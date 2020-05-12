You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep notes: Verona targets new coaches for boys soccer, boys basketball, girls golf; Madison West, La Follette AD searches narrow
0 comments

Prep notes: Verona targets new coaches for boys soccer, boys basketball, girls golf; Madison West, La Follette AD searches narrow

{{featured_button_text}}

Verona is seeking coaches for boys basketball, boys soccer and girls golf.

Verona boys soccer coach Chris Handrick, who led the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship last fall, and girls golf coach Gabby Curtis, a former University of Wisconsin golfer, each stepped down due to personal reasons, according to Verona athletic director Joel Zimba.

Zimba also wrote Tuesday in an email that the school is in the interview process for its boys basketball coach.

Former Verona boys basketball coach Alan Buss took over in January on an interim basis as boys basketball coach, replacing Ed Singleton.

That followed Singleton, in his first year as the Wildcats’ coach, saying he had stepped down as coach. Zimba said at the time that Singleton resigned “due to personal matters.”

The Wildcats started the season 2-2, but were 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference when the change occurred. They finished 4-19, including 4-14 in conference play. Verona dropped a 69-49 decision to Madison Memorial in its postseason game.

Singleton was hired in spring, 2019. Buss coached the Wildcats from 2001-17. He resigned as Verona head coach in April, 2017.

Zimba wrote in the email Tuesday that he didn’t plan to comment on the pool of candidates for any of the vacant positions. He plans to have the three jobs filled prior to the end of June.

Handrick led Verona to the boys soccer state title last fall. Top-seeded Verona, the Big Eight champion, defeated Kenosha Tremper 3-0 in a Division 1 semifinal and topped Neenah 2-0 in the championship match.

Curtis was hired in spring, 2019, and coached last fall.

Verona hasn’t added any coaches since the end of the winter season, according to Zimba.

Decisions near for AD jobs

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz anticipates that hiring announcements for the athletic director jobs at Madison West and Madison La Follette should be made by early next week.

Schlitz serves as the Madison school district athletic director.

Alicia Pelton at Madison West and Mark Krall at Madison La Follette are serving as interim athletic directors during this school year.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics