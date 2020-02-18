Prep roundup: Connor Siegenthaler's buzzer-beater gives New Glarus third straight Capitol South title
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: Connor Siegenthaler's buzzer-beater gives New Glarus third straight Capitol South title

{{featured_button_text}}

Connor Siegenthaler nailed a 3-point shot from the top of the key with 1.4 seconds left Tuesday night to give the New Glarus boys basketball team a 56-53 victory over visiting Marshall — and more.

The victory clinched a fourth consecutive outright Capitol South title for the Glarner Knights (13-6 overall, 8-0), the defending WIAA Division 4 state champions.

Darris Schuett had 21 points to lead New Glarus. Craig Ward had 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Marshall.

Belleville 67, Cambridge 59

Trevor Syse scored 25 points as the visiting Wildcats (12-7, 4-4 Capitol South) beat the host Blue Jays (7-12, 2-6). Carson Syse scored 14 points for the winners. Cambridge got 17 points from Jack Nikolay and Drew Jeffery scored 15 points.

Wis. Heights 58, Waterloo 51

De’Shawn Barsness scored 16 points as the visiting Vanguards (10-9, 4-4 Capitol South) downed the Pirates (7-12, 1-7). Devin Barbender added 15 points for the winners. Waterloo got 16 points from Earnest Jiles.

Madison La Follette 92, Verona 51

Ben Probst scored 19 points, Isaiah Stewart added 17, Dakovin Prather had 12, and Juok Riak and Cyrus LaShore got 11 apiece as the top-ranked Lancers (19-0, 16-0 Big Eight) clinched a tie for the conference championship after cruising past the visiting Wildcats (3-17, 3-13).

Gavin Farrell had 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Malik Odetunde scored 10 for Verona.

Madison East 75, Sun Prairie 67

Anthony Washington scored 18 points and Keonte Jones had 14 to lead the Purgolders (15-4, 14-2 Big Eight) over the host Cardinals (14-5, 11-5). Parker Olson scored 25 for Sun Prairie.

Madison Memorial 70,
Beloit Memorial 50

J.R. Mitchell and Yacouba Traore Jr. each scored 14 points as the host Spartans (15-5, 11-5 Big Eight) defeated the Purple Knights (2-16, 2-13). Beloit Memorial got 10 points from Azeez Ganiyu.

Madison West 65,
Janesville Parker 63

Elliot Berry made a driving bank shot with less than 6 seconds to play, lifting the visiting Regents (9-11, 7-9) to a back-and-forth victory over the Vikings (4-15, 2-13).

West let a 16-point halftime lead turn into a 62-54 deficit with 5:17 to play, but the Regents scored 11 of the game’s final 12 points. Dayne Armwald led West with 22 points.

Lake Mills 75, Columbus 56

The host L-Cats (17-3, 7-1 Capitol North) sank 15 3-pointers to avenge an earlier loss to the Cardinals (13-7, 6-2). Lake Mills opened a 40-9 lead and made it 52-14 at halftime.

Mike Herrington made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Lake Mills, and Drew Stoddard added 22 points. Columbus got 13 points from Alex Campbell.

Lodi 56, Lakeside Lutheran 53

Four players scored in double figures to lead the Blue Devils (13-6, 6-2), with Matt Davis and Ian Olzewski leading the way with 12 each. Jack Persike put up 16 for the Warriors (9-11, 3-5).

Reedsburg 71, Mount Horeb 68

The Beavers (16-4, 9-3 Badger North) used a 47-34 second-half surge to turn a 10-point halftime deficit into a victory over the host Vikings (11-8, 8-4). Reedsburg had four double-digit scorers, led by 23 points from Carter Daniels, who made four 3-pointers, and 19 from Zach Bestor, who shot 10-for-11 from the line. Ethan Post scored 22 points for Mount Horeb.

Baraboo 56, Portage 52

The visiting Thunderbirds (3-17, 1-11 Badgers North) snapped a 40-game league losing streak, getting 19 points from Max Koenig to hold off the Warriors (2-16, 1-11). Portage’s Matthew Miles scored 22 points.

Sauk Prairie 54, Beaver Dam 51

Isaac Breunig and Trevor Spray each scored 15 points as the Eagles (8-10, 6-6 Badger North) edged out the Golden Beavers (7-12, 3-9). Nate Abel had 21 points for Beaver Dam.

Madison Edgewood 64, Monroe 51

Michael Regnier scored 18 points to lead the Crusaders (9-11, 5-7 Badger South) to a home win over the Cheesemakers (14-5, 9-3), knocking Monroe from its share of the league lead. Carson Leuzinger scored 14 for Monroe.

Stoughton 54, Oregon 28

Adam Hobson scored 23 points as the host Vikings (17-3, 10-2 Badger South) upended the visiting Panthers (6-12, 2-10).

Monona Grove 68, Fort Atkinson 45

Lance Nelson scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half to carry the Silver Eagles (6-12, 5-7 Badger South) past the Blackhawks (5-14, 2-10). Connor Bracken added 13 points for MG. Drew Evans led Fort Atkinson with 13 points.

Milton 76, Watertown 70 (OT)

Sam Burdette made seven of his nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 32 points to propel the Red Hawks (11-9, 7-5 Badger South) to an overtime win. Cade Oiler totaled six 3-pointers and 22 points for the Goslings.

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 49

Paul Frick had 20 points and Nate DeGalley added 19 as the Phoenix (5-14, 1-7 Capitol North) downed the Pumas (6-14, 1-7). Kelby Petersen had 14 points and Noah Stark had all of his 13 in the first half for Poynette.

Edgerton 50, Evansville 41

Nick Spang scored all 11 of his points in the second half and Clayton Jenny added 10 of his 13 after halftime as the Crimson Tide (15-4, 12-3 Rock Valley) used a 32-16 scoring outburst to get the come-from-behind victory over the host Blue Devils (11-8, 8-7). Ryan Borchardt led Evansville with 13 points.

East Troy 82, McFarland 37

The Trojans (18-1, 15-0), ranked second in Division 3, rolled past the visiting Spartans (10-9, 8-7).

Palmyra-Eagle 60, Deerfield 45

The visiting Panthers (17-3, 11-0 Trailways South) clinched the outright conference title by beating the host Demons (12-9, 8-3) behind 14 points apiece from Cameron Joyner and Casey Webber. Deerfield got 14 points from Tyler Haak.

