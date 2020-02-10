Prep roundup: Columbus boys finish strong to hand Randolph its first loss

A big second half made all the difference as the Columbus boys basketball team handed Randolph its first loss of the season Monday night.

The visiting Cardinals took a 58-44 victory over the Rockets, breaking away from a one-point halftime lead with a 35-22 run in the second half.

Columbus (11-5) got 15 points from Ryan Schulte, 14 from Ben Emler and 12 from Alex Campbell.

Randolph (17-1), which entered the week ranked third in The Associated Press Division 5 state poll, got 15 points from Peyton Moldenhauer.

Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49

Drew Jeffery scored 19 points and Jack Nikolay has 17 as the visiting Blue Jays (7-10) picked up a non-conference victory over the Bluejays (5-13). Creek got 18 points from Alex Garza.

Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 83,

Beloit Memorial 69

Chris Akelaitis scored 27 points as the visiting Indians (10-16) defeated the host Purple Knights (2-14). Beloit Memorial got 14 points from Kobe Chandler. Cam Boyd added 10 points for Memorial.

Waterloo 70, Horicon 63