughton 2
The Goslings got victories from sophomore Aubrey Schmutzler at No. 1 singles and seniors Jenna Koepp and Katie Schleicher at No. 1 doubles to beat the visiting Vikings in a Badger South Conference dual.
Ripon 4, Watertown Luther Prep 3
The host Phoenix got a victory from the No. 1 doubles team of Alethia Schmidt and Abigail Schiewe, but won only one singles match and fell to the Tigers in a non-conference dual.
Girls golf
Waunakee 165, DeForest 216
Brooke Ehle shot 40 — and three teammates shot 42 or better — to lead the Warriors to a Badger North victory at The Meadows of Sixmile Creek.
Reedsburg 205, Baraboo 206
Carly Moon of Baraboo earned individual honors with a 45 at Baraboo Country Club, but the Beavers earned a one-shot victory in a Badger North dual.
Wisconsin Dells 407, Portage 410
Sophie Denure led all players with an 86, but Gracie Walker’s 97 sparked the Chiefs past the Warriors in an 18-hole Badger North dual at Wild Rock in Wisconsin Dells.
Watertown 189, Fort Atkinson 211
Andrea Tietz shot a 44 at Watertown Country Club to lead the Goslings past the Blackhawks.
Oregon triangular
In a Badger South Conference triangular at Foxboro Golf Course at Oregon, Stoughton scored 185 to top runner-up Monona Grove’s 194 and Oregon’s 206.
Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski and Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt each shot 41 to finish a shot ahead of Monona Grove’s Klairissa O’Reilly-Dye.
Rock Valley mini-meet
Lakeside Lutheran’s Maya Heckmann earned medalist honors with a 9-over-par 43, and Jefferson shot 192 to top Edgerton by two strokes in a Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at Jefferson Golf Club.
Bre Deblare shot 44 to lead Jefferson, and Mali Kruckenberg and Maddie Perkins each shot 47 for Edgerton. McFarland’s Nikki Stubbe shot 45.