Johnson Creek 80, Madison Country Day 47

Four players scored in double figures for the Blue Jays (6-14, 4-2 Trailways South) in their victory over the Prairie Hawks (0-19, 0-10). Braden Walling put up 13 for Johnson Creek and Colin Young scored 18 for Country Day.

Williams Bay 67,
Madison Abundant Life/SA 54

Miles West put up 14 points as the Bulldogs (10-11, 7-5 Trailways South) beat the Challengers (4-16, 2-9). Ryan Rockwell and Caleb Gerry had 12 each for Abundant Life.

River Valley 70, Mineral Point 59

After trailing 34-33 at the half, the host Blackhawks (11-7) used a 37-25 second half to get the win over the Pointers (10-9). Josh Maier scored 13 of his 17 points and Tyler Nachreiner added nine of his 15 after halftime for River Valley. Joah Filardo led Mineral Point with 18 points and Blaise Watters had 17.

Girls basketball

Marshall 71, Oregon 55

The host Cardinals (17-4), two-time defending WIAA Division 3 state champions, went on a 22-0 run that bridged both halves and led the Badger South-leading Panthers (16-5) by as many as 32 points in the win.

Anna Lutz totaled 22 points and 16 rebounds to lead Marshall, and Laura Nickel added 18 points and six assists. Carleigh Roberts hed 18 points for Oregon.

Madison Memorial 65,
Milwaukee King 64

Leilani Kapinus scored 15 points as the Spartans (19-1) upended the host Generals (13-7). Milwaukee King got 20 points from Khamya McNeal and 14 points from Briasha Townsend.

Pardeeville 45, Deerfield 41

The Bulldogs (11-11) used a 22-16 first-half and narrowly held on in the second to knock off the Demons (16-6). Steffi Siewert led Deerfield with 14 points.

New Glarus 60, Monticello 30

The Glarner Knights (11-10) outscored the Ponies (9-12) by 26 points in the first half. Jaylynn Benson scored 24 points for New Glarus as six players had five or more points.

Watertown Luther Prep 65, Oakfield 59

Grace Schmidt poured in 29 points and Lauren Paulsen added 13 as the Phoenix (14-6) defeated the host Oaks (16-6). Vada Hofman had 13 for Oakfield.

Wis. Heights 52, River Valley 47 (OT)

Ashlee Adler scored all 12 points in the second half as the visiting Vanguards (9-12) beat the host Blackhawks (3-18). Emily Esser scored 13 points and Tienna Gruber 11 for River Valley.

Whitewater 65, Fort Atkinson 54

The visiting Whippets (11-9) used a 17-point second-half advantage to wipe out a halftime deficit against the Blackhawks (3-18). Abby Grosinske had 27 points and Kacie Carollo added 25 for Whitewater. Fort Atkinson’s Tyla Staude totaled 18 points.

East Troy 44, Edgerton 37

Morgan Golabowski had 11 points as the Trojans (1-19, 1-16 Rock Valley) earned their first win of the year by stopping the Crimson Tide (5-16, 3-14). Kate Fox Gunderson had 13 points for Edgerton.

Lodi 62, Lakeside Lutheran 54

The host Blue Devils (12-8, 6-3 Capitol North) led 32-27 at the half and held on in a back-and-forth game to beat the Warriors (11-10, 4-5). Jaden Kolinski scored 18 points for Lodi. Mia Murray had 15 points for Lakeside.

Boys hockey

Madison Memorial 3,
Baraboo/Portage 1

In the opening round of the Madison sectional, Jack Faulkner scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as the Spartans (9-15-1) held off the host Thunderbirds (11-12-1). Wes Turner made 27 saves for Memorial. Dane Hinz had 24 saves for Baraboo/Portage.

Madison West 7, DeForest 0

Sophomore forward Aidan Baccus had a hat trick and two assists as the host Regents (12-11-2) blanked the Norskies (7-17-1). Junior Alex Duchemin added one goal and three assists. Joe Brethouwer had 29 saves for DeForest.

Sauk Prairie co-op 10,
Madison La Follette/East 2

The Eagles (14-3-1) scored seven times in the first period to advance in the Madison sectional. Camden Desroches and Riley Jelinek scored two goals each.

Middleton 7, Tomah/Sparta 2

The Cardinals (14-10) rallied for four goals during the second period in their playoff victory over the Timberwolves (10-12-2). Seven players scored for Middleton.

Reedsburg co-op 1,
Monroe co-op 0

Ben Fish scored the lone goal in the first period to give the host Cheavers (11-13-1) a victory over the Cheesemakers (14-7-2).

Brookfield East co-op 5,
Janesville Craig/Parker 4

In the Brookfield sectional, a 2-1 first period propelled the host Stars (11-14-0) to a victory over the Bluebirds (8-16-0). Cayden Erickson scored twice and had an assist and A.J. Russotto added two assists for Janesville.

Beaver Dam co-op 6,
Appleton North co-op 5

In the Fond du Lac sectional, Wesley Biel, Riley VanderHoeven and Daniel Smolen combined to provide all six goals and five of the team’s eight assists as the host Golden Beavers (15-7-2) used a two-goal third period and held off the United (5-19-0) to advance.

Wrestling

Stoughton 55, Janesville Craig 21

The two-time defending state team champion Vikings rolled past the Cougars in the Janesville Craig sectional to earn a return berth in the WIAA Division 1 state team tournament. It’s Stoughton’s 14th state trip since 2000. Stoughton’s Brooks Empey, ranked No. 1 in the state at 220 pounds, pinned his opponent in 25 seconds.

Holmen 49, Waunakee 24

The Vikings opened the Middleton sectional dual with pins in seven of the first eight matches and outpaced the Warriors to earn their fourth consecutive state berth. Sam Lorenz, Berhett Statz and Kade Hooker earned pins for Waunakee, which missed out on what would have been its first team state trip.

Prairie du Chien 40, Lodi 30

The third-ranked Blackhawks won eight of the 14 matches in the Lodi sectional and held off the eighth-ranked Blue Devils to earn their first state team tournament berth. Winning by pin for Lodi were Chandler Curtis at 120 pounds, Colton Nicolay (152) and Ben Simplot (182).

In semifinal matches, Lodi took a 46-27 victory over Evansville/Albany behind five pins and one technical fall. Prairie du Chien advanced with a 65-18 win over Richland Center.

Gymnastics

Reedsburg 126.075, Monona Grove 121.3

Reedsburg freshman, Breanna Lutter, placed first in every event as Reedsbug took down Monona Grove in the dual meet. Lutter finished with a score of 34.975 in the all-around.

