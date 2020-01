Prep roundup: Fast start carries La Follette boys past Sun Prairie in battle of unbeaten basketball teams

The upstart Madison La Follette boys basketball team faced a major test on Tuesday and passed with flying colors.

The Lancers (8-0, 6-0 Big Eight Conference), ranked second in this week’s Associated Press Division 1 state poll, turned a nine-point halftime lead into an 83-76 victory over fourth-ranked host Sun Prairie (7-1, 5-1) in a battle of unbeatens.

With eight minutes remaining, Sun Prairie scoring leader Delaware Hale fouled out, and the Lancers were able to maintain their lead the rest of the way. Derek Gray led La Follette with 19 points, Isaiah Stewart scored 17 and Ben Probst and Dakovin Prather had 14 each.

Sun Prairie had four double-figure scorers, led by Colin Schaefer with 20 points and Hale with 19.

Madison East 81, Janesville Craig 71

The sixth-ranked Purgolders (6-1, 5-0 Big Eight) opened a 39-20 halftime lead and held on despite a 51-point second-half surge from the host Cougars (5-4, 3-3). Anthony Washington led East with 18 points, Marcus Justice added 17 and Keonte Jones had 13. Craig got 26 points from Caleb Scoville and 20 from Angelo Rizzo.

Madison Memorial 71, Verona 35