Senior Caleb Easton set the pace Thursday as the Middleton boys track and field team ran to the championship in the WIAA Division 1 Verona sectional.
Easton, a Northern Arizona recruit, won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 18.91 seconds and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (3:26.28) and 3,200 relay (8:02.26).
The Cardinals scored 96 points, followed by Verona with 81 points. The Wildcats had a double winner in senior Max Herkert, who took the high jump (6 feet, 6 inches) and pole vault (14-6), and sophomore Jackson Acker, who won the discus throw (180-5).
Madison East senior Max Loetscher won the 3,200 (9:27.30), and Madison West senior Kaleb Kohn won the 400 (:51.02).
Madison Memorial dominated the girls race, scoring 111.33 points to runner-up Waunakee’s 82. Spartans junior Grace Korger-Mitchell won the 100 (:12.51), with junior teammate Micah Wade second, and both ran on the winning 400 relay (:50.06) and 800 relay (1:45.42). Junior Reette Thorns won the shot put (41-9¼).
For Waunakee, junior Hayle Krysinski won the 100 hurdles (:15.44) and 300 hurdles), sophomore Sarah Bova won the 200 (:25.76) and sophomore Chloe Larsen won the 400 (:57.42). DeForest senior Sopheea Mink won the high jump (5-6).
Lake Geneva Badger sectional
Sun Prairie won the girls title, scoring 134 points to double runner-up Stoughton’s total of 67.
Sun Prairie won six of the 18 events. Sophomore Brooke Crosby won the 100 hurdles (:15.08) and 300 hurdles (:46.49), Freshman Morgan Cross won the 200 (:25.86), sophomore Kate Kopotic won the 1,600 (5:15.98), freshman Naomi Andrews won the high jump (5-4) and the 400 and 1,600 relays won.
Stoughton’s lone winner was sophomore Ellie Trieloff in the 400 (1:00.50). For Madison La Follette, senior Kiara Lee won the triple jump (39-4¼) and senior Ayona Johnson won the dicsus throw (134-7).
Mukwonago won the boys title with 150.5 points, followed by Madison La Follette with 77. Tavion Wells won the 100 (:11.29), and senior Ladell Cannon won the triple jump (44-9½) for the Lancers.
Milton junior Dane Nelson won the 110 hurdles (:14.76) and 300 hurdles (:39.32), and Monona Grove senior Michael Williams-Davis won the shot put (57-9) and discus (170-4).
Princeton sectional
In Division 3, defending state champion Cambridge scored 71 points to top Dodgeland’s 40 atop the field. Senior Rudy Hommen won the 200 (:22.61), senior Riley Olson won the 300 hurdles (:40.47) and both ran on the winning 800 relay (1:31.31).
In the girls race, Johnson Creek senior Hannah Constable won two individual events and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:13.67) to earn state berths. She won the 400 (:58.88) and 800 (2:20.73).
WIAA boys tennis
Sun Prairie sectional
The host Cardinals qualified No. 1 singles player Aidan Schutter (26-7) and No. 2 singles player Josh Baldwin (27-6) for next week’s state tournament, both winning their flights at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Hartland Arrowhead scored 48 points to beat Sun Prairie’s 40 atop the standings, giving Arrowhead a spot in the state tournament.
Schutter, a senior, earned a default victory over Sussex Hamilton’s Alex Moore in the No. 1 singles final. Junior Josh Baldwin won at No. 2 singles. Sun Prairie also captured two second-place finishes and two thirds.
For Waunakee, freshman Tyler Nelson (23-2) earned a state berth with a third-place finish at No. 1 singles, and senior Max Christian and junior Shane Paradisin (20-7) advanced with a fourth-place finish at No. 1 doubles.
WIAA softball
Verona 11, Baraboo 1
Meghan Anderson threw a six-inning one-hitter and the host Wildcats (21-4) rolled over the Thunderbirds (11-11). Sydney Breitbach homered for Verona. Addie Filus recorded the sole hit for Baraboo.
Sun Prairie 3, Tomah 1
Junior Maddie Gardner struck out 15 and walked none while throwing a two-hitter to lead the Cardinals (23-3), ranked fourth in the state, to a victory over the visiting Timberwolves (10-15). Senior Grace Hilber went 2-for-3 for Sun Prairie.
DeForest 4, Holmen 3
Kylee Jansen hit a winning two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the host Norskies (24-4) past the Vikings (20-7).
Onalaska 3, Middleton 0
Sarah Kraus hit a two-run home run and pitched a shutout to lead the Hilltoppers (24-2) to a home victory against the Cardinals (13-12).
Oregon 3, Milton 2
In the Division 1 Lake Geneva Badger sectional, Kenadee Nelson pitched all seven innings, giving up four hits and striking out 12, as the Panthers (15-8) beat the Red Hawks (18-7). Sam Mikkelson went 2-for-4 with a home run for the winners.
Monroe 4, Jefferson 2
Olivia Bobak allowed four hits in seven innings while adding a home run and a double to power the Cheesmakers (20-4) past the Eagles (23-4) in a matchup of top-10 teams. Alyse Maurer homered for Monroe.
Lake Mills 9,
Lakeside Lutheran 2
Taylor Roughen pitched a complete game, striking out nine and giving up two earned runs, as the L-Cats (17-4) beat the Warriors (13-9). Roughen also went 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
WIAA baseball
Lodi 5, Portage 2
In the Division 2 Baraboo sectional, winning pitcher Carson Possehl worked four innings to lead the Blue Devils (9-13) past the host Warriors (13-9).
Sauk Prairie 7, Dodgeville 1
Bryant Schaaf allowed one run over five-plus innings and drove in two runs to lead the host Eagles (12-13) past the Dodgers (10-9). Ben German went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Sauk Prairie.
Mount Horeb 8, River Valley 3
The Vikings (12-8) scored six runs in the first inning to beat the Blackhawks (6-17). Charlie Bogue, Zack Albrent and Kolton Schaller each had two hits for Mount Horeb. Keegan Smith was 2-for-3 with a double for River Valley.
Monona Grove 7, Platteville 4
Brady Killerlain doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead the Silver Eagles (16-7) to a home victory over the Hillmen (6-11). Michael Zande pitched 6⅔ innings for Monona Grove, striking out five.
Evansville 2, Monroe 0
Aaron Anderson hit a solo homer and Carson Hill drove in a run as the host Blue Devils (11-12) beat the Cheesemakers (5-18). Monroe’s Michael Lange took the loss after pitching 5-⅔ innings, giving up five hits and four walks and striking out five.McFarland 3, Stoughton 0
J.T. Pimental and Jeremiah Price-Johnson each allowed one hit as the host Spartans (16-9) defeated the Vikings (3-18). Reece Samuel drove in two runs in the bottom of the fifth with a ground-ball single to center.
Regular-season baseball
Madison Memorial 2,
Janesville Craig 1
Kyle Jungers pitched seven innings without allowing an earned run and the host Spartans (11-7 Big Eight) pushed across a run in the fifth inning to spoil a shot at a perfect conference record for the Cougars (17-1).