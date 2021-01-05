 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep notes: Mount Horeb winter sports teams receive approval for competition outside Dane County
0 comments

Prep notes: Mount Horeb winter sports teams receive approval for competition outside Dane County

{{featured_button_text}}
2018-12-21-Waunakee Mt Horeb 6-12212018202018

Waunakee's Josh Block looks to shoot over Mount Horeb's Jason Larson in the first half. Waunakee High School hosted Mount Horeb Boys Basketball Friday Dec. 21, 2018. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

 STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL

Mount Horeb winter sports teams were approved to travel outside Dane County for competition, Mount Horeb athletic director and associate principal Kolleen Nesheim said.

The approval came from the Mount Horeb school board Monday night.

Nesheim described the decision as great news, but acknowledged there were many details to work out and finding games at this point will be a challenge.

Mount Horeb boys basketball coach Todd Nesheim tweeted that his team was seeking road games after being given the green light to play.

Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger said moving forward the Mount Horeb swimmers will be permitted to compete in in-person meets outside Dane County. Verona winter sports teams recently were given the go-ahead to compete outside Dane County, meaning the Verona swimmers had that approval.

However, Wuerger said due to the timing of Monday’s decision by Mount Horeb, only the Verona swimmers on the team will compete in a triple dual with Madison Edgewood and the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday night at Sauk Prairie.

Small-group practices are permitted in Dane County.

The mid-December order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. That permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group practices in winter sports. That was the most recent county order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it isn’t possible for teams to have games or meets within the county at this time.

Waunakee, DeForest, Verona, McFarland and Monona Grove are Dane County schools that recently approved competing outside the county. Madison Edgewood, Marshall and Belleville had been competing outside the county.

Verona, which won the WIAA Division 1 state boys hockey championship last season, had been playing club hockey this winter but now is planning to play a WIAA schedule.

Big Eight athletic directors’ meeting moved to next week

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said the Big Eight Conference athletic directors’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until Jan. 13 to permit more school-based decisions to occur.

The athletic directors likely will examine plans and schedules for the end of the winter sports season and the start of the alternate fall season in the spring.

WIAA plans to contact schools about basketball 

The WIAA planned to contact schools this week to make their declarations about participating in the 2021 tournament series for girls and boys basketball. Then the WIAA will be able to determine tournament assignments.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics