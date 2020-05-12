Prep notes: Verona targets new coaches for boys soccer, boys basketball, girls golf; Madison West, La Follette AD searches narrow

Verona is seeking coaches for boys basketball, boys soccer and girls golf.
Verona boys soccer coach Chris Handrick, who led the Wildcats to the WIAA Division 1 boys soccer championship last fall, and girls golf coach Gabby Curtis, a former University of Wisconsin golfer, each stepped down due to personal reasons, according to Verona athletic director Joel Zimba.
Zimba also wrote Tuesday in an email that the school is in the interview process for its boys basketball coach.
Former Verona boys basketball coach Alan Buss took over in January on an interim basis as boys basketball coach, replacing Ed Singleton.
That followed Singleton, in his first year as the Wildcats’ coach, saying he had stepped down as coach. Zimba said at the time that Singleton resigned “due to personal matters.”
The Wildcats started the season 2-2, but were 2-11 overall and 2-8 in the Big Eight Conference when the change occurred. They finished 4-19, including 4-14 in conference play. Verona dropped a 69-49 decision to Madison Memorial in its postseason game.
Singleton was hired in spring, 2019. Buss coached the Wildcats from 2001-17. He resigned as Verona head coach in April, 2017.
Zimba wrote in the email Tuesday that he didn’t plan to comment on the pool of candidates for any of the vacant positions. He plans to have the three jobs filled prior to the end of June.
Handrick led Verona to the boys soccer state title last fall. Top-seeded Verona, the Big Eight champion, defeated Kenosha Tremper 3-0 in a Division 1 semifinal and topped Neenah 2-0 in the championship match.
Curtis was hired in spring, 2019, and coached last fall.
Verona hasn’t added any coaches since the end of the winter season, according to Zimba.
Decisions near for AD jobs
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz anticipates that hiring announcements for the athletic director jobs at Madison West and Madison La Follette should be made by early next week.
Schlitz serves as the Madison school district athletic director.
Alicia Pelton at Madison West and Mark Krall at Madison La Follette are serving as interim athletic directors during this school year.
