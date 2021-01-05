Prep notes: Mount Horeb winter sports teams receive approval for competition outside Dane County

Mount Horeb winter sports teams were approved to travel outside Dane County for competition, Mount Horeb athletic director and associate principal Kolleen Nesheim said.

The approval came from the Mount Horeb school board Monday night.

Nesheim described the decision as great news, but acknowledged there were many details to work out and finding games at this point will be a challenge.

Mount Horeb boys basketball coach Todd Nesheim tweeted that his team was seeking road games after being given the green light to play.

Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger said moving forward the Mount Horeb swimmers will be permitted to compete in in-person meets outside Dane County. Verona winter sports teams recently were given the go-ahead to compete outside Dane County, meaning the Verona swimmers had that approval.

However, Wuerger said due to the timing of Monday’s decision by Mount Horeb, only the Verona swimmers on the team will compete in a triple dual with Madison Edgewood and the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday night at Sauk Prairie.

Small-group practices are permitted in Dane County.