Prep notes: Mount Horeb winter sports teams receive approval for competition outside Dane County

Mount Horeb winter sports teams were approved to travel outside Dane County for competition, Mount Horeb athletic director and associate principal Kolleen Nesheim said.
The approval came from the Mount Horeb school board Monday night.
Nesheim described the decision as great news, but acknowledged there were many details to work out and finding games at this point will be a challenge.
Mount Horeb boys basketball coach Todd Nesheim tweeted that his team was seeking road games after being given the green light to play.
Verona/Mount Horeb boys swimming coach Bill Wuerger said moving forward the Mount Horeb swimmers will be permitted to compete in in-person meets outside Dane County. Verona winter sports teams recently were given the go-ahead to compete outside Dane County, meaning the Verona swimmers had that approval.
However, Wuerger said due to the timing of Monday’s decision by Mount Horeb, only the Verona swimmers on the team will compete in a triple dual with Madison Edgewood and the Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday night at Sauk Prairie.
Small-group practices are permitted in Dane County.
The mid-December order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. That permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group practices in winter sports. That was the most recent county order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But it isn’t possible for teams to have games or meets within the county at this time.
Waunakee, DeForest, Verona, McFarland and Monona Grove are Dane County schools that recently approved competing outside the county. Madison Edgewood, Marshall and Belleville had been competing outside the county.
Verona, which won the WIAA Division 1 state boys hockey championship last season, had been playing club hockey this winter but now is planning to play a WIAA schedule.
Big Eight athletic directors’ meeting moved to next week
Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz said the Big Eight Conference athletic directors’ meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed until Jan. 13 to permit more school-based decisions to occur.
The athletic directors likely will examine plans and schedules for the end of the winter sports season and the start of the alternate fall season in the spring.
WIAA plans to contact schools about basketball
The WIAA planned to contact schools this week to make their declarations about participating in the 2021 tournament series for girls and boys basketball. Then the WIAA will be able to determine tournament assignments.