A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Evansville baseball team an 8-7 victory over Walworth Big Foot in Rock Valley Conference play Friday.
The Blue Devils (2-7 Rock Valley) wiped out a 7-0 deficit with one run in the bottom of the fourth, four in the fifth and their big finish. Evansville took advantage of five walks and three errors by Big Foot (3-6).
Evansville got two hits from Ryan Borchardt and a triple from Carson Hill. Relief pitcher Ivan Wissinger allowed one hit over the final 3⅔ innings, striking out two.
McFarland 8, Whitewater 7
The visiting Spartans (7-3 Rock Valley) scored four times in the top of the seventh inning for an 8-6 lead and then held on for a victory over the host Whippets (6-3).
The Spartans’ Xavier Schreiber went 2-for-4 with a home run, Austin Miller hit a double and single, and winning pitcher Carson Wienke had two hits.
Cooper Pease hit three singles for Whitewater.
Jefferson 13, Clinton 0
The visiting Eagles (7-2 Rock Valley) scored nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to put away a victory over the host Cougars (1-7).
Reese Fetherston and Tyler Danielson each doubled and singled and drove in two runs for the winners.
Beloit Turner 12,
Edgerton 11
A seven-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning put the host Trojans (9-0 Rock Valley) ahead of the Crimson Tide (5-3) for keeps.
Drew Ries went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the winners, and Jack Sharlau drove in three runs with a double.
Edgerton’s Jalen Johnson doubled twice among his three hits and drove in two, and Ben Wileman went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Madison Memorial 13,
Madison East 7
The visiting Spartans (4-3 Big Eight Conference) took charge with a six-run second inning and got four RBIs from Will Sprout and three hits from Kole Kerkhoff in a victory over the Purgolders (2-4) at Warner Park.
Sprout singled and doubled. Kyle Jungers added three hits for the winners.
East got two hits from Zach Hanser.
Milton 6, Janesville Parker 5
Keegan Knutson and Ethan Haefner each singled twice, and Colin Schuetz drove in two runs, to lead the Red Hawks (9-3) past the host Vikings (5-7) in non-conference play.
Parker’s Sam O’Leary had two hits.
Deerfield 12, Marshall 10
The host Demons (7-2) opened an 11-2 lead after four innings and held on to beat the Cardinals (1-9) in non-conference play.
Carson Knapp had three singles for Deerfield.
Boys tennis
Madison Memorial Invitational
The host Spartans and Middleton both won their first two matches in the eight-team tournament, with Sun Prairie going 1-1 and Waunakee 0-2.
Middleton took a 5-2 victory over Sun Prairie and a 7-0 win over Kenosha Tremper. The Cardinals’ Ryan Gold won both of his matches at No. 1 singles, and Gene Kim and Alton Yan won one match at No. 1 doubles and one at No. 2 doubles.
Memorial pulled out a 4-3 victory over Oshkosh West and a 5-2 win over Lake Geneva Badger. The Spartans’ No. 1 doubles team of Ryan Weinbach and Santiago Barquin won twice.
Sun Prairie beat Green Bay Southwest 4-3. Waunakee fell to Oshkosh West 5-2, and to Lake Geneva Badger 4-3.
Softball
Madison West 12, Madison La Follette 9
A five-run sixth inning put the Regents (2-5 Big Eight) ahead of the Lancers (0-6) for good.
Lizzy Andrzejewski went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs to lead West.
For La Follette, Cassidy Lipp had four hits and Miya Tolbert hit two doubles and drove in four.
Evansville 16, Walworth Big Foot 0
The host Blue Devils (3-4 Rock Valley) scored eight runs in the first inning and six in the fourth, taking advantage of 10 walks and three errors to beat the Chiefs (2-9).
Braly Wiser homered for Evansville and Elizabeth Klitzman earned the victory.