PREP SPORTS | TUESDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Tuesday’s area summaries

Badger North Conference

REEDSBURG 71, MOUNT HOREB 68

Reedsburg*24*47*—*71

Mount Horeb*34*34*—*68

REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 1 0-0 2, Tully 4 4-6 12, Fuhrmann 2 7-8 11, Kast 2 0-0 4, Daniels 7 5-6 23, Bestor 4 10-11 19. Totals 20 26-31 71.

MOUNT HOREB — Gilkes 4 2-2 11, Post 9 3-3 22, Hannah 2 4-8 8, Banfield 2 0-1 5, Smith 0 1-2 1, Woller 1 0-0 3, Lange 0 1-2 1, Ziegler 5 2-2 15, Totals 23 13-20 68.

3-point goals: R 5 (Daniels 4, Bestor 1); MH 7 (Gilkes 1, Post 1, Banfield 1, Woller 1, Ziegler 3). Total fouls: R 15; MH 24.

SAUK PRAIRIE 54, BEAVER DAM 51

Beaver Dam*28*23*—*51

Sauk Prairie*33*21*—*54

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Boschert 4 0-0 9, Helbing 5 0-0 13, Soto 1 0-0 3, Bunkoske 2 1-2 5, Abel 8 3-4 21. Totals 20 4-6 51.

SAUK PRAIRIE — German 2 2-2 8, I. Breunig 7 0-0 15, Spray 7 1-2 15, Wilson 6 0-1 13, P. Breunig 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 4-7 54.

3-point goals: BD 7 (Helbing 3, Abel 2, Soto 1, Boschert 1); SP 4 (German 2, I. Breunig 1, Wilson 1). Total fouls: BD 11; SP 9.

BARABOO 56, PORTAGE 52

Baraboo*29*27*—*56

Portage*25*27*—*52

BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Koenig 7 5-7 19, Langkamp 2 2-2 7, Nachtigal 1 1-2 3, Peterson 5 5-6 15, McReynolds 2 1-1 5, Philipp 2 2-2 7. Totals 19 16-20 56.

PORTAGE — Walker 4 1-2 11, Roberts 2 0-0 5, Paul 4 0-1 10, Miles 7 7-10 22, Sheppard 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-13 52.

3-point goals: B 2 (Langkamp 1, Philipp 1); P 6 (Walker 2, Roberts 1, Paul 2, Miles 1). Total fouls: B 11; P 19.

Badger South Conference

STOUGHTON 54, OREGON 28

Oregon*15*13*—*28

Stoughton*24*30*—*54

OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Look 0 2-2 2, Kissling 0 1-2 1, Panzer 3 0-1 6, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Kerns 1 0-0 2, Schuett 1 0-2 2, McCorkle 2 0-2 4, Schaefer 0 0-1 0, Victorson 2 0-0 5, Yates 1 2-2 5 . Totals 10 6-14 28.

STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 2 1-2 7, Baldukas 1 1-2 3, McGee 4 0-0 8, Knauf 0 0-2 0, Hobson 7 5-6 23, Sproul 2 0-3 4, Benoy 1 0-0 3, Fernholz 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-15 54.

3-point goals: Or 2 (Yates 1, Victorson 1); S 7 (Hobson 4, Hutcherson 2, Benoy 1). Total fouls: Or 15; S 15.

MADISON EDGEWOOD 64, MONROE 51

Monroe*24*27*—*51

Madison Edgewood*29*35*—*64

MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Leuzinger 4 5-6 14, Golenbiewski 1 0-0 2, Zilkowski 1 2-4 4, Meyer 4 0-0 10, Matley 2 0-0 4, Bunker 3 0-1 6, Seagraves 3 2-2 11. Totals 18 9-13 51.

MADISON EDGEWOOD — Golden 1 2-4 4, Newton 3 0-0 9, Regnier 7 2-3 18, Jimenez 4 4-4 14, Nwankwo 2 1-2 5, Trudgeon 1 0-3 2, Schmotzer 3 4-8 10, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 13-24 64.

3-point goals: Mon 6 (Seagraves 3, Meyer 2, c. Leuzinger 1 ); ME 7 (Newton 3, Regnier 2, Jimenez 2). Total fouls: Mon 22; ME 12.

MONONA GROVE 68,

FORT ATKINSON 45

Fort Atkinson*25*20*—*45

Monona Grove*30*38*—*68

FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Fenner 3 3-4 9, Baker 1 3-4 6, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2, Cossen 3 1-1 7, Haffelder 1 0-1 2, Wixom 3 0-2 6, Evans 6 1-5 13. Totals 18 8-17 45.

MONONA GROVE — Loken 5 0-0 10, Nelson 7 2-4 17, Hibner 2 0-0 6, Tipton 2 1-2 7, Munz 3 2-2 10, Bracken 6 1-2 13, Schreiner 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 6-10 68.

3-point goals: FA 1 (Baker); MG 8 (Hibner 2, Tipton 2, Munz 2, Nelson 1, Schreiner 1). Total fouls: FA 18; MG 15.

MILTON 76, WATERTOWN 70 (OT)

Milton*43*22*11*—*76

Watertown*38*27*5*—*70

MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 6 4-6 16, Burrows 3 4-8 10, Widner 4 0-0 11, Burdette 10 3-4 32, Haefner 0 1-2 1, Bothun 1 3-4 6. Totals 24 15-24 76.

WATERTOWN — Oiler 7 2-2 22, Meyers 2 0-0 6, Foltz 2 0-2 4, Nailing 4 2-2 13, Stas 3 2-6 8, Wehner 0 2-2 2, Gapinski 3 1-4 7, Rowedder 2 0-0 6, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-18 70.

3-point goals: M 12 (Burdette 9, Widner 3); W 13 (Oiler 6, Nailing 3, Meyers 2, Rowedder 2). Total fouls: M 14; W 20.

Big Eight Conference

MADISON EAST 75, SUN PRAIRIE 67

Madison East*38*37*—*75

Sun Prairie*33*34*—*67

MADISON EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Jones 5 4-6 14, Washington 6 3-3 18, McKinley 4 3-7 13, Jackson 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 1 1-2 4, Boyton 5 4-5 17, Justice 3 1-2 8. Totals 25 16-25 75.

SUN PRAIRIE — Schaefer 4 2-4 11, Hughes 3 0-0 7, Olson 10 1-1 25, Hale 6 1-2 14, Ware 3 0-2 6, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Houtakker 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 4-9 67.

