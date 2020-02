Prep roundup: Big finish helps unbeaten La Follette boys hold off Sun Prairie's challenge

Jefferson regional

In Division 2, Lodi crowned six individual champions and had five runners-up to total 283.5 points and win the regional, followed by Portage with 223.5 points. Lodi winners were Chandler Curtis (30-8) at 120, Dean Finney (12-11) at 126, Zane Licht (20-7) at 132, Colton Nicolay (29-11) at 152, Sawyer Helmbrecht (31-2) at 170 and Wyatt Ripp (23-9) at 285.

Portage’s champs were Chase Beckett (39-2) at 106, Jessie Tijerina (41-0) at 138 and Lowell Arnold (39-2) at 145.

Girls basketball

Watertown 48, Monroe 39

After trailing by three points at the half, the host Goslings (15-6, 10-3 Badger South) used a 32-20 second-half run to get the victory over the Cheesemakers (11-10, 6-7). Avalon Uecke scored 13 of her 17 after halftime,

Teya Maas added 11 of her 21 as well as all eight of Lily Gifford’s points for Watertown, who only had one more player score. Megan Benzschawel scored 15 points for Monroe.

Girls hockey

Sun Prairie co-op 11,

Beaver Dam co-op 0