Prep roundup: Edgewood holds off Middleton in non-conference hockey

Waunakee 9, Beaver Dam co-op 2

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Warriors (8-3-0, 4-0-0 Badger North Conference) dominated the Golden Beavers (8-3-0, 2-2-0) with multiple goals in each period. Isaac Nett had a hat trick and four assists and Steven Pasinato had two goals and four assists for Waunakee. Riley VanderHoeven had a pair of power-play goals for Beaver Dam.

Boys basketball

Monroe 60, Madison Edgewood 52

The host Cheesemakers (7-1, 5-0 Badger South) downed the Crusaders (3-5, 2-3) thanks to 16-for-19 shooting at the line. Carson Leuzinger and Cade Meyer scored 14 points apiece for Monroe. Ben Newton had 12 points on four 3-pointers to lead Edgewood.

Marshall 65,

Orfordville Parkview 34

The visiting Cardinals (4-2) took a 32-19 halftime lead and scored the first 13 points of the second half to take control in a non-conference game against the Vikings (3-6).

Girls basketball

Columbus 53, Waterloo 49

The Cardinals (5-4) knocked off the visiting Pirates (6-2) despite sending Waterloo to the foul line for 33 free throws. Taylor Zittel led nine Columbus scorers with 11 points. Freshman Sophia Schneider led Waterloo with 14 points and went 12-for-15 from the line, as the Pirates made 22 free throws.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0