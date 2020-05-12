Prep notes: Verona targets new coaches for boys soccer, boys basketball, girls golf; Madison West, La Follette AD searches narrow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Verona is seeking coaches for boys basketball, boys soccer and girls golf.

Verona boys soccer coach Chris Handrick, who led the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship last fall, and girls golf coach Gabby Curtis, a former University of Wisconsin golfer, each stepped down due to personal reasons, according to Verona athletic director Joel Zimba.

Zimba also wrote Tuesday in an email that the school is in the interview process for its boys basketball coach.

Former Verona boys basketball coach Alan Buss took over in January on an interim basis as boys basketball coach, replacing Ed Singleton.

That followed Singleton, in his first year as the Wildcats’ coach, saying he had stepped down as coach. Zimba said at the time that Singleton resigned “due to personal matters.”

The Wildcats started the season 2-2, but were 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference when the change occurred. They finished 4-19, including 4-14 in conference play. Verona dropped a 69-49 decision to Madison Memorial in its postseason game.

Singleton was hired in spring, 2019. Buss coached the Wildcats from 2001-17. He resigned as Verona head coach in April, 2017.