3-point goals: ME 10 (Washington 3, Boyton 3, Kinley 2, McIntosh 1, Justice 1); SP 7 (Olson 4, Hale 1, Hughes 1, Schaefer 1). Total fouls: ME 14; SP 16.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE 92, VERONA 51

Verona*21*30*—*51

Madison La Follette*43*49*—*92

VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — H. Anderson 3 2-2 8, J. Anderson 1 1-2 3, Kisting 1 0-0 3, Odetunde 4 2-3 10, Poller 2 0-0 5, Lieck 1 0-1 2, Jannusch 1 1-2 3, Scadden 1 0-0 3, Rae 1 0-1 2, Farrell 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 6-11 51.

MADISON LA FOLLETTE — De. Gray 3 1-2 7, Da. Gray 3 0-0 7, Stewart 7 0-0 17, Probst 7 2-3 19, Gibbs 1 2-3 4, Cloud 1 0-0 2, Prather 5 2-3 12, Onyefulumno 1 0-0 2, Riak 3 5-5 11, LaShore 5 0-0 11. Totals 36 12-16 92.

3-point goals: V 7 (Kisting 1, Poller 1, Scadden 1, Farrell 4); ML 8 (Da. Gray 1, Stewart 3, Probst 3, LaShore 1). Total fouls: V 14; ML 15.

MADISON MEMORIAL 70, BELOIT MEMORIAL 50

Beloit Memorial*17*33*—*50

Madison Memorial*32*38*—*70

BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Phiffer 4 0-0 9, Donaldson 2 0-1 4, Smith 1 1-2 3, Farr 2 1-2 5, Morris 1 2-4 4, Bell 1 0-0 3, Garrett 0 0-2 0, Chandler 2 0-0 6, Bell 1 2-2 4, King 1 0-0 2, Ganiyu 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 6-13 50.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Cannon 3 1-2 8, Lewis 2 1-1 5, Mitchell 6 0-0 14, Collins 1 0-0 2, Traore Jr. 5 4-9 14, young 2 2-2 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, DeYoung 4 2-2 10, Yu 3 2-5 9. Totals 27 12-21 70.

3-point goals: BM 4 (Chandler 2, Bell 1, Phiffer 1); MM 4 (Mitchell 2, Yu 1, Cannon 1). Total fouls: BM 15; MM 14.

MADISON WEST 65,

JANESVILLE PARKER 63

Madison West*32*33*—*65

Janesville Parker*29*34*—*63

MADISON WEST (fg ft pts) — Jacobs 5 0 10, Davis 1 2 5, Berry 2 0 4, Richmond 1 2 5, McGrath 2 0 4, Hughes 2 1 6, Armwald 10 1 22, Thompson 3 0 6, Anderson 1 0 3. Totals: 27 6-6 65.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Thompson 1 0 2, DeLong 2 2 6, Conners 5 0 11, Biba 7 2 16, Bess 2 0 5, Hartwig 4 1 9, Weis 4 5 14. Totals: 25 10-15 63.

3-point goals — MW 5 (Davis 1, Richmond 1, Hughes 1, Armwald 1, Anderson 1), JP 3 (Conners 1, Bess 1, Weis 1). Total fouls — MW 17, JP 12.

Capitol North Conference

LAKE MILLS 75, COLUMBUS 56

Columbus*14*42*—*56

Lake Mills*52*23*—*75

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 2, Schulte 3 0-0 8, Campbell 3 5-7 13, CoHer 1 0-0 2,Carthew 2 2-2 8, Rennhack 1 0-0 2, Adam 0 2-2 2, Brunell 0 1-2 1, Schroeder 2 0-0 6, Emler 5 2-2 12. Totals 18 12-15 56.

LAKE MILLS — Herrington 7 3-6 23, Stoddard 7 4-6 22, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 3 0-2 8, Bender 5 0-0 10, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Horkan 0 1-2 1, Foster 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 8-18 75.

3-point goals: C 8 (Schulte 2, Campbell 2, Carthew 2, Schroeder 2); LM 15 (Herrington 6, Stoddard 4, Moen 2, Bender 2, Foster 1). Total fouls: C 13; LM 15.

LODI 56, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53

Lodi*20*36*—*56

Lakeside Lutheran*16*37*—*53

LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Traeder 5 1-2 12, Q. Faust 2 4-8 8, Coddington 2 2-2 7, C. Faust 2 0-0 4, Richards 2 1-2 7, Persike 2 11-14 16, Parsons 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 19-30 56.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Schulz 4 2-3 10, Davis 4 3-4 12, Olszewski 5 2-4 12, Schneider 4 1-2 11, O’Donnell 1 0-0 3, Pampel 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-15 53.

3-point goals: Lo 5 (Richards 2, Persike 1, Traeder 1, Coddington 1); LL 5 (Schneider 2, Davis 2, O’Donnell 1 Total fouls: Lo 13; LL 15.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,

POYNETTE 49

Watertown Luther Prep*26*33*—*59

Poynette*26*23*—*49

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Lawrenz 2 4-4 9, Burow 2 0-0 4, DeGalley 5 7-7 19, Heckendorf 2 1-2 5, Balge 0 0-2 0, Frick 8 3-5 20, Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-20 59.

POYNETTE — O’Connor 0 2-2 2, Stark 5 0-0 13, K. Petersen 6 0-0 14, McCormick 1 0-0 2, Bus 3 1-3 7, Savich 2 0-0 4, Feller 1 1-2 4, C. Petersen 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 5-10 49.

3-point goals: WLP 4 (DeGalley 2, Lawrenz 1, Frick 1); P 6 (Stark 3, K. Petersen 2, Feller 1). Total fouls: WLP 16; P 17. Fouled out: Savich.

Capitol South Conference

BELLEVILLE 67, CAMBRIDGE 59

Belleville*33*34*—*67

Cambridge*18*41*—*59

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Syse 5 1-2 14, T. Syse 11 1-2 25, Boyum 4 0-1 8, Fahey 4 2-3 11, York 0 1-2 1, Duerst 3 2-5 8. Totals 28 7-15 67.

CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 7-7 17, Kaiser 3 1-2 8, Downing 3 3-4 9, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Colts 1 1-2 3, Schroeder 3 1-3 7. Totals 18 12-15 59.

3-point goals: B 6 (C. Syse 3, T. Syse 2, Fahey 1); C 8 (Jeffery 5, Nikolay 2, Kaiser 1). Total fouls: B 16; C 14.

