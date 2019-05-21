With three players shooting 78 or better on Tuesday, the Madison Edgewood boys golf team rolled to victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional at Northern Bay Resort in Arkdale.
The defending state champion Crusaders won the Adams-Friendship regional with a four-player total of 310, good for a 19-stroke advantage over runner-up Columbus. Wisconsin Dells and Lodi also earned team berths in the Prairie du Chien sectional, set for Tuesday at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Although all five Edgewood players finished in the top 11 overall, it was Wisconsin Dells freshman Caden Jacobson who earned medalist honors with a 1-over-par 73. Edgewood’s Karl Gilmore shot 74 and Lukas Heckmann, last year’s individual Division 2 state champion, advanced with a 76.
Edgewood also got a 77 from Ethan Arndt, a 78 from Brody Andes and an 81 from Thone Weis. Columbus’ Austin Lietha shot 79, and other individual sectional qualifiers were Jefferson’s Mitch Vogel (80), McFarland’s Brian Semmann (82) and Lake Mills’ Sam Anhalt (84).
Big Foot regional
Edgerton shot 314 for a 61-stroke victory over Monroe in an eight-team Division 2 regional at Grand Geneva’s Highlands Course in Lake Geneva. Monticello/Belleville also qualified for the Prairie du Chien sectional, taking fourth at 388. Edgerton players claimed the top three individual spots: Joe Forsting (71), Bryce Tate (78) and Kyle Wille (79).
Monroe got an 85 from Jack Rogerson and Peter Gustafson led Monticello/Belleville with an 85.
DeForest regional
Led by Ethan Carrick’s 3-over-par 75, Sun Prairie shot a team total of 324, beating runner-up Oregon by nine strokes at Lake Windsor Country Club. DeForest and Monona Grove also qualified for next Tuesday’s Mukwonago sectional at Edgewood Golf Course in Big Bend.
Sun Prairie also got an 82 from Mickey Keating and an 83 from Cade MacMiller. Oregon got an 80 from Sam Schroeder, and Monona Grove was led by Victor Banovetz with an 81. Other individual qualifiers were Portage’s Dayne Hensler (81) and Marcus Herwig (87) and Madison La Follette’s Garrett May (88) and George Philbin (90).
Badger regional
Janesville Parker shot 352 and Milton 363 at Hawk’s View in Lake Geneva to advance to sectional play. Zach Milner led Parker with an 84, and Milton’s A.J. Gray shot 85. Beloit Memorial freshman Griffin Oberneder advanced with a 6-over-par 78.
Sussex Hamilton regional
Beaver Dam tied West Bend East for fourth place behind champion Hartland Arrowhead, but the Beavers lost a playoff to West Bend East and did not advance as a team to sectional play. However, Beaver Dam’s Zak Kulka shot 78 and Casper Rubbelke shot 86 to qualify as individuals.
Tomah regional
Reedsburg shot 361 to take fourth behind champion Tomah and qualify for sectional play. Will Fuhrmann led the Beavers with an 86.
Mineral Point regional
The host Pointers shot 356 for a 14-stroke victory over New Glarus in a nine-team Division 3 regional at Dodge-Point Country Club. Junior Simon Mitchell shot 2-over-par 72 to earn medalist honors. New Glarus got an 81 from Matt Hach. Barneveld’s Owen Pechan (86) and Ethan Harpold (96) qualified for sectionals as individuals.
Softball
Baraboo 5,
Madison Memorial 4
In the Division 1 Verona sectional, Addie Filus hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth to deliver the Thunderbirds (11-10) a victory over the Spartans (10-14). Baraboo wiped out a four-run deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and one in the seventh. Memorial pitcher Camryn Decker struck out 15.
Onalaska 15, Madison West 0
Sarah Kraus pitched a four-inning no-hitter and struck out nine as the host Hilltoppers (23-2) beat the Regents (3-17). Jaclyn Thomas homered twice for the winners.
Middleton 14,
Monona Grove 3
Ashley Bindl hit a second-inning grand slam as the Cardinals (13-11) took down the Silver Eagles (4-13) at home. Sam Williams went 3-for-3 with a double for Middleton.
Tomah 6, Waunakee 3
Abby Sherwood hit a three-run home run as the Timberwolves (10-14) scored four runs in the sixth inning to erase a three-run deficit against the Warriors (14-12).
Oregon 3,
Janesville Parker 0
In the Lake Geneva Badger sectional, Sam Mikkelson tripled in the second inning and drove in two runs to help the host Panthers (14-8) beat the Vikings (12-12). Kenadee Nelson struck out 13 in a shutout performance for Oregon.
Lake Geneva Badger 1, Janesville Craig 0
Seneca Peterson pitched a one-hitter as the Badgers (12-10) ousted the Cougars (10-13).
Wilmot 4, Fort Atkinson 3
The Panthers (15-9) scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off the Blackhawks (7-15). Brynn Torrenga went 2-for-2 with a double for Fort Atkinson.
Hartford 12, Beaver Dam 3
Taylor Ohm hit three doubles and drove in five runs as the Orioles (15-9) beat the visiting Golden Beavers (6-15). Pitcher Grace Schmitt added two doubles.
Portage 12, Sauk Prairie 2 (5)
In the Division 2 Evansville sectional, senior Joia Simonson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and struck out four in a complete-game, three-hit performance as the top-seeded Warriors (16-6) coasted past the visiting Eagles (4-20).
Evansville 2, Mount Horeb 1
Elizabeth Klitzman pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out nine, as the host Blue Devils (9-14) held off the Vikings (7-14). Jaydn Holman and Sydney Swiggum had two hits each for Mount Horeb.
McFarland 2, Lodi 1
The Spartans (14-11) scored twice in the sixth inning and held on to beat the Blue Devils (6-16). Winning pitcher Megan Jansen allowed four hits and struck out 11.
Madison Edgewood 7, Reedsburg 3
The host Crusaders (12-9) scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the second and coasted past the Beavers (7-14). Michelle Schmitt allowed two runs on five hits for Edgewood, and Michelle Schmitt and Nicole Schmitt doubled in two runs each.
Monroe 12, Beloit Turner 0
Sydney Updike hit a bases-loaded triple and finished with four RBIs as the Cheesemakers (19-4) beat the Trojans (15-8) at home. Olivia Bobak held Turner to three hits over five innings for the pitching victory.
Jefferson 3, East Troy 1
Kylee Lukes hit a third-inning home run to lead the Eagles (23-3) to a home victory over the Trojans (19-5). Pitcher Claire Beck held East Troy to six hits in a complete game.
Dodgeville 11, Westby 4
In the Division 3 Brodhead sectional, Lindsey Murphy pitched a complete game and collected three RBI as the Dodgers (15-6) cruised to a home victory against the Norsemen (8-13). Sara Graber hit a home run for Dodgeville.
Platteville 2, River Valley 0
Abby Wackershauser gave up one hit over four innings as the Hillmen (13-6) took a road victory over the Blackhawks (14-10). Kaycie Wagner pitched three innings in relief and struck out six.
Poynette 10, Brodhead 0
Ashley Hellenbrand went 3-for-3 with a home run and Zoe Ramburg homered and drove in two runs as the Pumas (25-0) beat the Cardinals (6-18). Morgan Jones, Lucy Cuff and Mollie Anderson had two hits each for the Pumas.
Lakeside Lutheran 4, Columbus 1
Nora Statz drove hit a two-run single as the host Warriors (13-8) scored all their runs in the fifth inning for a comeback victory over the Cardinals (8-15). Kylee Gnabasik allowed six hits in a complete-game performance.
Lake Mills 9, Marshall 1
Taylor Roughen struck out 15 and gave up three hits to lead the host L-Cats (16-4) past the Eagles (6-15).
Wisconsin Dells 3, Lomira 1
In the Mayville sectional, the Chiefs (11-7) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to down the host Lions (10-9). Grace Myklebust went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Dells.
Wisconsin Heights 14, Benton 0
In the Division 4 Mineral Point sectional, Taylor Kraemer allowed two hits and struck out 12 batters in five innings as the Vanguards (18-4) rolled to a home victory over the Zephyrs (5-15). Riley Lynch went 3-for-3 with a double in the win.
Racine Lutheran 6, Deerfield 5
The Crusaders (18-4) used a three-run fourth inning to beat the host Demons (15-9). Kathryn Schmierer struck out 10 and hit a home run for the winners. Kaylee Galla doubled twice and drove in two runs for Deerfield.
Orfordville Parkview 12, Cambridge 1
Remington Stark struck out 11 in a five-hit pitching performance and hit a grand slam home run to lead the host Vikings (15-6) past the Blue Jays (7-12) at home. Hunter Baars also homered for Parkview.
Johnson Creek 10, Waterloo 0
Jordyn Pipkin threw a two-hit shutout and struck out eight as the host Bluejays (20-3) beat the Pirates. Waterloo’s Kaitlyn Filter had two hits.
Belmont 8, Barneveld 4
In the Division 5 Belmont sectional, Nikki Knebel homered three times and drove in five runs to help the Braves (21-1) overpower the visiting Golden Eagles (7-14). Daelynn Rhoades had three hits for Barneveld.
Baseball
Waunakee 12, DeForest 6
Taiten Manriquez, Dane Luebke, Ryne Fueger and Joe Hauser each had multiple hits to lead the Warriors (11-2 Badger North) past the host Norskies (6-8). DeForest got home runs from Carson Patzner and Mason Kirchberg.
Sun Prairie 13,
Madison West 7
Spencer Bartel, Matt DePrey and Carson Shepard each homered as the Cardinals (13-4 Big Eight) produced 19 hits in a road victory over the Regents (11-6). Pitcher Logan Lange went six innings for the victory. Henry Pitsch homered for West.
Verona 6, Madison East 1
The host Wildcats (8-9 Big Eight) had a four-run fourth inning to beat the Purgolders (3-13). For the winners, pitcher Reagan Klawiter struck out seven in five innings and Tyler McWilliams went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Janesville Craig 5,
Madison Memorial 4
Mitchell Woelfle pitched five innings, allowing six hits and four runs and striking out six, as the Cougars (17-0 Big Eight) held off the Spartans (10-7). Memorial’s Jack Krumbach homered in the third inning.
Madison La Follette 5, Middleton 4
The Lancers (3-13 Big Eight) scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed, beating the Cardinals (9-8). Andrew Rajkovich homered and doubled for La Follette. The teams combined for only six hits.
Girls soccer
Watertown Luther Prep 5, Cambridge/Deerfield 1
Abbie Burke scored the first goal of the match in the thirteenth minute assisted by Charis Glende, and scored again in the second half with an assist by Hannah Schroeder to lift the host Phoenix (9-4-1) over the Blue Jays (1-9-2).
Lodi 0, Columbus 0
Samantha Menomin made 12 saves as the Cardinals (10-7-3) held on for a draw with the Blue Devils (7-5-5). Columbus did not record a shot on goal.