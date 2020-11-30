Prep roundup: Abby Blum leads Edgerton over Beloit Turner

Lake Mills 83, Westfield 49

The visiting L-Cats (2-0) opened the second half with a 17-3 run to take charge against the host Pioneers (0-2).

Westfield ended the first half with a 17-10 run to trim Lake Mills’ halftime lead to 39-28, but the L-Cats’ quick surge in the second half decided the outcome.

Lake Mills had four double-figure scorers, led by senior Taylor Roughen with 18 points, senior Kayla Will with 13, senior Jade Pitta with 12 and senior Vivian Guerrero with 12. Westfield got 12 points each from junior Trista Drew and freshman Carly Drew.

Lake Mills*39*44*—*83

Westfield*28*21*—*49

LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 4-6 18, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 5 0-1 12, Guerrero 5 0-1 12, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 3 0-2 6, Will 6 1-2 13, E. Wollin 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 6-13 83.