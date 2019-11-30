Colin Schaefer scored nine consecutive points to fuel a second-half run that led the Sun Prairie boys basketball team to an 81-73 victory over visiting Oconomowoc in the season opener for both teams Saturday night.
Sun Prairie, last year’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, held off an Oconomowoc team that made 15 of 18 free throws and got 29 points from Caleb Flatten-Moore.
Schaefer finished with 21 points, including a run that turned Sun Prairie’s 58-56 lead into a 67-56 advantage. Delaware Hale led the Cardinals with 25 points, getting 18 in the first half.
Janesville Craig 74,
Madison Edgewood 57
The Cougars (1-0) gradually built on a steady lead with Caleb Scoville scoring 19 points and Angel Rizzo recording 16. Daniel James chipped in 20 points for the Crusaders (0-1). Eric Hughes added 11 points for Craig.
Madison Memorial 86,
Milwaukee Destiny 54
The host Spartans (1-0) used a balanced attack to take down the Eagles (1-1). Thirteen players scored for the Memorial, led by Kyle Yu’s 14 points on four 3-pointers. Anthony Jones totaled 34 points for Destiny.
Stoughton 65,
McFarland 52
Adam Hobson made six of seven free throws in the first half and Cael McGee made eight of nine in the second as the Vikings (2-0) pulled away from the visiting Spartans (0-1). Stoughton went 22-for-29 from the line. McGee finished with 17 points and Hobson 16. McFarland got 13 points from junior Blake Kes.
Lake Mills 71,
Watertown 43
The host L-Cats (1-1) raced to a 44-18 halftime lead and got 20 points from Charlie Bender and 16 from Matt Johnson in a victory over the Goslings (0-1). Eleven players scored for Watertown, but only Ollie Meyers reached double figures with 10 points.
Lodi 61, Sauk Prairie 54
The Blue Devils (1-0) made a dozen 3-pointers to hold off the host Eagles (0-1). Logan Richards scored 17 points, Trey Traeder added 15 and Jack Persike had 10 for the winners. Sauk Prairie got 17 points from Brandt Wilson.
Baraboo 52,
Richland Center 51
For the Thunderbirds (1-1), Graham Langkamp made the second of three free throws with less than a second left, and then missed the third so the Hornets (0-1) couldn’t get a final shot at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The Thunderbirds wiped out a 34-28 halftime deficit with a 24-17 run. Calvin Peterson scored 23 points for the winners.Max Koenig added 13. Richland Center got 15 points from Tyler Rizner.
Girls basketball
Sauk Prairie 56,
Madison West 18
The Eagles (3-0) jumped to a 33-6 lead at halftime, using constant defensive pressure against the Regents (0-2). Naomi Breunig scored 19 points for the winners. Ella Mueller had seven points for West.
Boys hockey
University School 2,
Verona 1
In a rematch of last year’s WIAA state semifinal, top-ranked University School (2-0-0) held off Verona (2-1-0) to win its own season-opening Paul Meyer Memorial Tournament.