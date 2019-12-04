Winona State University announced that Oregon senior Kaitlyn Schrimpf has become the third player in the Warriors’ 2020-21 recruiting class for women’s basketball, Winona State women’s basketball coach Scott Ballard said in a release on Wednesday.
"We are thrilled to have Kaitlyn signed for next season," Ballard said in the release. "She is a great competitor with a versatile skill set that will give us more length and speed at multiple guard positions. She is a great person and strong student with outstanding potential as a college basketball player. We look forward to helping her develop her game as a Warrior."
The 5-foot-9 Schrimpf has earned all-conference honors in girls basketball in the Badger South as a sophomore (honorable mention) and junior (first team). She has averaged 11 points, 2.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game entering her senior season.
Schrimpf was also an all-conference honorable-mention recipient in soccer, helping lead the Panthers to the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state title.
Middleton's Beckman commits
Middleton junior Jacob Beckman has orally committed to the University of Wisconsin for men's golf, according to a Wisconsin.golf report.
Beckman finished in a five-way tie for 12th, including with teammate Kip Sullivan, at last season's WIAA Division 1 state boys golf tournament. Middleton finished as runner-up.
Beckman is ranked as the No. 1 golfer in the Class of 2021 by Wisconsin.golf.