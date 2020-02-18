Prep roundup: Connor Siegenthaler's buzzer-beater gives New Glarus third straight Capitol South title

Sam Burdette made seven of his nine 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 32 points to propel the Red Hawks (11-9, 7-5 Badger South) to an overtime win. Cade Oiler totaled six 3-pointers and 22 points for the Goslings.

Watertown Luther Prep 59, Poynette 49

Paul Frick had 20 points and Nate DeGalley added 19 as the Phoenix (5-14, 1-7 Capitol North) downed the Pumas (6-14, 1-7). Kelby Petersen had 14 points and Noah Stark had all of his 13 in the first half for Poynette.

Edgerton 50, Evansville 41

Nick Spang scored all 11 of his points in the second half and Clayton Jenny added 10 of his 13 after halftime as the Crimson Tide (15-4, 12-3 Rock Valley) used a 32-16 scoring outburst to get the come-from-behind victory over the host Blue Devils (11-8, 8-7). Ryan Borchardt led Evansville with 13 points.

East Troy 82, McFarland 37

The Trojans (18-1, 15-0), ranked second in Division 3, rolled past the visiting Spartans (10-9, 8-7).