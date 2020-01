Prep roundup: DeForest beats Monona Grove in Badger Challenge second-place pairing

For the third consecutive year since joining the conference, the Beaver Dam girls basketball team claimed victory in the Badger Challenge first-place pairing.

Senior guard Jada Donaldson scored a game-high 17 points in leading the host Golden Beavers to a 59-45 victory over Oregon on Saturday night. Senior Carley Burchardt and juniors Maty Wilke and Natalie Jens added 10 points apiece for Beaver Dam (12-2).

The Golden Beavers, top-ranked in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll, never trailed, racing to a 15-1 lead.

Senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf and junior Emily Statz led the way for the Panthers (9-4), each scoring nine points.

DeForest 48, Monona Grove 39

After falling behind 30-28 at the half, the Norskies (11-2) held the Silver Eagles (10-4) to nine second-half points to win the Badger Challenge second-place pairing. Megan Mickelson led DeForest with 17 points and Maggie Trautsch added 14. MG got nine points from Avery Poole.

Waunakee 58, Watertown 37