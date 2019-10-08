For the 21st time in the past 22 years, the Madison Edgewood girls golf team will end its season in the WIAA state tournament.
The Crusaders earned their latest berth in the Division 2 field with a runaway first-place finish in Tuesday’s Prairie du Chien sectional at Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Coach Peggy Gierhart’s Edgewood program, which has earned 14 state championships and two runner-up finishes since 2001, will try to defend its Division 2 championship next Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course.
With Edgewood players claiming three of the top four places, the top-ranked Crusaders shot 351 for a 52-stroke victory over fourth-ranked Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek.
Second-ranked Wisconsin Dells finished fourth and ninth-ranked Cambridge was fifth, missing out on team berths.
Madison Edgewood senior Grace Welch, a UW-Green Bay recruit, shot an 8-over-par 80 to earn medalist honors by four strokes over Osseo’s Ariel Heuer. Next came Edgewood junior Caitlyn Hegenbarth at 86 and Edgewood senior Anaka Leske at 87. Junior Grace Jaeger shot 98.
Cambridge senior Mary Hommen (89) earned an individual state berth and senior Aubrie Pero (96) missed out by one stroke.
Kettle Moraine sectional
Janesville Craig junior Kallie Lux earned an individual berth in the Division 1 state tournament, shooting 87 to finish second among individual qualifiers in the sectional at The Legend at Bristlecone in Hartland.
Defending Division 1 champion Wales Kettle Moraine (330) and Union Grove (359) earned team state berths, with Craig finishing fourth (378) and Milton sixth (421). Freshman Hannah Dunk led the Red Hawks with a 90.
Girls tennis
Edgewood subsectional
Madison Edgewood’s hopes of earning another WIAA Division 2 state team tennis berth were left in question after the Edgewood subsectional at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
After the subsectional — which can be considered the halfway point of the sectional tournament — McFarland led with 20 points and qualifiers in five of a possible seven flights. Lake Mills emerged with 18 points and five sectional qualifiers, and Edgewood has 18 points and four qualifiers.
On the other side of the sectional, the Altoona subsectional, Onalaska Luther led with 24 points and La Crosse Aquinas and Altoona had 18. McFarland, Lake Mills and Onalaska Luther will seek their first team state berth in Thursday’s Watertown Luther Prep sectional at Brandt-Quirk Park in Watertown.
Subsectional points are combined with points earned in the sectional to determine the sectional team champion. Sectional champs qualify for the state team tournament.
Edgewood advanced both its No. 1 players, as junior Baluck Deang (23-4) won her singles match and the doubles pair of senior Kelly Smith and sophomore Sydney Raaths (7-2) advanced. Also getting through for Edgewood were the No. 2 doubles team of seniors Truely Wallhaus and Allyah O’Gara and the No. 3 doubles team of sophomore Maeve Shanahan and junior Sarah Dunn.
Among Lake Mills’ qualifiers were senior Jena Smith (23-2) at No. 1 singles and junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr (25-1) at No. 1 doubles.
McFarland qualifiers included senior Michelle Butcher (10-10) at No. 1 singles and seniors Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes (15-4) at No. 1 doubles.
Watertown Luther Prep had two sectional qualifiers and Lodi one.
Boys soccer
Oregon 1, Monona Grove 0
Junior Pat Brognano scored in the 11th minute, and the Panthers’ back line — a major strength of Oregon’s 2018 state championship run — did the rest to lead the Panthers, ranked ninth in Division 2, to a victory over the seventh-ranked Silver Eagles.
Mount Horeb 2,
Beaver Dam 0
The visiting Vikings, ranked fifth in Division 3, shut out the Golden Beavers in a Badger North contest. George Schultz and Mason Buttner scored for Mount Horeb, and Dalton Jones made eight saves for Beaver Dam.
Waunakee 8,
Portage/Poynette 0
Cole Kettner and Jacob Mouille scored two goals each to help the Warriors roll to a Badger North victory in Portage.
Baraboo 5, Reedsburg 0
The visiting Thunderbirds dominated the Beavers in a Badger North matchup, as Johan Lopez and Ronaldo Lopez each scored for Baraboo in the first half and Hunter Bielicki had a second-half hat trick.
