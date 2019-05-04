Verona junior Jordan Armstrong announced on Twitter she has orally committed to the Ivy League’s University of Pennsylvania for women’s volleyball.
Armstrong is a setter. She was selected as an honorable-mention all-conference selection on the Big Eight Conference girls volleyball team last fall.
She tweeted: “So super excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Pennsylvania!! I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, family, and friends for their endless support that I have received throughout this journey!! Go Quakers”
Middleton soccer players make college decisions official
The Middleton girls soccer team announced formal college commitments during recent signing ceremonies.
Making their decisions official to play women's soccer were senior McKenzie Zocher with Carthage College and senior Lauren Hendricks with Calvin College.
Also, senior Caitlynn Owens previously had signed her letter of intent to play women's soccer at UW-Milwaukee.