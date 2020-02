Prep roundup: Craig boys hold off Mount Horeb in triple overtime

The Janesville Craig boys basketball team used a 13-8 run in the third overtime to pull out a 78-73 victory at Mount Horeb in non-conference play Tuesday night.

The losing Vikings (8-7) had tied the game at the end of regulation as Owen Ziegler made a fadeaway jump shot after intentionally missing his second free throw.

Ziegler finished with 27 points and Torrin Hannah had 21 for Mount Horeb.

The Cougars (8-8) made 20 of 33 free throws. Caleb Scoville scored 24 points and Angelo Rizzo 21 for Craig.

Madison West 95, Beloit Memorial 75

Three players scored in double figures as the host Regents (7-9, 5-7 Big Eight) outlasted the Purple Knights (2-11, 2-9). Dayne Armwald scored 22 points, James Hughes 21 and James Richmond 15 for West. Kobe Chandler and Faizon Farr each had 15 points for Beloit.

Lake Mills 57, Lodi 43

The L-Cats (14-3, 4-1 Capitol North), ranked eighth in Division 3, got 25 points on seven 3-pointers from Matt Johnson to roll past the host Blue Devils (10-6, 3-2). Jack Persike had 14 points for Lodi.

Columbus 48, Watertown Luther Prep 39