Prep roundup: Beaver Dam fends off upset bid with huge second-half rally

In the first half Friday night, the Reedsburg girls basketball team put itself in a position to do what no other Badger North Conference team has done: earn a league victory over Beaver Dam.

But Beaver Dam wiped out a seven-point halftime deficit with a 31-6 run and made eight of its 11 total 3-pointers from the start of the second half and held on to beat host Reedsburg 64-56.

Beaver Dam (11-2 overall, 7-0 Badger North) joined the conference in 2017 and has gone 35-0 in the league since then, also earning its second and third consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championships.

Maty Wilke scored 16 points, Carley Burchardt 15 and Jada Donaldson 11 to spark the comeback for Beaver Dam, which trailed 23-12 midway through the first half. Mahra Wieman scored 16 of her 20 points in the first half to lead Reedsburg.

Waunakee 68, Baraboo 30

The Warriors (9-3, 5-2 Badger North) used 14 3-pointers to stop the Thunderbirds (0-11, 0-7). Elena Maier led Waunakee with 14 points.

DeForest 78,

Sauk Prairie 57