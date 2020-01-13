Prep roundup: First-place East Troy boys finish fast to top Edgerton

The Edgerton boys basketball team took its best shot at a share of the Rock Valley Conference lead on Monday night, but visiting East Troy kept its unbeaten league record intact with a late rush for a 60-52 victory.
The Trojans (10-1 overall, 7-0 Rock Valley), tied for second in the latest Associated Press state Division 3 rankings, finished with a 27-20 run to pull away from a one-point halftime lead against the Crimson Tide (7-3, 5-2).
A.J. Vuckovich and Chase Cummings scored 20 points each for East Troy, which made 15 of 20 free throws. Edgerton got 22 points from Nick Spang.
Milton 79,
Jefferson 57
The Red Hawks (6-5) used a 55-32 first-half advantage to cruise past the host Eagles (3-6) in non-conference play. Jack Campion scored 22 points and Ethan Burrows chipped in 12 for the winners. Jefferson’s James Monogue had 19 points.
Portage 56, Poynette 54
Senior Matthew Miles scored a game-high 18 points, including the winning layup with 10 seconds remaining, to lift the host Warriors (2-9) past the Pumas (4-5). Brett Walker added 15 points and Dale Sheppard Jr. 14 for Portage. Poynette got 15 points from Nik Feller and 10 from Kelby Petersen.
Marshall 65, Columbus 58
Craig Ward scored 24 points and visiting Marshall (7-3) wiped out a three-point halftime deficit with a 39-29 run in the second half to beat Columbus (5-4). Tyler Chadwick and Reid Truschinski added 13 points each for Marshall. Columbus got 21 points from Alex Campbell and 15 from Ben Emler.
River Valley 61, Adams-Friendship 44
The host Blackhawks (5-3) maintained a steady lead and had 11 players score as they beat the Green Devils (3-7). Will Bailey led River Valley with 15 points and was the game’s only double-digit scorer.
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 80, Watertown Luther Prep 39
The Lightning (7-2), 10th-ranked in Division 3 rankings, used a 50-15 first-half surge to handily defeat the host Phoenix (1-5). Lake Country Lutheran made 12 3-pointers and had four double-digit scorers, led by 22 points from Luke Haertle. No Luther Prep player scored in double figures.
Waterloo 54, Orfordville Parkview 53
The host Pirates (3-4) got 19 points from Chase Bostwick and 12 from Eugene Wolff to turn a one-point halftime deficit against the visiting Vikings (5-7) into a one-point victory. Bostwick made all three of the Pirates’ 3-point baskets. Connor Simonson scored 14 points to lead four Parkview double-digit scorers.
Girls basketball
Milwaukee Marshall 56,
Madison West 45
The Eagles (5-4) used a 30-21 first-half run to take charge against the host Regents (1-11). Alvi Bradberry led Milwaukee Marshall with 20 points and Tamera Boyd hit five 3-pointers to add 15 points. Sawyer Sullivan scored 14 points and Zola Davis 13 for West.
Shullsburg 60, Deerfield 35
The visiting Miners (11-2), ranked seventh in Division 5, rolled past the Demons (8-4). No Deerfield player scored more than six points.
Wisconsin Dells 52, River Valley 19
The Chiefs (8-4) held the visiting Blackhawks (3-9) to just four first-half points en route to a victory. Karson Meister scored 17 points for the Dells, making five 3-pointers. Charlotte Ferstl had 11 points for River Valley.
Boys hockey
Madison Edgewood 7,
Milton/Fort Atkinson 0
Payton Smith and J.J. Wiebusch each scored twice as the Crusaders (11-4-0, 6-0-0 Badger South) shut out the Red Hawks (1-12-0, 0-7-0). Smith added one assist and Wiebusch tallied two assists. Nathan Walker also scored and provided two assists. Luke Grote had 44 saves for Milton.