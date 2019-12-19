Prep roundup: Edgewood girls beat Monroe to create a logjam atop the Badger South

The Madison Edgewood girls basketball team created quite a logjam atop the Badger South Conference with a 63-55 victory at Monroe on Thursday night.
The Crusaders (4-2, 3-1 Badger South) made 19 of 20 free throws and got 16 points apiece from Baluck Deang and Ellie Iglar to become one of three teams leading the conference, followed closely by two more — including Monroe — at 2-1.
Megan Benzschawel finished with 20 points for Monroe, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.
Monona Grove 85, Milton 63
The host Silver Eagles (7-2, 3-1 Badger South) used a 48-24 run in the first half to get the victory against the visiting Red Hawks (2-6, 1-3). Seanna Curran led Monona Grove with 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Milton got 15 points from Shelby Mack-Honold.
Oregon 67, Stoughton 44
Leading by four at the half, the host Panthers (5-3, 3-1 Badger South) scored 44 points in the second half to beat the visiting Vikings (2-5, 1-3). Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored 19 points and Liz Uhl 10 for Oregon. Ava Loftus had 11 points for Stoughton.
Watertown 58, Fort Atkinson 20
The host Goslings (3-3, 2-1 Badger South) used a 30-10 run in the first half to cruise past the visiting Blackhawks (1-6, 0-4). Teya Maas led Watertown with 14 points and Aubrey Schmutzler added 12.
Reedsburg 67, Baraboo 30
The host Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Badger North) outscored the Thunderbirds (0-7, 0-4) by 24 points in the first half. Mahra Wieman finished with 28 points and Trenna Cherney had 17 for the winners. Baraboo’s scoring came from two players: Taylor Pfaff with 16 points and Autumn Klemm with 14.
Beaver Dam 73, Mount Horeb 36
The Golden Beavers (7-1, 4-0) outscored the Vikings (4-3, 1-3) 40-16 in the first half en route to victory. Jada Donaldson scored 16 points for the winners.
Middleton 67, Janesville Parker 40
Leading by eight at the half, the visiting Cardinals (7-1, 5-1 Big Eight) used a 40-21 run in the second half to beat the host Vikings (2-6, 1-5). Middleton’s Sitori Tanin had a game-high 21 points. Parker got 14 from Tina Shelton.
Beloit Memorial 29,
Madison West 27
The Purple Knights (1-6, 1-5 Big Eight) had a one-point lead at halftime and held on in the second half to get their first victory of the season against the Regents (0-8, 0-6). Meghan Drucker scored 12 points for Beloit.
Sauk Prairie 71, Portage 51
Lexi Tobias and Naomi Breunig each scored 20 points to lead the Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Badger North) past the Warriors (0-9, 0-4). Ella Schad had 12 points.
Janesville Craig 67, Madison East 61
The Cougars (6-2, 5-1 Big Eight) went on a 44-27 first-half run and survived a 34-point second-half surge from the visiting Purgolders (4-5, 3-4). Claudia Fieiras scored 25 points and Kate Huml had 15 for the winners. Kalena Bentley had 19 and Alonna Harvey-Williams 11 for East.
Sun Prairie 79,
Madison La Follette 49
Jazzanay Seymour had 24 points and Ashley Rae 16 to lead the Cardinals (6-1, 5-1 Big Eight) over the Lancers (2-4, 2-4). Malia Green scored 11 and Bryan Driver and Megan Lowrey had 10 apiece to lead La Follette.
Madison Memorial 80, Verona 53
The host Spartans (6-0, 6-0 Big Eight) made 12 3-pointers on their way to a double-digit victory over the Wildcats (3-5, 3-4). Leilani Kapinus scored 17 points and Maya White Eagle had 11 for the winners. Verona got 18 from Rayna Briggs and 16 from Rachel Parman.
Evansville 59, Edgerton 19
The host Blue Devils (7-2, 6-0 Rock Valley Conference) stormed out to a 22-point lead in the first half and never allowed the Crimson Tide (1-7, 0-6) to recover. Paige Banks finished with 24 points and Josey Rinehart had 13 for Evansville. Sylvia Fox led Edgerton with nine.
Lake Mills 67, Cambridge 63
Four players scored in double figures for the L-Cats (9-0), including Taylor Roughen and Julianna Wagner with 16 each, in a victory over the Blue Jays (1-5).
Lodi 67, Wisconsin Heights 56
The visiting Blue Devils (4-2) outlasted the Vanguards (3-4) behind 19 points from both Lauryn Milne and Jaden Kolinski. Kelsie Handel scored 13 of her 15 total points in the second half for Wisconsin Heights.
New Glarus 70, Palmyra-Eagle 22
Lily Himmelmann and JayLynn Benson each chipped in 17 points as the Glarner Knights (5-2) blew out the visiting Panthers (5-4). Ten players scored for New Glarus.
Boys basketball
River Valley 63, Prairie du Chien 55
River Valley (2-1, 1-0 Southwest Wisconsin Conference) trailed by four at halftime but rallied to beat Prairie du Chien (2-2, 1-1). Will Bailey finished with 18 points and five 3-point baskets for River Valley. Mason Kramer had 28 for Prairie du Chien.
Columbus 57, Mayville 47
Ben Emler scored 16 of his 20 points after halftime as Columbus (2-3) outscored visiting Mayville (1-5) in the second half, 34-22. Alex Campbell added 15 points and Will Cotter 10 for the winners.