NEW GLARUS 56, MARSHALL 53

Marshall*17*36*—*53

New Glarus*30*26*—*56

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Chadwick 4 1-2 9, Frank 2 0-0 5, Denniston 1 0-0 2, Timpel 1 0-0 2, Ward 6 4-7 18, Truschinski 4 9-13 17. Totals 18 14-22 53.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 0 1-2 1, Martinson 5 2-2 12, Schuett 6 5-10 21, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 9, James 3 0-1 7, Vasquez 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 8-15 56.

3-point goals: M 3 (Ward 2, Frank 1); NG 8 (Schuett 4, Siegenthaler 3, James 1). Total fouls: M 15; NG 20.

WIS. HEIGHTS 58, WATERLOO 51

Wisconsin Heights*28*30*—*58

Waterloo*20*31*—*51

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Parman 4 2-2 12, Cribbs 4 1-2 9, Barsness 6 4-6 16, Adler 1 2-4 4, J. Brabender 0 2-2 2, D. Brabender 6 2-2 15. Totals 21 13-18 58.

WATERLOO — Hager 1 5-6 7, Huebner 1 0-0 3, Shaver 4 0-0 9, Wolff 2 0-0 4, Bostwick 3 3-4 12, Jiles 8 0-1 16. Totals 19 8-11 51.

3-point goals: WH 3 (Parman 2, D. Barbender 1); Wat 5 (Bostwick 3, Huebner 1, Shaver 1). Total fouls: WH 16; Wat 18. Fouled out: Wolff, Shaver.

Rock Valley Conference

EDGERTON 50, EVANSVILLE 41

Edgerton*18*32*—*50

Evansville*25*16*—*41

EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 3 6-8 13, Hanson 3 0-2 9, Coombs 0 2-3 2, Rusch 3 0-0 6, Gullickson 3 3-6 9, Spang 3 5-6 11. Totals 15 16-25 50.

EVANSVILLE — Borchardt 5 3-4 13, Bisch 2 0-0 4, Louis 1 0-0 3, Miller 1 0-0 3, Maag 2 1-3 6, Mielke 1 0-0 3, Anderson 2 0-0 6, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4-7 41.

3-point goals: Ed 4 (Jenny 1, Hanson 3); Ev 7 (Louis 1, Miller 1, Maag 1, Mielke 1, Anderson 2, Thompson 1). Total fouls: Ed 13; Ev 20.

East Troy 82, McFarland 37

Trailways South Conference

PALMYRA-EAGLE 60, DEERFIELD 45

Palmyra-Eagle*21*39*—*60

Deerfield*31*14*—*45

PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Wilde 1 0-0 3, Joyner 4 6-7 14, Hammond 6 0-0 12, Webber 2 9-9 14, Calderon 4 3-5 11, Carpenter 0 6-8 6. Totals 17 24-29 60.

DEERFIELD — Navarro 2 3-4 8, Clade 2 3-6 7, Haak 6 0-2 14, Fisher 3 2-3 9, Nehring 1 0-0 2, Lasack 1 3-5 5. Totals 15 11-20 45.

3-point goals: PE 2 ( Wilde 1, Webber 1); D 4 (Haak 2, Navarro 1, Fisher 1). Total fouls: PE 18; D 21. Fouled out: Nehring, Lasack.

JOHNSON CREEK 80,

MADISON COUNTRY DAY 47

Johnson Creek*38*42*—*80

Madison Country Day*22*25*—*47

JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Garza 5 0-0 11, Swanson 3 5-5 11, Sullivan 5 2-3 12, Walling 5 0-0 13, Anton-Pernat 3 3-4 9, Owen 3 2-4 8, Berres 2 0-0 5, Streich 3 0-2 6. Totals 30 14-20 80.

MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Senecal 2 0-0 5, Shepley 1 0-0 3, Canavan 3 0-1 6, Kueth 2 0-2 4, Caceanov 3 0-0 6, Young 7 2-6 18, Callahan 1 0-0 2, Bosben 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 3-11 47.

3-point goals: JC 6 (Walling 3, Garza 1, Berres 1, Streich 1); MCD 4 (Young 2, Senecal 1, Shepley 1). Total fouls: JC 8; MCD 17. Fouled out: MCD Canavan, Caceanov.

WILLIAMS BAY 67,

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/SA 54

Madison Abundant Life/SA*25*29*—*54

Williams Bay*40*27*—*67

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (fg ft-fta pts) — Rockwell 5 0-0 12, Luangkhamdeng 2 1-2 5, Emmel 2 6-8 11, Schmiesing 3 1-2 9, J. Loomans 2 1-2 5, Gerry 6 0-0 12. Totals 20 9-14 54.

WILLIAMS BAY — Randall 1 0-1 2, West 7 0-1 14, Norton 3 0-0 6, Viss 5 0-1 12, Mannelli 6 4-6 16, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Edington 4 0-0 8, Quiles 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 0 1-3 1, Pollak 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 5-12 67.

3-point goals: W 2 (Viss 2); M 5 (Luangkhamdeng 2, Rockwell 2, Emmel 1). Total fouls: W 14; M 15.

Non-conference

RIVER VALLEY 70, MINERAL POINT 59

Mineral Point*34*25*—*59

River Valley*33*37*—*70

MINERAL POINT (fg ft-fta pts) — Watters 8 1-3 17, Wiegman 1 0-0 3, Baehler 3 0-0 6, Filardo 7 3-5 18, Stumpf 4 2-2 12, Bossert 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 6-10 59.

RIVER VALLEY — Ryan 3 2-2 10, Bailey 2 0-0 5, Nachreiner 7 1-3 15, Bl. Springer 1 0-0 2, Jewell 3 2-4 8, Br. Springer 2 1-2 6, Gloudeman 3 1-1 7, Maier 5 7-9 17. Totals 26 14-21 70.

3-point goals: MP 5 (Wiegman 1, Filardo 1, Stumpf 2, Bossert 1); RV 4 (Ryan 2, Bailey 1, Br. Springer 1). Total fouls: MP 19; RV 10.

Girls basketball

Tuesday’s area summaries

Rock Valley Conference

EAST TROY 44, EDGERTON 37

East Troy*18*26*—*44

Edgerton*16*21*—*37

EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts) — Pluess 4 0-2 9, Aleckson 0 4-4 4, Cesar 0 2-2 2, Scurek 1 0-0 2, nelson 2 0-2 5, Donegan 2 0-1 4, Verbeten 2 3-4 7, Golabowski 4 3-4 11. Totals 15 12-19 44.

EDGERTON — Danks 1 2-4 4, Fox Gunderson 6 1-3 13, Schuman 0 0-1 0, Fox 2 1-6 5, Rusch 3 2-3 9, Radtke 0 6-8 6. Totals 12 12-25 37.

3-point goals: ET 2 (Pluess 1, Nelson 1); Ed 1 (Rusch 1). Total fouls: ET 19; Ed 18. Fouled out: Rusch.

Capitol North Conference

LODI 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54

Lakeside Lutheran*27*27*—*54

Lodi*32*30*—*62

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 2 0-0 6, Schuetz 0 2-6 2, Uecker 4 0-0 8, Thiele 4 2-2 10, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 3 1-2 7, Raymond 2 0-0 4, Murray 6 0-0 15. Totals 20 5-10 54.

LODI — Harrington 4 5-7 14, Milne 5 2-3 12, Kolinski 7 1-2 18, Ripp 2 1-2 5, Walzer 2 2-2 7, McNeill 1 0-0 2, Puls 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 13-20 62.

3-point goals: LL 3 (Heckmann 2, Murray 1); Lo 5 (Harrington 1, Kolinski 3, Walzer 1). Total fouls: LL 17; Lo 9.

Non-conference

MARSHALL 71, OREGON 55

Oregon*19*36*—*55

Marshall*32*39*—*71

OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Roberts 5 4-5 18, Peterson 3 4-4 11, Statz 3 1-2 8, Schrimpf 2 0-0 5, Nedelcoff 2 0-2 4, Mortenson 2 0-0 5, Koopman 1 0-0 3, Vondra 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 10-15 55.

MARSHALL — Lutz 10 1-1 22, Nickel 6 5-6 16, Held 5 1-4 11, Assaba 4 1-2 9, Andrews 3 1-2 7, Ward 1 1-2 4. Totals 29 10-17 71.

3-point goals: Or 9 (Roberts 4, Peterson 1, Statz 1, Schrimpf 1, Mortenson 1, Koopman 1); M 3 (Lutz 1, Nickel 1, Ward 1). Total fouls: Or 15; M 16. Fouled out: Andrews.

MADISON MEMORIAL 65, MILWAUKEE KING 64

Madison Memorial*30*35*—*65

Milwaukee King*21*43*—*64

MADISON MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Peters 1 0-0 3, Kapinus 6 2-4 15, Brown 5 1-3 11, Sweet 2 3-3 8, White Eagle 3 0-0 8, Garcia 4 0-3 8, Thorns 5 2-4 12. Totals 26 9-17 65.

MILWAUKEE KING — Colon 1 3-5 5, McNeal 7 10-12 20, Duke 0 0-1 0, DuPree 1 0-0 2, Warren 1 0-0 2, Burnett 3 0-0 8, Townsend 4 4-5 14, Hunt 1 0-0 2, White 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 17-23 64.

3-point goals: MM 4 (White Eagle 2, Sweet 1, Peters 1); MK 5 (Burnett 2, Townsend 2, McNeal 1). Total fouls: MM 16; MK 14.

WHITEWATER 65, FORT ATKINSON 54

Whitewater*31*34*—*65

Fort Atkinson*37*17*—*54

WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Grosinske 8 9-15 27, Carollo 9 4-6 25, Laue 1 4-4 7, Juoni 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 17-25 65.

FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Kammer 2 2-2 6, Staude 6 4-6 18, Kohl 4 0-0 11, Trieloff 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 5 4-7 14. Totals 19 10-15 54.

3-point goals: W 8 (Carollo 3, Grosinske 2, Juoni 2, Laue 1); FA 6 (Kohl 3, Staude 2, Trieloff 1). Total fouls: W 10; FA 15.

NEW GLARUS 60, MONTICELLO 30

New Glarus*37*23*—*60

Monticello*11*19*—*30

NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Watrud 3 0-0 6, Eichelkraut 2 2-2 6, Himmelman 3 0-0 6, Klosterman-Havens 2 0-0 5, Jaylynn 9 6-8 24, Noll 2 1-2 5, Marty 1 0-0 3, Thompson 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 9-12 60.

MONTICELLO — Brokopp 3 1-1 8, Bak 0 0-2 0, Errthum 2 6-7 11, Siegenthaler 1 0-0 2, Disch 1 5-8 8, Risley 0 1-6 1. Totals 7 13-24 30.

3-point goals: NG 3 (Klosterman-Havens 1, Marty 1, Thompson 1); M 3 (Brokopp 1, Errthum 1, Disch 1). Total fouls: NG 19; M 13.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 52,

RIVER VALLEY 47 (OT)

Wisconsin Heights*24*21*7*—*52

River Valley*24*21*2*—*47

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Wood 1 2-4 5, VanRiper 1 2-2 4, Teela 2 2-3 6, King 1 0-2 3, Doherty 3 0-3 6, Adler 4 4-7 12, Keith 1 0-0 2, Handel 3 0-1 6, Hering 4 0-0 8, Mickelson 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 10-23 52.

RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 1 2-2 5, Esser 3 6-13 13, Gruber 5 1-5 11, Ferstl 4 0-0 9, Hoffman 1 1-2 3, McConkey 1 0-0 2, Liegel 0 2-2 2, Schaller 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-24 47.

3-point goals: WH 2 (King 1, Wood 1); RV 3 (Anderson 1, Ferstl 1, Schaller 1). Total fouls: WH 17; RV 21. Fouled out: Anderson, Gruber.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 65,

OAKFIELD 59

Watertown Luther Prep*31*34*—*65

Oakfield*28*31*—*59

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 1 1-2 4, Paulsen 3 6-6 13, Glisper 2 0-0 4, Bridgemen 1 0-0 3, G. Kieselhorst 3 0-0 8, Schmidt 12 5-9 29, Schultz 0 2-5 2, Zellmer 1 0-1 2. Totals 23 14-23 65.

OAKFIELD — Uttendorfer 3 1-2 9, Anderson 4 1-2 11, Conger 1 2-3 4, Lamonska 2 2-2 6, Gremminger 3 0-0 7, Hofman 6 1-3 13, Primeau 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 8-16 59.

3-point goals: WLP 6 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 2, Bridgemen 1, G. Kieselhorst 2); Oak 5 (Uttendorfer 2, Anderson 2, Gremminger 1).

PARDEEVILLE 45, DEERFIELD 41

Deerfield*16*25*—*41

Pardeeville*22*23*—*45

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 2, Eickhoff 2 0-0 4, Ezzell 2 0-2 5, Siewert 5 3-6 14, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 4 1-7 9, Fischer 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 4-17 41.

PARDEEVILLE — Lynch 1 0-0 2, Brouette 5 2-5 12, Guenther 2 1-3 6, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Ott 2 2-2 6, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Klubertanz 4 3-6 11. Totals 18 8-16 45.

3-point goals: De 3 (Ezzell 1, Siewert 1, Brattlie 1), Par 1 (Guenther 1). Total fouls: De 17, Par 14. Fouled out: Par (Johnson).

Boys hockey

Tuesday’s area summaries

WIAA REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 1

Fond du Lac sectional

BEAVER DAM CO-OP 6,

APPLETON NORTH CO-OP 5

Appleton North*1*3*1*—*5

Beaver Dam*3*1*2*—*6

First period: BD — Biel (Conlin), 1:28; VanderHoeven (Strasser, Biel), 9:06; Biel (Smolen), 13:25; AN — Dahl, 16:46 (pp).

Second period: AN — Heil (J. Christofferson, Berth), 1:24; Dahl (J. Christofferson), 2:09; BD — Smolen (VanderHoeven, Biel), 9:59; AN — Kelbert (Dahl, Baker), 13:19.

Third period: BD — VanderHoeven, 2:31 (pp); Biel (Jones, Smolen), 5:13; AN — Lemery (E. Christofferson, Heil), 14:27.

Saves: AN 24 (Kelly); BD 33 (Davis). Penalties-minutes: AN 5-10; BD 3-6.

Sheboygan South co-op 8, West Bend West co-op 1

De Pere/West De Pere 3, Oshkosh North co-op 0

Ashwaubenon co-op 6, Appleton Xavier co-op 0

Madison sectional

MADISON MEMORIAL 3,

BARABOO/PORTAGE 1

Madison Memorial*1*1*1*—*3

Baraboo/Portage*0*1*0*—*1

First period: MM — Pitz (Helseth), 15:18.

Second period: BP — Schaetzl (Logan), 4:43; MM — Faulkner (Jungers), 14:19.

Third period: MM — Buckalew (Bradley, Olson), 9:54.

Saves: MM 27 (Turner), BP 24 (Hinz). Penalties-minutes: MM 4-8; BP 2-4.

MADISON WEST 7, DeFOREST 0

DeForest*0*0*0*—*0

Madison West*3*2*2*—*7

First period: Baccus (Duchemin, Huie), 2:50; Horein (Duchemin, Baccus), 4:45; Baccus (Huie), 7:36.

Second period: Duchemin, 7:02; Baccus, 12:02 (sh).

Third period: Frey (Duchemin, Baccus), 3:06 (pp); Horein, 5:22.

Saves: D 29 (Brethouwer); MW 22 (Hedican). Penalties-minutes: D 5-10; MW 3-6.

SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 10,

MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 2

Madison La Follette/East*1*1*0*—*2

Sauk Prairie*7*2*1*—*10

First period: SP — Desroches , 1:15; M. Hansen (W. Hansen, L. Mast), 3:21; N. Mast (Jelinek), 4:12; E. Peterson (H. Peterson, L. Mast), 4:55; M — Rothman, 10:35; SP — Begalske (H. Peterson, Bauernhuber), 13:34; Jelinek (N. Mast), 15:41; Bauernhuber (H. Peterson, Andrews), 16:53.

Second period: M — Bieri, 2:54; SP — L. Mast, 7:33; Desroches (Jelinek, W. Hansen), 12:40.

Third period: SP — Jelinek (N. Mast, Desroches), 1:07.

Saves: SP 13 (O’Connor); M 37 (Seifert). Penalties-minutes: SP 2-4, M 1-2.

MIDDLETON 7, TOMAH/SPARTA 2

Tomah/Sparta*0*0*2*—*2

Middleton*2*4*1*—*7

First period: M — Jordan (Pavelski, O’Reilly) 10:34; Blake Kalscheur (O’Reilly), 15:26.

Second period: M — Inman, 9:09; Erhardt, 11:56; Brooks Kalscheur, 13:35; Nishet (Walsh), 16:08.

Third period: M — Frusciante (Inman, Brooks Kalscheur), 9:17. TS — Christen (Amberg), 3:40; Long (Amberg, Christen), 16:04 (pp).

Saves: M 25 (Hogan); TS 35 (Hammer). Penalties-minutes: M 4-15.

REEDSBURG CO-OP 1,

MONROE CO-OP 0

Monroe*0*0*0*—*0

Reedsburg*1*0*0*—*1

First period: R — Fish, 16:35.

Saves: R 19 (Oakes); M 22 (Bear). Penalties-minutes: R 1-2; M 3-6.

Brookfield sectional

BROOKFIELD EAST CO-OP 5,

JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 4

Janesville Craig/Parker*1*2*1*—*4

Brookfield East*2*2*1*—*5

First period: JCP — Erickson (Schaffner, Russotto), 4:56 (pp); BE — Templeton (Tarakanov, Kloida), 9:04 (pp); Fields (Ibraheem, Templeton), 14:45.

Second period: BE — Templeton (Gatewood, Wagner), 0:46 (pp); JCP — Erickson (Russotto), 1:03; BE — Ibraheem, Kloida), 1:50; JCP — Lyons (Kulas), 2:37.

Third period: BE — Bretzel (Gatewood, Kloida), 3:24; JCP — Schaffner (Steuck, Erickson), 8:00.

Saves: JCP 27 (Kaas); BE 24 (Jennings). Penalties-minutes: JCP 6-15; BE 6-15.

WHITEFISH BAY 5,

MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 1

Milton/Fort Atkinson*0*1*0*—*1

Whitefish Bay*1*1*3*—*5

First period: WB — Murano (Ratajczyk), 11:32.

Second period: WB — O’Connor (Murano, Ebersole), 5:58; MFA — Studier (Cook, Frison), 7:49 (pp).

Third period: WB — Murano (Ratajczyk), 8:45; Brandt (Morrell), 10:06; O’Connor (Ebersole), 11:05 (pp).

Saves: MFA 28 (Grote); WB 18 (Green).

Mequon Homestead 4, Beloit Memorial 0

Whitefish Bay 5, Milton/Fort Atkinson 1

Milwaukee Marquette 15, Kenosha Bradford co-op 0

Waukesha North co-op 12, New Berlin Eisenhower co-op 2

WIAA REGIONAL FINALS

Thursday’s area schedule

DIVISION 1

Fond du Lac sectional

Beaver Dam co-op vs. Fond du Lac co-op at BlueLine Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 5:30 p.m.

Madison sectional

Madison West vs. Sauk Prairie co-op at SPARC Arena, Prairie du Sac, 7 p.m.

Middleton vs. Sun Prairie at Sun Prairie Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Reedsburg co-op vs. Madison Edgewood at LaBahn Arena, 6 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Fond du Lac sectional

Monona Grove vs. Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at BlueLine Family Ice Center, Fond du Lac, 8 p.m.

Oregon vs. McFarland at McFarland Community Ice Arena, 7 p.m.

Cedarburg vs. Waunakee at Waunakee-DeForest Ice Rink, 7 p.m.

Stoughton at Waupun at Waupun Community Center, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s area schedule

DIVISION 1

Madison sectional

Madison Memorial at Verona, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday’s area summaries

WIAA SECTIONALS

Division 1

Janesville Craig sectional

STOUGHTON 55, JANESVILLE CRAIG 21

126: Wicks, S, pinned Jimenez, 0:49. 132: Dox, S, pinned Bellomo, 5:14. 138: Klietz, JC, pinned Steinmetz, 0:58. 145: Model, S, pinned Getchell, 1:26. 152: Mechler, S, pinned Romack, 1:05. 160: Serrano, JC, pinned L. Spilde, 3:26. 170: Getchell, JC, pinned Harman, 2:00. 182: B. Spilde, S, pinned Mullen, 3:09. 195: Detweiler, S, dec. Schumann, 6-3. 220: B. Empey, S, pinned Schenk, JC, 0:25. 285: G. Empey, S, mdec. Hopkins, 8-0. 106: Suddeth, S, pinned Chavez, 4:31. 113: Coulter, JC, dec. Marshall, 7-6. 120: S won forfeit.

Middleton sectional

HOLMEN 49, WAUNAKEE 24

170: Ranaivoson, H, pinned Lyftogt, 0:45. 182: Ford, W, dec. Westcott, 3-0. 195: Schams, H, pinned Borchardt, 0:42. 220: Quam, H, pinned J. Schweitzer, 0:28. 285: Molling, H, pinned Reischel, 1:01. 106: Kratochvill, H, pinned Freie, 1:53. 113: Nechvatal, W, pinned Smith, 0:37. 120: Pellowski, H, pinned Heinz, 3:02. 126: Beers, H, dec. N. Schweitzer, 3-0. 132: Lorenz, W, pinned Swatek, 0:33. 138: Ellis, W, dec. Jahn, 3-0. 145: Statz, W, pinned Palmer, 1:06. 152: Gerold, H, mdec. Wilcox, 9-1. 160: Hooker, W, pinned Vetsch, 3:04.

Division 2

Lodi sectional

Championship

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 40, LODI 30

106: Rh. Koenig, PdC, dec. Heintz, 4-2, sudden victory. 113: Ry. Koenig, PdC, pinned Breunig, 4:33. 120: Curtis, L, pinned Cejka, 0:22. 126: Kramer, PdC, mdec. Finney, 10-0. 132: Wall, PcD, pinned McDonald, 0:15. 138: Licht, L, dec. Rogge, 6-0. 145: Potter, L, mdec. Fisher, 13-1. 152: Nicolay, L, pinned Brewer, 2:38.

160: T. Saint, PdC, pinned Hansen, 3:06. 170: B. Saint, PdC, dec. Helmbrecht, 5-4. 182: Simplot, L, pinned Riter, 1:27. 195: Hannah, PdC, pinned Beyer, 1:14. 220: Wall, PdC, pinned James, 5:36. 285: L won forfeit.

Semifinals

LODI 46, EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 27

285: Ripp, L, mdec. Klitzman, 12-4. 106: Heintz, L, pinned Miller, 0:49. 113: Staver, EA, mdec. Breunig, 9-0. 120: Curtis, L, tfall Frey, 16-1. 126: Scofield, EA, tfall Finney, 15-0. 132: Kostroun, EA, pinned McDonald, 3:00. 138: Licht, L, pinned Barmore, 1:05. 145: Potter, L, mdec. Senter, 18-5. 152: Nicolay, L, pinned Long, 0:47. 160: Hansen, L, dec. Crull, 7-3. 170: Helmbrecht, L, pinned Braunschweig, 4:15. 182: Roberts, EA, pinned Simplot, 2:43. 195: Adkins, EA, pinned Beyer, 1:53. 220: James, L, pinned Lange, 1:18.

Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 18

Statewide scores

DIVISION 1

At River Falls: Hudson 37, Schofield D.C. Everest 22.

At Green Bay West: Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 15.

At Hartford: Neenah 36, West Bend East 25.

At Pewaukee: Hartland Arrowhead 56, Hales Corners Whitnall/Greendale 24.

At Milwaukee Riverside: Brookfield East 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 30.

At Kenosha Bradford: Mukwonago 33, Burlington 21.

DIVISION 2

At North Fond du Lac: Final — Port Washington 29, Kiel 26. Semifinals — Kiel 50, East Troy 24; Port Washington 52, Lomira 21.

At Baldwin-Woodville: Final — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 35, Medford 28. Semifinals — Medford 63, Maple Northwestern 16; Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21.

At Wautoma: Final — Denmark 42, Wrightstown 29. Semifinals — Denmark 42, Oconto Falls 29; Wrightstown 46, Tomahawk 14.

DIVISION 3

At Brookwood: Final — Fennimore 48, La Crosse Aquinas 21. Semifinals — Fennimore 69, Royall 12; La Crosse Aquinas 52, Riverdale 21.

At Random Lake: Final — Random Lake 45, Markesan 24. Semifinals — Random Lake 40, Kenosha Christian Life 36; Markesan 46, Horicon 24.

At Cumberland: Final — Stratford 43, St. Croix Falls 30. Semifinals — Stratford 64, Phillips 10; St. Croix Falls 66, Boyceville 9.

At Amherst: Final — Coleman 39, Brillion 38. Semifinals — Brillion 59, Manawa 13; Coleman 62, Amherst 15.

Gymnastics

REEDSBURG 126.075, MONONA GROVE 121.300

Balance beam: 1, Lutter, R, 8.825. Floor exercise: 1, Lutter, R, 8.850. Uneven bars: 1, Lutter, R, 8.50. Vault: 1, Lutter, R, 8.80. All-around: 1, Lutter, R, 34.975. At Reedsburg.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

