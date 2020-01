Prep roundup: Delaware Hale, Colin Schaefer lead Sun Prairie boys past West

Boys hockey

Waunakee 7, DeForest co-op 0

Danny Reis and Tyler Hoffman scored two goals apiece as the Warriors (13-5-0, 7-0-0 Badger North), ranked fourth in Division 2, blanked the host Norskies (4-13-0, 0-7-0). Will Roe added two assists and Hunter Beck tallied 28 saves for the winners.

Sun Prairie 7,

Madison Memorial 2

The Cardinals (15-5-0, 10-2-0 Big Eight) used a four-goal second period to defeat the visiting Spartans (5-12-1, 4-8-0). Carter Watters had a hat trick and an assist for Sun Prairie, and Kaden Brunson had two goals and two assists.

Madison West 5, Middleton 2

The host Regents (9-10-0, 7-5-0 Big Eight) got two goals from Aidan Baccus in a victory over the Cardinals (10-9-0, 7-5-0). Ian Hedican made 23 saves for the Regents, and Noah Hogan had 20 saves for Middleton.

McFarland 4, Reedsburg co-op 3

The Spartans (15-3-1), No. 5 in Division 2, got goals from Carson Lehnherr, Jack Bartzen, Bryce Felmming and Grant Newcomer to beat the Cheavers (7-12-1). Newcomer, Bartzen and Max Binger each had two assists for McFarland. Thomas Pfaff had a goal and an assist for Reedsburg.

