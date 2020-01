Prep roundup: Beaver Dam girls beat Oregon for third consecutive Badger Challenge title

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cardinals (12-5-0, 9-2-0 Big Eight) scored three goals in the second period for a 5-0 lead against the Regents (8-9-0, 6-5-0). Davis Hamilton scored twice for the winners.

Madison Edgewood 8, Monona Grove 0

Cody Menzel and Aiden Lenz each scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Crusaders (13-4-0, 7-0-0 Badger South) past the Silver Eagles (4-7-1, 2-5-0).

Green Bay Notre Dame 3, Verona 2

Walker Haessig scored a power-play goal with less than five minutes to play, but it wasn’t enough for the top-ranked Wildcats (14-3-0) to catch the second-ranked Tritons (14-1-0) in Wausau. It was Verona’s second loss in as many days. Kaden Grant had 37 saves for Verona.

Sauk Prairie co-op 11, La Crosse Aquinas co-op 0

The Eagles (10-2-0) opened the first period with six goals to beat the Avalanche (2-13-1). Nick Mast, Luke Mast and Camden Desroches each had hat tricks. Desroches added four assists and Riley Jelinek scored once and had five assists for the winners. Jack Coleman had 47 saves for Aquinas.