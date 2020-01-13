Prep roundup: First-place East Troy boys finish fast to top Edgerton
0 comments
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: First-place East Troy boys finish fast to top Edgerton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Edgerton boys basketball team took its best shot at a share of the Rock Valley Conference lead on Monday night, but visiting East Troy kept its unbeaten league record intact with a late rush for a 60-52 victory.

The Trojans (10-1 overall, 7-0 Rock Valley), tied for second in the latest Associated Press state Division 3 rankings, finished with a 27-20 run to pull away from a one-point halftime lead against the Crimson Tide (7-3, 5-2).

A.J. Vuckovich and Chase Cummings scored 20 points each for East Troy, which made 15 of 20 free throws. Edgerton got 22 points from Nick Spang.

Milton 79,

Jefferson 57

The Red Hawks (6-5) used a 55-32 first-half advantage to cruise past the host Eagles (3-6) in non-conference play. Jack Campion scored 22 points and Ethan Burrows chipped in 12 for the winners. Jefferson’s James Monogue had 19 points.

Portage 56, Poynette 54

Senior Matthew Miles scored a game-high 18 points, including the winning layup with 10 seconds remaining, to lift the host Warriors (2-9) past the Pumas (4-5). Brett Walker added 15 points and Dale Sheppard Jr. 14 for Portage. Poynette got 15 points from Nik Feller and 10 from Kelby Petersen.

Marshall 65, Columbus 58

Craig Ward scored 24 points and visiting Marshall (7-3) wiped out a three-point halftime deficit with a 39-29 run in the second half to beat Columbus (5-4). Tyler Chadwick and Reid Truschinski added 13 points each for Marshall. Columbus got 21 points from Alex Campbell and 15 from Ben Emler.

River Valley 61, Adams-Friendship 44

The host Blackhawks (5-3) maintained a steady lead and had 11 players score as they beat the Green Devils (3-7). Will Bailey led River Valley with 15 points and was the game’s only double-digit scorer.

Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 80, Watertown Luther Prep 39

The Lightning (7-2), 10th-ranked in Division 3 rankings, used a 50-15 first-half surge to handily defeat the host Phoenix (1-5). Lake Country Lutheran made 12 3-pointers and had four double-digit scorers, led by 22 points from Luke Haertle. No Luther Prep player scored in double figures.

Waterloo 54, Orfordville Parkview 53

The host Pirates (3-4) got 19 points from Chase Bostwick and 12 from Eugene Wolff to turn a one-point halftime deficit against the visiting Vikings (5-7) into a one-point victory. Bostwick made all three of the Pirates’ 3-point baskets. Connor Simonson scored 14 points to lead four Parkview double-digit scorers.

Girls basketball

Milwaukee Marshall 56,

Madison West 45

The Eagles (5-4) used a 30-21 first-half run to take charge against the host Regents (1-11). Alvi Bradberry led Milwaukee Marshall with 20 points and Tamera Boyd hit five 3-pointers to add 15 points. Sawyer Sullivan scored 14 points and Zola Davis 13 for West.

Shullsburg 60, Deerfield 35

The visiting Miners (11-2), ranked seventh in Division 5, rolled past the Demons (8-4). No Deerfield player scored more than six points.

Wisconsin Dells 52, River Valley 19

The Chiefs (8-4) held the visiting Blackhawks (3-9) to just four first-half points en route to a victory. Karson Meister scored 17 points for the Dells, making five 3-pointers. Charlotte Ferstl had 11 points for River Valley.

Boys hockey

Madison Edgewood 7,

Milton/Fort Atkinson 0

Payton Smith and J.J. Wiebusch each scored twice as the Crusaders (11-4-0, 6-0-0 Badger South) shut out the Red Hawks (1-12-0, 0-7-0). Smith added one assist and Wiebusch tallied two assists. Nathan Walker also scored and provided two assists. Luke Grote had 44 saves for Milton.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Monday’s results

Rock Valley Conference

EAST TROY 60, EDGERTON 52

East Troy*33*27*—*60

Edgerton*32*20*—*52

EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts) — Nixon 4 1-2 9, Rosin 0 5-8 5, Lottig 1 0-0 3, Vukovich 7 5-5 20, Cummings 6 4-5 20, Terpstra 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 15-20 60.

