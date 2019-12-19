Prep roundup: Edgewood girls beat Monroe to create a logjam atop the Badger South

The Madison Edgewood girls basketball team created quite a logjam atop the Badger South Conference with a 63-55 victory at Monroe on Thursday night.

The Crusaders (4-2, 3-1 Badger South) made 19 of 20 free throws and got 16 points apiece from Baluck Deang and Ellie Iglar to become one of three teams leading the conference, followed closely by two more — including Monroe — at 2-1.

Megan Benzschawel finished with 20 points for Monroe, last year’s WIAA Division 2 state runner-up.

Monona Grove 85, Milton 63

The host Silver Eagles (7-2, 3-1 Badger South) used a 48-24 run in the first half to get the victory against the visiting Red Hawks (2-6, 1-3). Seanna Curran led Monona Grove with 24 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Milton got 15 points from Shelby Mack-Honold.

Oregon 67, Stoughton 44

Leading by four at the half, the host Panthers (5-3, 3-1 Badger South) scored 44 points in the second half to beat the visiting Vikings (2-5, 1-3). Kaitlyn Schrimpf scored 19 points and Liz Uhl 10 for Oregon. Ava Loftus had 11 points for Stoughton.

Watertown 58, Fort Atkinson 20