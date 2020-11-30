Prep roundup: Abby Blum leads Edgerton over Beloit Turner

Four players scored in double figures Monday night to lead the Edgerton girls basketball team to a 74-43 home victory over Beloit Turner.
Abby Blum led the way for the Crimson Tide (2-0) with 21 points, including four 3-point baskets. Junior Kate Fox Gunderson added 14 points and sophomore Sylvia Fox added 13 and senior Carly Rebman tallied 12 against the Trojans (0-1).
Beloit Turner*17*26*—*43
Edgerton*35*39*—*74
BELOIT TURNER (fg ft-fta pts) — Adams 0 5-6 5, Wilson 1 0-1 2, Pre. Hasse 3 0-0 8, Fernandez 1 3-4 5, Klossner 2 0-1 4, Tinder 6 0-1 13, Combs 1 0-0 2, Pey. Hasse 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 8-17 43.
EDGERTON — Rebman 5 2-3 12, Snyder 1 0-3 2, Bowen 1 0-0 2, Blum 8 1-3 21, Scharlau 1 0-0 2, Gunderson 6 0-1 14, Shaw 1 0-0 2, Fox 5 2-2 13, Rusch 3 0-0 6. Totals 31 5-12 74.
3-point goals: BT 3 (Pre. Hasse 2, Tinder 1); E 7 (Blum 4, Gunderson 2, Fox 1). Total fouls: BT 15; E 18.
New Glarus 69, Fort Atkinson 54
The host Glarner Knights (2-0) opened a 31-21 halftime lead and held on for a victory over the Blackhawks (0-2).
New Glarus got 17 points from freshman Lindsey Schadewalt, 16 from senior Jaylynn Benson and 10 from senior Shealyn Klosterman-Havens.
Fort Atkinson had only four scorers, with junior Taylor Marquart scoring 26 points and junior Tyla Staude adding 19.
Fort Atkinson*21*33*—*54
New Glarus*31*38*—*69
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Christiansen 3 0-1 7, Marquart 10 4-5 26, Staude 5 8-10 19, Cave 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 12-17 54.
NEW GLARUS — Atwell 3 0-0 5, Nommensen 3 3-7 9, Eichelkraut 1 0-0 2, Schadewalt 6 4-5 17, Klosterman 4 1-1 10, Benson 5 6-6 16, Marty 1 2-2 4, Thompson 2 0-0 4, Peterson 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 17-23 69.
3-point goals: FA 4 (Marquart 2, Christiansen 1, Staude 1); NG 2 (Schadewalt 1, Klosterman 1). Total fouls: FA 21; NG 17.
Lake Mills 83, Westfield 49
The visiting L-Cats (2-0) opened the second half with a 17-3 run to take charge against the host Pioneers (0-2).
Westfield ended the first half with a 17-10 run to trim Lake Mills’ halftime lead to 39-28, but the L-Cats’ quick surge in the second half decided the outcome.
Lake Mills had four double-figure scorers, led by senior Taylor Roughen with 18 points, senior Kayla Will with 13, senior Jade Pitta with 12 and senior Vivian Guerrero with 12. Westfield got 12 points each from junior Trista Drew and freshman Carly Drew.
Lake Mills*39*44*—*83
Westfield*28*21*—*49
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 4-6 18, A. Wollin 1 0-0 3, J. Pitta 5 0-1 12, Guerrero 5 0-1 12, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 3 0-2 6, Will 6 1-2 13, E. Wollin 2 0-0 5. Totals 34 6-13 83.
WESTFIELD — T. Drew 4 3-4 12, C. Drew 4 0-0 12, Brakebush 2 6-6 10, Czaplewski 0 0-2 0, N. Hoffa 2 0-3 4, Lentz 4 3-5 11. Totals 16 12-20 49.
3-point goals: LM 9 (Roughen 2, J. Pitta 2, Lamke 2, A. Wollin 1, Guerrero 1, E. Wollin 1); W 5 (T. Drew 3, C. Drew 2). Total fouls: LM 19; W 9.