EDGERTON — Jenny 2 0-0 4, Hanson 2 2-2 7, Rusch 3 1-4 9, Gullickson 2 1-1 5, Spang 9 4-7 22, Fox 1 0-0 2, Coombs 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 8-12 52.

3-point goals: ET 7 (Cummings 4, Lottig, Vukovich, Terpstra), Ed 4 (Rusch 2, Hanson, Coombs). Total fouls:— ET 15, Ed 16.

Non-conference

MILTON 79, JEFFERSON 57

Milton*55*24*—*79

Jefferson*32*25*—*57

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 10 1-2 22, Jordahl 3 0-0 9, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Burrows 5 2-2 12, Widner 2 0-0 5, Burdette 2 0-0 4, Haefner 3 2-2 9, Bothun 2 2-2 8, Kudrna 4 0-0 8. Totals 32 7-8 79.

JEFFERSON — Miller 3 0-0 9, Rechlin 1 0-1 3, Martin 1 0-0 3, Fetherston 3 2-6 8, Hoffman 2 0-1 4, C. Stelse 1 2-2 4, Monogue 8 2-4 19, Vogel 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 7-16 57.

3-point goals: M 8 (Campion 1, Jordahl 3, Widner 1, Haefner 1, Bothun 2); J 6 (Miller 3, Rechlin 1, Martin 1, Monogue 1). Total fouls: M 18; J 11. Fouled out: Widner, Haefner.

PORTAGE 56, POYNETTE 54

Poynette*29*25*—*54

Portage*29*27*—*56

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — O’Connor 1 1-4 4, Stark 2 0-0 5, K. Petersen 3 2-2 10, Ciano 2 0-0 6, Buss 2 2-2 6, Savich 2 0-0 4, Feller 5 2-4 15, Walstad 0 2-2 2, C. Petersen 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 11-18 54.

PORTAGE — Walker 6 0-0 15, Roberts 0 2-2 2, Miles 5 7-9 18, Bass 1 0-0 2, L. Breunig 2 1-1 5, Sheppard Jr. 5 0-3 14. Totals 19 10-15 56.

3-point goals: Poy 9 (Feller 3, K. Petersen 2, Ciano 2, O’Connor 1, Stark 1); Por 8 (Sheppard Jr. 4, Walker 3, Miles 1). Total fouls: Poy 14; Por 20.

MARSHALL 65, COLUMBUS 58

Marshall*26*39*—*65

Columbus*29*29*—*58

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Chadwick 6 0-0 13, Denniston 3 0-0 8, Timpel 1 1-2 3, Ward 7 9-9 24, Kilian 2 0-0 4, Truschinski 4 5-6 13. Totals 23 15-19 65.

COLUMBUS — Schulte 1 0-0 3, Campbell 6 5-6 21, Cotter 3 3-4 9, Carthew 0 1-2 1, Brunell 1 4-4 7, Schroeder 1 0-0 2, Emler 7 0-0 15. Totals 19 13-16 58.

3-point goals: M 4 (Chadwick 1, Denniston 2, Ward 1), C 7 (Schulte 1, Campbell 4, Brunell 1, Emler 1). Total fouls: M 12, C 17. Fouled out: Brunell.

RIVER VALLEY 61, ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 44

Adams-Friendship*24*20*—*44

River Valley*31*30*—*61

ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP (fg ft-fta pts) — Wahlen 1 2-2 4, Klaus 1 2-2 4, Jossart 2 0-0 4, Holloway 1 2-2 4, Pollex 3 2-2 8, Roseberry 4 0-0 9, Hamilton 4 0-1 9, Van Ert 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-9 44.

RIVER VALLEY — Ryan 3 0-0 8, Bailey 4 4-4 15, Rhoades 1 0-0 2, Nachreiner 3 2-4 9, Baenen 1 0-0 2, Jewell 2 0-3 4, Esser 1 0-0 2, Springer 2 1-1 5, Gloudeman 1 3-4 5, Maier 2 3-4 7, Paulus 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 13-20 61.

3-point goals: AF 2 (Roseberry 1, Hamilton 1); RV 6 (Ryan 2, Bailey 3, Nachreiner 1). Total fouls: AF 20; RV 13. Fouled out: Holloway.

HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTH. 80,

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 39

Lake Country Luth*50*30*—*80

Watertown Luther Prep*15*24*—*39

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Howard 3-0-9, Haertle 7-6-22, Hans 5-1-14, Bratz 4-0-9, Theis 4-1-10, Schumacher 1-0-3, Lubbers 4-1-10, Snyder 1-0-2. Totals 29 8-12 80.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Guse 1-1-3, Lawrenz 2-0-6, de Galley 4-0-9, Heckendorf 1-0-3, Fix 2-2-7, Frick 3-0-8, Baumann 0-1-1, Borgwardt 1-0-2. Totals 15 4-6 39.

3-point goals: LCL 12 (Howard 3, Haertle 2, Hans 4, Theis 1, Schumacher 1, Lubbers 1); WLP 7 (Lawrenz 2, de Galley 1, Heckendorf 1, Fix 1, Frick 2). Total fouls: LCL 13; WLP 15.

WATERLOO 54, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 53

Orfordville Parkview*26*27*—*53

Waterloo*25*29*—*54

ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Unseth 4 0-1 10, Barless 0 3-4 3, Oswald 4 0-1 10, Simonson 6 0-0 14, Kindert 4 4-4 12, Crane 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-10 53.

WATERLOO — Hager 1 0-0 2 Huebner 2 1-2 5, Unzueta 1 0-0 2, Tschanz 2 0-0 4, Wolff 5 2-3 12, Bostwick 6 4-4 19, Jiles 0 8-12 8, Filter 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 15-21 54.

3-point goals: OP 6 (Unseth 2, Oswald 2, Simonson 2); W 3 (Bostwick 3). Total fouls: OP 18; W 14.

Mineral Point 67, New Glarus 44

Girls basketball

Monday’s results

Non-conference

MILWAUKEE MARSHALL 56, MADISON WEST 45

Milwaukee Marshall*30*26*—*56

Madison West*21*24*—*45

MILWAUKEE MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — D. Coleman 3 0-0 6, Pollard 2 0-0 4, Bell 2 2-2 6, Phillips 0 3-8 3, Bradberry 8 2-3 20, J. Coleman 1 0-0 2, Boyd 5 0-0 15. Totals 21 7-13 56.

MADISON WEST — Davis 4 5-6 13, Mueller 1 1-2 3, Sullivan 6 2-2 14, Holmes 1 0-1 2, Blehert 1 0-0 2, Culver 1 1-4 4, Hanson 1 1-2 3, Zidani 1 0-1 2. Totals 16 10-18 45.

3-point goals: MM 7 (Bradberry 2, Boyd 5); MW 1 (Culver). Total fouls: MM 17; MW 11. Fouled out: Phillips.

WISCONSIN DELLS 52, RIVER VALLEY 19

River Valley*4*15*—*19

Wisconsin Dells*28*24*—*52

RIVER VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) — Gruber 0 1-2 1, Hoffman 1 1-4 3, McConrey 1 0-0 2, Ferstl 4 2-2 11, Schaller 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 4-8 19.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Smith 1 0-0 3, Meister 6 0-0 17, McClyman 1 0-0 2, Warren 3 0-0 6, Anchor 2 0-2 5, Gray 4 0-0 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Thundercloud 3 2-7 8. Totals 21 2-9 52.

3-point goals: RV 1 (Ferstl); WD 8 (Smith 1, Meister 5, Anchor 1, Gray 1). Total fouls: RV 10; WD 10.

SHULLSBURG 60, DEERFIELD 35

Shullsburg*32*28*—*60

Deerfield*13*22*—*35

DEERFIELD — Winger 1 0-0 2, Eickhoff 3 0-0 6, Bush 1 0-0 3, Ezzell 2 0-0 4, Siewert 2 1-2 5, Brattlie 1 3-6 5, Haak 2 0-6 4, Fischer 2 0-0 4, Mack 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-14 35.

3-point goals: D 1 (Bush).

Boys hockey

Monday’s results

Badger South Conference

MADISON EDGEWOOD 7,

MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 0

Madison Edgewood*0*4*3*—*7

Milton/Fort Atkinson*0*0*0*—*0

Second period: Murn (Wiebusch, Fink), 4:00 (pp); Smith (D. Lenz, A. Lenz), 12:00; Smith (Murn, N. Walker), 12:46; Wiebusch (Menzel, N. Walker), 16:44.

Third period: N. Walker (Smith, D. Lenz), 1:40; Menzel (Wiebusch, Fink), 4:34; Wiebusch, 7:37.

Saves: ME 16 (Z. Walker); MFA 44 (Grote). Penalties-minutes: ME 4-8; MFA 2-4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics