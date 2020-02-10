Prep roundup: Columbus boys finish strong to hand Randolph its first loss
PREP SPORTS

Prep roundup: Columbus boys finish strong to hand Randolph its first loss

A big second half made all the difference as the Columbus boys basketball team handed Randolph its first loss of the season Monday night.

The visiting Cardinals took a 58-44 victory over the Rockets, breaking away from a one-point halftime lead with a 35-22 run in the second half.

Columbus (11-5) got 15 points from Ryan Schulte, 14 from Ben Emler and 12 from Alex Campbell.

Randolph (17-1), which entered the week ranked third in The Associated Press Division 5 state poll, got 15 points from Peyton Moldenhauer.

Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49

Drew Jeffery scored 19 points and Jack Nikolay has 17 as the visiting Blue Jays (7-10) picked up a non-conference victory over the Bluejays (5-13). Creek got 18 points from Alex Garza.

Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 83,
Beloit Memorial 69

Chris Akelaitis scored 27 points as the visiting Indians (10-16) defeated the host Purple Knights (2-14). Beloit Memorial got 14 points from Kobe Chandler. Cam Boyd added 10 points for Memorial.

Waterloo 70, Horicon 63

The visiting Pirates (7-9) went on a 36-24 scoring run to wipe out a five-point halftime deficit against the Marshmen (6-13). Waterloo had four double-figure scorers, led by Earnest Jiles with 18 points and Eugene Wolff with 16. Darius Minnema scored 24 points for Horicon.

Belleville 68, Dodgeville 58

Carson Syse scored 22 points as the visiting Wildcats (11-6) upended the host Dodgers (2-16). Sawyer Fahey added 20 points for the winners. Dodgeville got 21 points from Will Borne-Mumm.

Deerfield 53, New Glarus 41

Trailing by four points at halftime, the visiting Demons (11-8) went on a 36-20 run in the second half to defeat the host Glarner Knights (11-6). Dayton Lasack scored 14 points for Deerfield. New Glarus got 11 points from Nathan Streiff.

Marshall 68,
Greendale Martin Luther 67

Craig Ward sank a late 3-pointer and finished with 28 points as the host Cardinals (12-6) defeated the Spartans (12-5), the 10th-ranked team in the Division 3 state poll. Tyler Chadwick had 25 points for Marshall. Luther got 25 points from Joey Immekus.

Wis. Heights 68, Pardeeville 66

Down five points at halftime, the Vanguards (8-9) scored 44 points in the second half to beat the host Bulldogs (11-6). Heights got 16 points from Devin Brabender, 14 from De’Shawn Barsness and 13 from Cole Cribbs. Derek Lindert led Pardeeville with 27 points.

Fennimore 69, River Valley 49

The visiting Eagles (15-4) earned a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks (9-7).

Madison Abundant Life 53,
Hartland University Lake 45

The Challengers (3-15) used a 33-25 run in the second half to get the victory over the visiting Lakers (6-13). Brent Schmiesing scored 17 points for Abundant Life. Seth Byington added 10 for the winners. The Lakers got 16 points from Zach Pavlin and 15 points from Nick Gmur.

Girls basketball

Mount Horeb 46, Barneveld 35

The visiting Eagles (6-13) drew to within 35-31 in the second half, but the Vikings (9-10) closed the game with an 11-4 run. Julia Magnuson scored 20 points for Mount Horeb. Jacey Spring had 15 points for Barneveld.

Boys hockey

Oregon 2, Milton/Fort Atkinson 1

Kyle Rohrer and Colton Eyers scored third-period goals to lift the visiting Panthers (10-11-1, 7-4-0) past the Red Hawks (5-15-1, 1-9-1). Luke Hessenauer scored in the first period for Milton/Fort Atkinson.

Girls hockey

Middleton co-op 5, Viroqua co-op 0

Sydney Raaths scored a pair of goals in the second period to give the state second-ranked Metro Lynx (19-3-0, 9-2-0 Badger) a home victory over the Blackhawks (6-13-2, 4-5-1).

Gymnastics

Mount Horeb 141.325,
Reedsburg 121.675

Drea O’Connell swept all four events in the all-around, scoring 9.7 on balance beam and 37.55 overall, to lead the Vikings past the host Beavers in a Badger Conference dual.

River Valley/Barneveld 127.60,
Southwestern co-op 117.95

Lorisa Shatrawka scored 35.65 in the all-around and won every event, led by a score of 9.6 in floor exercise, to lead the Blackhawks to a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory at home.

PREP SPORTS | MONDAY'S AREA SUMMARIES

Boys basketball

Monday’s area summaries

Non-conference

DEERFIELD 53, NEW GLARUS 41

Deerfield*17*36*—*53

New Glarus*21*20*—*41

DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Navarro 1 1-3 3, Fisher 3 0-2 7, Klade 2 1-4 5, Haak 4 2-5 10, Nehring 3 0-0 9, Lasack 5 4-4 14, Bonjour 1 2-2 5. Totals 19 10-20 53.

NEW GLARUS — Streiff 4 3-5 11, Martinson 3 1-2 7, Schuett 2 3-4 8, Co. Siegenthaler, 2 0-0 5, James 1 2-3 4, Vasquez 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 9-14 41.

3-point goals: D 5 (Nehring 3, Bonjour 1, Fisher 1); NG 2 (Schuett 1, Co. Siegenthaler 1). Total fouls: D 14; NG 17.

MARSHALL 68, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 67

Greendale Martin Luther*28*39*—*67

Marshall*32*36*—*68

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER (fg ft-fta pts) — Moore 2 0-0 4, Scholfield 6 1-2 16, Immekus 8 6-6 25, Campbell 2 0-0 4, Shakur 0 2-2 2, Burris 6 1-2 14, Gabler 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 10-12 67.

MARSHALL — Chadwick 10 0-0 25, Ward 1- 5-7 28, Truschinski 3 6-7 13, Timpel 0 1-2 1, Kilian 0 2-2 2. Totals 23 14-18 68.

3-point goals: GML 7 (Scholfield 3, Immekus 3, Burris 1); M 8 (Chadwick 5, Ward 3). Total fouls: GML 16; M 11.

CAMBRIDGE 62, JOHNSON CREEK 49

Cambridge*30*32*—*62

Johnson Creek*17*32*—*49

CAMBRIDGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Nikolay 7 1-1 17, Kaiser 2 0-0 5, Jeffery 7 0-0 19, Stein 1 0-0 2, Marty 1 5-6 7, Frey 0 2-4 2, Kozler 5 0-0 10. Totals 23 8-16 62.

JOHNSON CREEK — Garza 7 0-2 18, Swanson 2 1-2 5, Sullivan 3 1-6 7, Walling 3 0-0 9, Anton-Pernat 2 0-0 6, Owen 0 2-2 2, Garsky 0 2-2 2. Totals 17 6-14 49.

3-point goals: C 8 (Jeffery 5, Nikolay 2, Kaiser 1); JC 9 (Garza 4, Walling 3, Anton-Pernat 2). Total fouls: C 14; JC 12.

COLUMBUS 58, RANDOLPH 44

Columbus*23*35*—*58

Randolph*22*22*—*44

COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulte 4 4-4 15, Campbell 4 2-3 12, Cotter 2 2-4 6, Carthew 1 0-0 2, Brunell 1 0-0 2, Schroeder 2 1-2 5, Emler 6 1-1 14. Totals 21 10-14 58.

RANDOLPH — Kohn 1 0-0 2, Grieger 2 6-7 11, Haffele 4 0-0 10, Alvin 3 0-2 6, Moldenhauer 6 3-4 15. Totals 16 9-13 44.

3-point goals: C 6 (Schulte 3, Campbell 2 Emler 1); R 3 (Grieger 1 Haffele 2). Total fouls: C 8; R 15. Fouled out: Kohn.

ROCKTON (Ill.) HONONEGAH 83,

BELOIT MEMORIAL 69

Rockton Hononegah*44*39*—*83

Beloit Memorial*29*40*—*69

ROCKTON HONONEGAH (fg ft-fta pts) — DeVries 5 9-10 16, Hart 0 1-2 1, Zawlocki 1 5-6 7, Strate-Lutzow 6 3-6 17, Akelaitis 8 3-4 27, Roessler 1 2-2 5, Golter 2 3-7 10. Totals 23 26-34 83.

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Smith 2 2-2 7, Hanna 1 2-3 4, Farr 2 1-2 6, Harris 1 0-0 2, Bell 2 3-4 9, Garrett 3 0-0 8, Chandler 5 0-2 14, Boyd 3 4-5 10, Ganiyu 4 1-2 9. Totals 23 13-20 69.

3-point goals: RH 14 (Akelaitis 6, DeVries 3, Golter 2, Strate-Lutzow 2, Roessler 1); BM 10 (Chandler 4, Garrett 2, Bell 2, Farr 1, Smith 1). Total fouls: RH 20; BM 23. Fouled out: Garrett.

WATERLOO 70, HORICON 63

Waterloo*34*36*—*70

Horicon*39*24*—*63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 2 0-0 5, Huebner 4 0-0 11, Tschanz 2 0-0 6, Wolff 4 6-11 16, Bostwick 2 8-8 12, Jiles 7 4-8 18, Filter 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 18-27 70.

HORICON — LaBlanc 3 0-0 6, Wiedemeyer 6 0-0 13, Hazelberg 2 0-0 4, Minnema 8 7-8 24, Janiszewski 2 0-0 4, Boehmer 6 0-0 12 Totals 27 7-8 63..

3-point goals: W 8 (Huebner 3, Tschanz 2, Wolff 2, Hager 1); H 2 (Wiedemeyer 1, Minnema 1). Total fouls: W 10; H 15.

BELLEVILLE 68, DODGEVILLE 58

Belleville*35*33*—*68

Dodgeville*31*27*—*58

BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Syse 8 2-2 22, Hagen 2 2-2 6, T. Syse 3 0-0 7, Boyum 2 2-4 6, Fahey 6 2-2 20, York 0 1-2 1. Totals 23 11-14 68.

DODGEVILLE — Garthwaite 4 6-6 14, Jacobson 0 0-2 0, Halverson 1 0-0 2, Brennum 4 0-2 8, Borne-Mumm 7 3-4 21, Tranel 5 0-0 13. Totals 21 9-14 58.

3-point goals: B 11 (Fahey 6, C. Syse 4, T. Syse 1); D 7 (Borne-Mumm 4, Tranel 3). Total fouls: B 10; D 13.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 68,

PARDEEVILLE 66

Wisconsin Heights*24*44*—*68

Pardeeville*29*37*—*66

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Buol 0 2-2 2, Jacobus 1 1-2 4, Parman 3 1-2 7, Cribbs 5 2-4 13, Barsness 5 4-9 14, Adler 1 2-2 5, Herrling 0 1-2 1, J. Brabender 3 0-0 6, D. Barbender 7 2-3 16. Totals 25 15-26 68.

PARDEEVILLE — Freye 3 0-0 8, Burns 4 2-4 11, Trahms 5 2-4 12, Schommer 1 2-2 4, Lindert 8 9-11 27, Lentz 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 15-21 66.

3-point goals: WH 3 (Jacobus 1, Cribbs 1, Adler 1); P 5 (Freye 2, Lindert 2, Burns 1). Total fouls: WH 16; P 19.

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE/SA 53,

HARTLAND UNIVERSITY LAKE 45

Madison Abundant Life*20*33*—*53

Hartland University Lake*20*25*—*45

MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE (fg ft-fta pts) — Lkd 1 1-2 3, Emmell 4 0-0 8, Lamba 2 3-4 9, Schmiesing 6 2-3 17, Byington 5 0-0 10, Galvin 3 0-2 6. Totals 21 6-11 53.

HARTLAND UNIVERSITY LAKE — Hanke 1 2-3 4, Paulin 6 3-3 16, Gmur 5 2-2 15, Gustafson 3 0-0 6, Houndegla 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 7-9 45.

3-point goals: MAL 5 (Schmiesing 3, Lamba 2); HUL 4. Total fouls: MAL 11; HUL 13.

Fennimore 69, River Valley 49

Girls basketball

Monday’s area summary

Non-conference

MOUNT HOREB 46, BARNEVELD 35

Barneveld*16*19*—*35

Mount Horeb*23*23*—*46

BARNEVELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Spring 6 3-4 15, Marx 4 3-8 11, Schult 0 1-2 1, Bures 2 0-0 4, Marx 2 0-1 4, Gordon 0 0-2 0, Leister 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 7-18 35.

MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 8 3-4 20, Coulthard 3 0-1 6, Vesperman 1 1-3 4, Wallace 0 4-4 4, Anderson 1 0-2 3, Ollendick 2 0-0 6, Yanna 1 0-0 3, Leibfried 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-14 46.

3-point goals: B 0; MH 7 (Ollendick 2, Yanna 1, Anderson 1, Vesperman 1, Coulthard 1, Magnuson 1). Total fouls: B 13; MH 15.

Boys hockey

Monday’s area summary

Badger South Conference

OREGON 2, MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 1

Oregon*0*0*2*—*2

Milton/Fort Atkinson*1*0*0*—*1

First period: MFA — Hessenauer (Kligora), 1:25.

Third period: Or — Rohrer (Roemer, Franken), 13:27; Eyers (Brien), 10:42 (pp).

Saves: Or 15 (Granberg 8, Dailey 7); MFA 31 (Grote). Penalties-minutes: Or 4-8; MFA 7-22. Game misconduct penalty: MFA, Snow.

Girls hockey

Monday’s area summary

Badger Conference

MIDDLETON CO-OP 5, VIROQUA 0

Viroqua*0*0*0*—*0

Middleton*2*2*1*—*5

First period: M. Ahlborn (A. Ahlborn, Dragoo), 10:35; Bonnell, 12:26.

Second period: Raaths (Mirwald), 1:04; Raaths, 15:40 (pp).

Third period: Olander (Dykstra), 2:22.

Saves: V 45 (Severson); M 10 (Armstrong). Penalties-minutes: V 1-2; M 3-6.

Gymnastics

Monday’s area summary

Badger Conference

MOUNT HOREB 141.325,

REEDSBURG 121.675

Balance beam: O’Connell, MH, 9.7. Floor exercise: O’Connell, MH, 9.5. Uneven bars: O’Connell, MH, 9.35. Vault: O’Connell, MH, 9.0. All-around: O’Connell, MH, 37.55. At Reedsburg.

RIVER VALLEY/BARNEVELD 127.60,

SOUTHWESTERN CO-OP 117.95

Balance beam: Shatrawka, RVB, 8.8. Floor exercise: Shatrawka, RVB, 9.6. Uneven bars: Downs, SW, and Shatrawka, RVB, 7.7. Vault: Shatrawka, RVB, 9.55. All-around: Shatrawka, RVB, 35.65. At River Valley.

