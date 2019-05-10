An early strike by Oregon’s Kaitlyn Schrimpf — a goal in the 16th minute — gave the Oregon girls soccer team a 1-0 victory over visiting Madison Edgewood in the showdown of the Badger South Conference season Friday night.
Oregon goalkeeper Melia Moyer kept the sheet clean with four saves as the Panthers, ranked second in Division 2 and overall by state coaches, improved to 5-0-0 in the Badger South and 9-0-0 overall. Ellie Meriggioli had one save in goal for Edgewood (5-1-0 Badger South), ranked third in Division 3.
Monona Grove 3, Milton 2
Gabrielle Arnold had a goal and an assist in the first half to lift the visiting Silver Eagles (4-2-0 Badger South) past the Red Hawks (3-3-0). Ashley Price had two assists for the winners.
Waunakee 9, Beaver Dam 0
Sarah McLaughlin kicked things off with an unassisted goal after 41 seconds of play as the Warriors (5-0-0) beat the Golden Beavers (0-5-0). McLaughlin completed a hat trick with two more goals in the second half, and had an assist.
Track and field
Trailways Conference meet
The Deerfield boys finished second in a 17-team field in the conference meet, with host Dodgeland claiming the boys team title and Rio winning the girls crown.
Deerfield’s Wills Manning won the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 46.30 seconds) and Dayton Lasack won the 300 hurdles (:44.21) for the Deerfield boys. Also, the Madison Country Day co-op’s Colin Green won the 3,200 (10:30.40), and Johnson Creek’s Sam Budig won the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches).
In the girls meet, Johnson Creek’s Hannah Constable won the 400 (:58.96) and 800 (2:24.59) and ran on the winning 1,600 relay (4:22.61).
West Bend East Invitational
The Waunakee boys and girls each finished second behind host West Bend East in the 10-team standings. For the Warriors boys, Sawyer Maly won the 100-meter dash (:11.35) and Cole Fetters won the discus throw (130-7).
The Waunakee girls got victories from Chloe Larsen in the 200 (:26.55) and triple jump (35-2), Sarah Bova in the 400 (:59.82) and Val Cisewski in the 3,200 (13:37.78). Waunakee also won the 1,600 relay (4:16.04).
Borg Invitational
Lakeside Lutheran swept the boys and girls team titles in the six-team meet at Delavan-Darien High School. Lakeside athletes won nine boys events and eight girls events.
Tom Mueller Invitational
The Baraboo girls took home first place in the seven-team event in Oregon, scoring 134 points and winning six events. Baraboo senior Jamie Runnels won the 100-meter dash (:13.14) and long jump (16-7), and senior Chloe Uphoff won the 200 (:27.71) and ran the third leg in the winning 800 relay (1:50.15).
The host Oregon girls took second and Stoughton was third. Sophomore Ellie Trieloff won the 400-meter dash (1:00.91) for Stoughton. The Madison Edgewood girls won the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
The Baraboo boys finished second with 101.5 points, behind Platteville’s 152. Josh Hackbarth won the 400 in 51.94 seconds. The Oregon boys took third.
Baseball
Janesville Craig 10,
Madison East 0
Junior Eric Hughes pitched a no-hitter, walking one and striking out two, as the state second-ranked Cougars (14-0 Big Eight) beat the visiting Purgolders (2-10).
Beloit Memorial 8-0, Madison West 2-4
The Purple Knights (2-11 Big Eight) scored six runs in the fifth inning and beat the Regents (10-3) behind the five-hit pitching of Corbin Ovist and Chad Dixon. Kobe Hollenbeck went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs for the winners.
In the second game, pitcher Alex Mahoney allowed only one hit, striking out five and walking three, as the Regents blanked the Purple Knights.
Monona Grove 12, Monroe 2
Brady Gerothanas pitched a three-hit game over six innings and struck out seven as the Silver Eagles (7-4 Badger South) beat the host Cheesemakers (2-8). Owen Croak led Monona Grove’s offense, tallying three of the team’s 12 total hits, and Graham Arndt and P.J. Spalding added two more apiece. Payton Sawdey drove in both of Monroe’s runs.
Oregon 6, Milton 2
The Panthers (4-6 Badger South) used a three-run fifth inning to secure the victory over the Red Hawks (8-3). Winning pitcher Noah Brindley threw six innings, giving up one earned run. Cameron Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs, Spencer Buskager went 3-for-4 for the winners. Colin Schuetz went 3-for-4 with a double for the home team.
Waunakee 8, Sauk Prairie 7
The Warriors (8-2 Badger North) scored seven runs in the first two innings and fended off a comeback attempt from the host Eagles (4-8) to regain sole possession of the league lead. Relief pitcher Noah Dixon recorded the last nine outs to get the save.