Cambridge 65, Milwaukee Salam 51
You have free articles remaining.
The Blue Jays (1-5) used a 34-24 second-half run to turn a four-point halftime lead into a victory over the host Stars (4-2). Jack Nikolay scored 24 points, shooting 8-for-8 from the line, and Andrew Downing chipped in 12 for the winners.
Orfordville Parkview 75, Madison Abundant Life 48
The Vikings (3-4, 1-2 Trailways South Conference) opened a 22-point lead in the first half and beat the Challengers (1-6, 0-3). Tyler Oswald totaled 26 points for Parkview. Brent Schmiesing finished with 12 for Abundant Life.
Palmyra-Eagle 74, Madison Country Day 19
The Panthers (4-0, 3-0 Trailways South) held the Prairie Hawks (0-7, 0-2) to three second-half points in an easy victory. Anny Hammond scored 30 points for the winners.
Boys hockey
Beaver Dam co-op 4, Sauk Prairie co-op 2
Riley VanderHoeven had a hat trick in the second period and added a fourth goal in the third as the host Golden Beavers (6-1-0, 2-1-0 Badger North Conference) handed the Eagles (6-1-0, 2-1-0) their first loss. Kirk Davis totaled 31 saves for Beaver Dam. Camden Desroches scored both of Sauk’s goals.
Waunakee 5, Baraboo/Portage 0
Steven Pasinato scored once each in the first and third periods as the Warriors (5-2-0, 3-0-0 Badger North) blanked the visiting Thunderbirds (5-4-0, 1-2-0). Drew Christianson added two assists for the winners. Baraboo got 34 saves from Dave Hinz.
Middleton 6, Beloit Memorial co-op 0
The visiting Cardinals (5-3-0, 4-1-0 Big Eight Conference) scored three goals apiece in the second and third periods to beat the Purple Knights (5-2-0, 2-1-0). Brooks Kalscheur scored two goals for the Cardinals.
Madison Memorial 8, Madison La Follette/East 1
The Spartans (2-6-0, 2-3-0) scored three times in both the first and second periods against the United (0-8-0, 0-6-0). Drew Bradley finished with a hat trick and Derek Buckalew had a pair of goals for Memorial. Ben Blazel scored the lone goal for La Follette/East.
Janesville Craig/Parker 19, Kenosha Bradford co-op 0
The Bluebirds (3-3-0) dominated the Thunder (0-4-0) as 11 players scored for Janesville, including five from Walker Kulas and four from Ian Perkins.
Girls hockey
Beloit Memorial co-op 4, Stoughton co-op 1
Anika Einbeck and Haley Knauf each tallied a goal and an assist as the Rock County Fury (6-1-0, 3-0-0 Badger) rallied from a 1-0 deficit to beat the Icebergs (0-7-1, 0-3-1). Aeryn Olson scored for Stoughton.
Wrestling
Stoughton 55, Fort Atkinson 21
The Vikings (3-0 Badger South Conference) upended the Blackhawks (1-2) with the help of four Fort forfeits. Luke Mechler, Trent Carpenter and Brooks Empey recorded pins for Stoughton.
Milton 48, Oregon 33
The Red Hawks (3-0 Badger South) came back from a 27-12 deficit to take out the Panthers (0-2). Milton received pins in five of the final seven events.
Edgerton 40, Jefferson 39
The host Crimson Tide (1-0 Rock Valley Conference) narrowly beat the Eagles (0-2) with two pins in the final three events. Sawyer Strouse and Braden Troeger closed out the dual with those pins for Edgerton.
Verona 42, Belleville/New Glarus 36
Belleville/New Glarus received six pins to Verona’s three, but forfeited four weight classes. Caden Page, Cael Wozniak and Blake Herburger had pins for Verona. Page’s pin sealed the match.
Mineral Point 38, Lodi 37
The Pointers edged out the Blue Devils in a tightly-contested match throughout. With the match on the line, Nolan Springer of Mineral Point pinned Jack Hansen to assure the dual victory.
Gymnastics
Sun Prairie 129.950,
Middleton 128.975
Amelia McDermott won the all-around with a total of 34.275 points, getting first place in vaulting (8.9), to lead host Sun Prairie to a Big Eight Conference win.
Madison Memorial 133.075, Verona 129.450
Alyssa Rios won the uneven bars (8.425), Jaya Carlson took first in floor exercise (9.025), and Alexa Schaefer tied for first on balance beam (8.65) as the Spartans edged out the host Wildcats. Verona’s Hailey Dohnal won the all-around (33.225), vaulting (8.425), and tied for first in balance beam.
Janesville Craig 135.4, Madison West 127.1
Ariyana Stalsberg won the vault (9.3) and floor exercise (9.1) and teammate Olivia Rebout won the all-around (35.55), balance beam (8.95), and uneven bars (8.95) as the Cougars beat the host Regents.
Janesville Parker 111.9, Madison East/La Follette 108.325
Freshman Jenna Runaas was first in vaulting (7.9) and balance beam (7.75), and second overall in the all-around (29.75) as the Vikings narrowly edged out the Madison United. Teammate Rylee Bierman won the floor exercise (7.9). Casey Weber took first in the all-around (30.15) for East/La Follette.