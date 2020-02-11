Prep notes: Sauk Prairie names Drew Kornish as girls soccer coach; changes golf coaching roles

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Drew was able to have an immediate impact on our boys soccer program and I expect the same this spring with our girls soccer program. His personality, his experience and knowledge of the game of soccer and his ability to empower the athletes he coaches to achieve success on and off the field will continue to lead our girls program in a positive direction."

"We are excited to have Drew Kornish serve as the next head coach for Sauk Prairie girls soccer, and we are looking forward to seeing the program grow and develop under his leadership.”

According to WisconsinSoccerCentral.com, these are girls soccer coaching changes in the area, Kevin Counsell is the new coach at Beloit Memorial (for Brian Denu); Ryan Wagner at Milton (for Kayla Hottinger); Bobby Nichols at Oregon (for Nelson Brownell); Drew Kornish at Sauk Prairie (for Mike Rauls); and Mike McIntosh at Stoughton (Chelsea Kittleson).

Shane Frey becomes Sauk Prairie's head coach for golf

Boyer said for the past three years Sean McGann and Frey have been leading Sauk Prairie’s golf program, with McGann as head coach and Frey as JV Coach.