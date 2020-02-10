Prep roundup: Columbus boys finish strong to hand Randolph its first loss

A big second half made all the difference as the Columbus boys basketball team handed Randolph its first loss of the season Monday night.
The visiting Cardinals took a 58-44 victory over the Rockets, breaking away from a one-point halftime lead with a 35-22 run in the second half.
Columbus (11-5) got 15 points from Ryan Schulte, 14 from Ben Emler and 12 from Alex Campbell.
Randolph (17-1), which entered the week ranked third in The Associated Press Division 5 state poll, got 15 points from Peyton Moldenhauer.
Cambridge 62, Johnson Creek 49
Drew Jeffery scored 19 points and Jack Nikolay has 17 as the visiting Blue Jays (7-10) picked up a non-conference victory over the Bluejays (5-13). Creek got 18 points from Alex Garza.
Rockton (Ill.) Hononegah 83,
Beloit Memorial 69
Chris Akelaitis scored 27 points as the visiting Indians (10-16) defeated the host Purple Knights (2-14). Beloit Memorial got 14 points from Kobe Chandler. Cam Boyd added 10 points for Memorial.
Waterloo 70, Horicon 63
The visiting Pirates (7-9) went on a 36-24 scoring run to wipe out a five-point halftime deficit against the Marshmen (6-13). Waterloo had four double-figure scorers, led by Earnest Jiles with 18 points and Eugene Wolff with 16. Darius Minnema scored 24 points for Horicon.
Belleville 68, Dodgeville 58
Carson Syse scored 22 points as the visiting Wildcats (11-6) upended the host Dodgers (2-16). Sawyer Fahey added 20 points for the winners. Dodgeville got 21 points from Will Borne-Mumm.
Deerfield 53, New Glarus 41
Trailing by four points at halftime, the visiting Demons (11-8) went on a 36-20 run in the second half to defeat the host Glarner Knights (11-6). Dayton Lasack scored 14 points for Deerfield. New Glarus got 11 points from Nathan Streiff.
Marshall 68,
Greendale Martin Luther 67
Craig Ward sank a late 3-pointer and finished with 28 points as the host Cardinals (12-6) defeated the Spartans (12-5), the 10th-ranked team in the Division 3 state poll. Tyler Chadwick had 25 points for Marshall. Luther got 25 points from Joey Immekus.
Wis. Heights 68, Pardeeville 66
Down five points at halftime, the Vanguards (8-9) scored 44 points in the second half to beat the host Bulldogs (11-6). Heights got 16 points from Devin Brabender, 14 from De’Shawn Barsness and 13 from Cole Cribbs. Derek Lindert led Pardeeville with 27 points.
Fennimore 69, River Valley 49
The visiting Eagles (15-4) earned a non-conference victory over the Blackhawks (9-7).
Madison Abundant Life 53,
Hartland University Lake 45
The Challengers (3-15) used a 33-25 run in the second half to get the victory over the visiting Lakers (6-13). Brent Schmiesing scored 17 points for Abundant Life. Seth Byington added 10 for the winners. The Lakers got 16 points from Zach Pavlin and 15 points from Nick Gmur.
Girls basketball
Mount Horeb 46, Barneveld 35
The visiting Eagles (6-13) drew to within 35-31 in the second half, but the Vikings (9-10) closed the game with an 11-4 run. Julia Magnuson scored 20 points for Mount Horeb. Jacey Spring had 15 points for Barneveld.
Boys hockey
Oregon 2, Milton/Fort Atkinson 1
Kyle Rohrer and Colton Eyers scored third-period goals to lift the visiting Panthers (10-11-1, 7-4-0) past the Red Hawks (5-15-1, 1-9-1). Luke Hessenauer scored in the first period for Milton/Fort Atkinson.
Girls hockey
Middleton co-op 5, Viroqua co-op 0
Sydney Raaths scored a pair of goals in the second period to give the state second-ranked Metro Lynx (19-3-0, 9-2-0 Badger) a home victory over the Blackhawks (6-13-2, 4-5-1).
Gymnastics
Mount Horeb 141.325,
Reedsburg 121.675
Drea O’Connell swept all four events in the all-around, scoring 9.7 on balance beam and 37.55 overall, to lead the Vikings past the host Beavers in a Badger Conference dual.
River Valley/Barneveld 127.60,
Southwestern co-op 117.95
Lorisa Shatrawka scored 35.65 in the all-around and won every event, led by a score of 9.6 in floor exercise, to lead the Blackhawks to a Southwest Wisconsin Conference victory at home.