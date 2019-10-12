Christian Patzka of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld beat the field by more than a minute, with a 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes and 56 seconds, to win Saturday’s Riverdale Invitational in Muscoda.
Boscobel swept the boys and girls team titles. Also in the boys race, Noah Brunner of Reedsburg finished sixth (17:50) and Zachary Bauman of Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld was 10th (17:55).
In the girls race, Heights/Barneveld’s Samantha Herrling finished second (19:14) and Reedsburg finished third as a team.
Wisconsin Rapids Invitational
Kate Kopotic won the girls race in 18:45 to lead her Sun Prairie team to the championship in the 17-team meet, held at The Ridges Country Club in Wisconsin Rapids, site of the WIAA state meet.
Sun Prairie’s Dani Thompson took third and Hannah Ray was fourth.
The Sauk Prairie boys finished third behind Stevens Point and Marshfield, led by Hudson Haas’ 10th-place finish (16:49).
Baertschi Invitational
Monona Grove won the large-schools team championship with 39 points, followed by Stoughton with 80. Dodgeville/Mineral Point’s Henry Keith won the race in 16:59.
The Oregon girls won the large-schools team title with 58 points, led by the third-place finish of Dasha Voronstov and the fourth-place finish of Zoe Frank. Mount Horeb and Monona Grove finished second and third, respectively.
Poynette’s Katelyn Chadwick won the small-school girls race, beating the runner-up by more than 30 seconds with a time of 19:53. The Pumas took second as a team.
Girls volleyball
Badger South Conference
Host Watertown, ranked seventh in Division 1, defeated Madison Edgewood in the championship match to sweep the Badger South championship. The Warriors and Crusaders also finished first and second in the regular-season conference standings. Edgewood was ranked sixth in Division 2 last week. Stoughton defeated Milton in the third-place match.
Trailways Conference
Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose won the Silver Bracket championship in the conference tournament at Beaver Dam.
Fall River won the Gold Bracket and the overall conference championship, after taking first in the regular-season West Division standings.
Girls swimming
Highlander Invitational
Sun Prairie scored 342 points to win the 11-team meet at Mequon Homestead, followed by fellow Big Eight Conference members Middleton (289.5) and Madison West (215.5).
Sophie Fiske of Sun Prairie took first place in the 50 freestyle (:23.78) and the 100 freestyle (:51.60), and anchored the Cardinals’ winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.62) and 400 freestyle relay (3:32.64).
Sun Prairie’s Janelle Schulz won the 200 individual medley (2:09.17), and Middleton’s Gabriela Pierobon Mays won the 100 backstroke (:57.62).
Boys soccer
Madison West 1, McFarland 1
A draw was the result of the battle between the Regents (8-4-1), ranked fourth in Division 1, and the Spartans (10-2-3), ranked first in Division 3. Both goals were scored in the second half, from Ousman Jallow of Madison West in the 66th minute and Ethan Nichols of McFarland in the 73rd.
Madison East 3, Mount Horeb 0
Davis Nelson, Ben Bauman and Niko Esh had a goal each for the visiting Purgolders, the state’s fifth-ranked Division 1 team, in its shutout victory over the Vikings, ranked fifth in Division 3.
Brookfield Central 2, Oregon 1
The host Lancers beat the Panthers, ranked ninth in Division 2, on a first-half goal by George Kotsonis and a second-half score by Chello Garay. Oregon got one goal back in the 76th minute, scored by Alex Rodriguez.
Sauk Prairie 8, Reedsburg 0
The host Eagles, ranked eighth in Division 2, dominated a Badger North conference matchup against the Beavers. Simon Eherson recorded a hat trick for Sauk Prairie, and the defense allowed only one shot on goal.