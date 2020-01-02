Prep roundup: Edgewood holds off Middleton in non-conference hockey

A power-play goal by Parker Murn early in the third period was the deciding score in Madison Edgewood’s 3-2 victory over Middleton in a non-conference boys hockey game Thursday night at LaBahn Arena.
Drew Lenz and J.J. Wiebusch also scored for the Crusaders (8-3-0), who got 25 saves from Zach Walker. Middleton (7-6-0) got scores from Tommy Moreau in the first period and Brooks Kalscheur in the third.Goaltender Noah Hogan made 29 saves.
Sun Prairie 5,
Madison Memorial 1
Five players scored goals to stake the Cardinals (5-7-1, 4-3-0 Big Eight) to a 5-0 lead, and Alex Liegel made 10 saves in goal to beat the Spartans (5-8-1, 4-4-0). Kaden Brunson, Dominic Mariani, Davis Hamilton, Carter Watters and Travin Egli scored for Sun Prairie, and Brunson and Hamilton added two assists each. Drew Bradley scored for Memorial, and Wes Turner made 25 saves.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 9, Beaver Dam co-op 0
The Rock County Fury (8-4-0, 4-0-0 Badger Conference) remained perfect in Badger play with a runaway victory over the Golden Beavers (0-2-0 conference).
Waunakee 9, Beaver Dam co-op 2
The Warriors (8-3-0, 4-0-0 Badger North Conference) dominated the Golden Beavers (8-3-0, 2-2-0) with multiple goals in each period. Isaac Nett had a hat trick and four assists and Steven Pasinato had two goals and four assists for Waunakee. Riley VanderHoeven had a pair of power-play goals for Beaver Dam.
Boys basketball
Monroe 60, Madison Edgewood 52
The host Cheesemakers (7-1, 5-0 Badger South) downed the Crusaders (3-5, 2-3) thanks to 16-for-19 shooting at the line. Carson Leuzinger and Cade Meyer scored 14 points apiece for Monroe. Ben Newton had 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead Edgewood.
Marshall 65,
Orfordville Parkview 34
The visiting Cardinals (4-2) took a 32-19 halftime lead and scored the first 13 points of the second half to take control in a non-conference game against the Vikings (3-6).
Girls basketball
Columbus 53, Waterloo 49
The Cardinals (5-4) knocked off the visiting Pirates (6-2) despite sending Waterloo to the foul line for 33 free throws. Taylor Zittel led nine Columbus scorers with 11 points. Freshman Sophia Schneider led Waterloo with 14 points and went 12-for-15 from the line, as the Pirates made 22 free throws.