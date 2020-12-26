Prep notes: Waunakee's Thomas Meffert commits for football; Stoughton junior Ava Loftus makes basketball decision

Waunakee senior Thomas Meffert announced recently on Twitter that he has committed to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and plans to play football.
Meffert was a first-team selection as an offensive lineman in the Badger North Conference in 2019. He was an honorable-mention choice as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019 All-Area football team.
The 6-foot-1, 255-pound Meffert can play offensive line, including offensive tackle, and defensive line.
Waunakee didn’t play football in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Waunakee is scheduled to play football in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring (2021).
Meffert tweeted: “Pound and honored to be committing to the UW Whitewater football team!”
Stoughton’s Ava Loftus makes college decision for women's basketball
Stoughton junior Ava Loftus recently announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Minnesota State-Moorhead and plans to compete in women’s basketball.
Loftus, a 5-foot-8 guard, was a first-team all-conference selection in the Badger South Conference in 2019-20 when she was a sophomore.
Loftus was an honorable-mention selection on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 2019-20 All-Area girls basketball team.
Stoughton currently isn’t playing girls basketball amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Loftus tweeted: “My lifelong goal has always been to play at the next level and I’m so excited to be given that opportunity. Not only that but this game has brought me so many other memories on and off the court and I couldn’t be more thankful to continue that.
“With that said I have decided to continue and pursue my academic and athletic career at Minnesota University Moorhead! Huge thank you to Coach Nelson and Coach Swenson who have seen the potential in me from the very beginning. Can’t wait to start the next chapter of my career! Go Dragons!!”
Karla Nelson is the head coach for Minnesota-Moorhead. Allison Swenson is an assistant coach.
Minnesota-Moorhead is an NCAA Division II program.