Prep notes: Sauk Prairie names Drew Kornish as girls soccer coach; changes golf coaching roles

Sauk Prairie named Drew Kornish as girls soccer coach, while Shane Frey will become head coach for the boys golf program, Sauk Prairie activities director Josh Boyer announced Tuesday.
Kornish replaces Mike Rauls.
Kornish also is the Eagles’ boys soccer coach. Sauk Prairie led the boys team to an 18-3-1 record and conference and regional titles last fall.
Prior to coming to Sauk Prairie, Kornish was boys soccer coach at Madison West for two seasons and guides the Regents to a 24-7-6 overall record, a state tournament berth in 2017 and a top 10 ranking in Division 1 for 10 consecutive weeks in 2018.
Prior to coaching at Madison West, he was head girls soccer coach and assistant boys soccer coach at Madison East.
Before that, Kornish was a technical director for a youth soccer club in Appleton.
Kornish lives in the Sauk Prairie community and is an elementary physical education teacher at Tower Rock and Bridges in the Sauk Prairie School District.
"Similarly during our boys season, we are just as excited to have Drew now lead both our boys and girls soccer programs,” Boyer said in a release. “His experience, passion and ability to establish strong relationships with his athletes will be a great fit within our girls soccer program.
You have free articles remaining.
“Drew was able to have an immediate impact on our boys soccer program and I expect the same this spring with our girls soccer program. His personality, his experience and knowledge of the game of soccer and his ability to empower the athletes he coaches to achieve success on and off the field will continue to lead our girls program in a positive direction."
"We are excited to have Drew Kornish serve as the next head coach for Sauk Prairie girls soccer, and we are looking forward to seeing the program grow and develop under his leadership.”
According to WisconsinSoccerCentral.com, these are girls soccer coaching changes in the area, Kevin Counsell is the new coach at Beloit Memorial (for Brian Denu); Ryan Wagner at Milton (for Kayla Hottinger); Bobby Nichols at Oregon (for Nelson Brownell); Drew Kornish at Sauk Prairie (for Mike Rauls); and Mike McIntosh at Stoughton (Chelsea Kittleson).
Shane Frey becomes Sauk Prairie's head coach for golf
Boyer said for the past three years Sean McGann and Frey have been leading Sauk Prairie’s golf program, with McGann as head coach and Frey as JV Coach.
During this past winter McGann comtemplated taking on a reduced role within the golf program as he and his fiancée continue to battle through her health challenge, Boyer said.
Two weeks ago the decision was made by McGann to not continue in the head coach capacity, but he had a desire to still be involved potentially as the JV coach.
With the desired change in roles, Boyer said Sauk Prairie did its normal process on a coaching change. Boyer announced that Frey will become head coach and McGann as JV Coach.
“Shane wants what is best for our student-athletes and is focused on the kids finding enjoyment and growth and development within the game of golf,” Boyer said. in a release. “I am looking forward to having Shane take on this leadership role within our athletic department. These two individuals work extremely well together and I have no doubt that this transition will be seamless and our program will continue going forward in a positive direction.”