Watertown Luther Prep 7,
Dodgeland/Hustisford 0
Seniors Adam Brands and Isaias Santos led the host Phoenix to a Capitol Conference victory. Santos assisted Brands in the 19th minute, and Brands returned the favor in the 63rd minute with an assist to Santos.
Brands finished with a hat trick and an assist, and Mitchell Bloss scored his first varsity goal for Luther Prep.
Boys volleyball
Fort Atkinson 3,
Beloit Memorial 0
Kraymer Gladem scored 13 kills and Cody Zahn had 35 assists as the Blackhawks (4-2 Big Eight) swept the Purple Knights, 25-12, 25-21, 25-23. Ivan Perez had 11 digs for Beloit (1-5).
Girls volleyball
Waterloo 3,
Wisconsin Heights 0
The host Pirates, ranked second in Division 3, swept to a 25-11, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the 11th-ranked Vanguards in Capitol South Conference play. Waterloo got 13 kills and 11 assists from Brooke Mosher and 11 kills, nine assists and four service aces from Joslyn Wolff. Heights got nine kills and three aces from Samantha Adler.
Lakeside Lutheran 3,
Watertown Luther Prep 1
Karli Johnson had 46 assists and four service aces, Ella Collins had 19 kills, Payton Kuepers added 14 kills and 2½ blocks and Kylee Gnabasik contributed 22 digs and four aces as the Warriors (30-6, 8-0 Capitol North), ranked second in Division 2, beat the Phoenix (17-13, 3-5).
Luther Prep’s Grace Kieselhorst had 15 assists, 14 digs and four aces.
Lake Mills 3, Columbus 2
Tatum Riggleman made 39 digs, Grace Schopf had 16 kills and Ava Belling had 29 assists as the L-Cats (25-5, 6-2 Capitol), ranked seventh in Division 2, won the fifth set 15-11 to defeat the host Cardinals.
Mckenzye Bruss scored 21 assists and two service aces for Columbus.
Belleville 3, Cambridge 0
Brooke Everson had 10 kills and had three aces and Erin Kittleson had 20 assists, as the Wildcats (14-9, 4-4 Capitol South) swept the host Blue Jays 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. Gracie Korth had seven kills, one block and 10 digs for Cambridge.
Johnson Creek 3,
Madison Country Day 0
The visiting Bluejays clinched the outright Trailways Small Conference title with a straight-set victory over the Prairie Hawks. Kenadie LeSage led Johnson Creek with 11 assists, and Bella Herman had five digs.
Deerfield 3, Williams Bay 0
Amber Ott had 12 kills and Olivia Tatlock had 27 assists and two blocks as the Demons beat the Bulldogs 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-19 for a Trailways Small victory.
Girls swimming
Baraboo 92, Sauk Prairie 78
Sophomore Ella Lohr won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and swam in the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays to lead the host Thunderbirds to a Badger North dual victory over the Eagles.
Natalie Gneiser, Mattie Letendre, and Naomi Pelland each tallied one individual victory and swam winning legs in two relays apiece for the winners. Sauk’s Lauren Drager won the 200 and 500 freestyle.
DeForest 118, River Valley/Richland Center 52
Senior Haley Willis won the 100-yard freestyle (:56.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.27) and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays to lead the Norskies to a Badger North victory. Carly Oosterhof won the 200 individual medley (2:20.35) and 500 freestyle (5:32.22) for DeForest.
Milton 102, Monona Grove 68
Senior Danielle Cramer set a school record in the 100 backstroke (58 seconds) and the Monona Grove pool record in the 100 butterfly (58.17 seconds) as the Red Hawks earned a Badger South victory over the host Silver Eagles.
Freshman Bailey Ratzburg won the 200 individual medley, 100 freestyle, and swam in the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for the winners. Monona Grove’s Morgan Heilman won the 200 freestyle and was on the winning 200 medley relay.
Elkhorn 86, Edgerton 84
Despite sweeping 10 of 11 events, the Crimson Tide narrowly lost to the host Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference dual. Individual double winners were for Edgerton were Gaby de Moya-Cotter in the 200 freestyle (2:18.49) and 100 freestyle (1:03.03), Jenna Schmitt in the 400 freestyle (4:52.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.87), and Ruby Schieldt in the 200 individual medley (2:39.27) and 100 butterfly (1:13.17).