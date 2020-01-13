Prep roundup: First-place East Troy boys finish fast to top Edgerton

The Edgerton boys basketball team took its best shot at a share of the Rock Valley Conference lead on Monday night, but visiting East Troy kept its unbeaten league record intact with a late rush for a 60-52 victory.

The Trojans (10-1 overall, 7-0 Rock Valley), tied for second in the latest Associated Press state Division 3 rankings, finished with a 27-20 run to pull away from a one-point halftime lead against the Crimson Tide (7-3, 5-2).

A.J. Vuckovich and Chase Cummings scored 20 points each for East Troy, which made 15 of 20 free throws. Edgerton got 22 points from Nick Spang.

Milton 79,

Jefferson 57

The Red Hawks (6-5) used a 55-32 first-half advantage to cruise past the host Eagles (3-6) in non-conference play. Jack Campion scored 22 points and Ethan Burrows chipped in 12 for the winners. Jefferson’s James Monogue had 19 points.

Portage 56, Poynette 54