Verona 13, Madison La Follette 3
Ryan Taylor drove in two runs with a triple in the second inning to help the Wildcats (6-8 Big Eight) beat the Lancers (2-12). Taylor finished with six RBIs. Sam Pederson and Tyler McWilliams each had two RBIs for the winners.
Watertown 4, Stoughton 1
Jacob Fischer gave up one run on one hit over six innings as the Goslings (7-5 Badger South) beat the Vikings (2-10). Kadin Milbauer prevented the shutout for Stoughton when his ground ball allowed Alex Johnson to score.
Fort Atkinson 4,
Madison Edgewood 2
Brenden Zastrow and Dayne Sabranek drove in runs in the top of the seventh to give the Blackhawks (6-6 Badger South) the edge over the Crusaders (8-2).
Softball
Verona 18, Madison West 0
Meghan Anderson and Alyssa Bostley teamed up to pitch a no-hitter as the state fourth-ranked Wildcats (12-0 Big Eight) beat the visiting Regents (2-14). Bostley also homered and drove in five runs for the winners, and Molly McChesney went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Alina Yazek went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Sydney Toman hit a three RBI double.
Middleton 14,
Madison La Follette 0
Olivia Herbert hit a three-run home run in the first inning as the Cardinals (7-6 Big Eight) beat the Lancers (2-11). Middleton’s Rachael Roberts had a two-run homer.
Madison East 4, Janesville Craig 2
Anna Sniadach pitched a three-hit complete game, walking five and striking out two, and the Purgolders (3-10 Big Eight) scored four runs in the fourth inning to beat the Cougars (5-10).
Ava Ehrlinger had two hits and Kiannah Langham-Oliver tripled for the winners. Amanda Carlson tripled for Craig.
Beloit Memorial 3-9, Janesville Parker 1-6
The Purple Knights (10-2 Big Eight) scored two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to rally past the Vikings (7-6) in the first game of a Big Eight Conference doubleheader. Jaelyn Ryan hit a solo homer for the winners.
In the second game, Beloit Memorial scored six runs in the sixth inning to win as Ariana Brown drove in three runs.
Waunakee 4, Baraboo 3
Ally Ronk pitched all eight innings as the Warriors (7-5 Badger North) took a narrow victory over the Thunderbirds (6-6). Avery Lehr hit a ground-ball single to drive in Kaylyn King with the deciding run.
DeForest 11, Beaver Dam 4
The Norskies (13-0 Badger North) exploded for nine runs in the third inning, behind home runs by Jordan Marty, Cammie Riemer and Taylor Vonbehren, to beat the Golden Beavers (3-7).
Reedsburg 2, Portage 1
Junior Olivia Fry struck out 10 and gave up one unearned run on six hits and no walks in a complete game as the host Beavers (5-8 Badger North) beat the Warriors (9-4).
Mount Horeb 10, Sauk Prairie 8
Mount Horeb (5-7 Badger North) survived a seven-run seventh inning by the visiting Eagles (1-12) to win. Marissa Rumler went 2-for-4 with a double for the winners, and Emily Zins hit a grand slam Mount Horeb.
Monroe 6, Fort Atkinson 4
Katie Hayes homered as the Cheesemakers (10-0 Badger South) beat the Blackhawks (5-6) to keep their grip on the league lead. Olivia Bobak pitched a complete game to win, although Fort’s Autumn Congdon hit two home runs.
Madison Edgewood 11, Stoughton 8
Nicole Schmitt hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to lead the Crusaders (7-6 Badger South) past the host Vikings (0-10).
Oregon 2, Watertown 0
Pitcher Kenadee Nelson had seven strikeouts in a three-hit complete game as the Panthers (5-7 Badger South) beat the Goslings (7-2). Megan Bloyer went 2-for-3 and drove in both runs Oregon runs.
Milton 9, Monona Grove 1
The Red Hawks (7-5 Badger South) displayed power in a win over the host Silver Eagles (3-8). Laura Onsgard went 3-for-4 with a home run; Grace Schnell went 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs; Emily Goodger hit a two-run homer and Emily Petersen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Cambridge 14, New Glarus 0
The Blue Jays banged out 20 hits in a five-inning victory over the Glarner Knights, including six doubles.
Boys golf
Reedsburg Invitational
Kasen Fager shot even-par 72 to earn medalist honors, leading Mount Horeb to team honors in the eight-team Division 1 competition at Reedsburg Country Club. The Vikings totaled 316, five strokes ahead of runner-up Holmen, and the host Beavers took third at 336.
Platteville won the eight-team Division 2 competition, shooting 332, and Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch shot 79 for medalist honors, finishing one shot ahead of Wisconsin Dells’ Caden Johnson.