Prep notes: Middleton snowboarders excel in La Crosse; Madison Memorial's Maia Johnson makes college decision for volleyball

The Middleton girls snowboard team earned its fifth consecutive state championship and the Cardinals’ boys snowboard team finished third overall at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association’s Wisconsin High School Alpine Ski and Snowboard championships this weekend at Mt. La Crosse in La Crosse, according to a release from Middleton.

Middleton made the most of its shortened season.

The Middleton girls started strong in the boardercross event, which includes banks, turns and rolling jumps. Middleton earned first as a team in that event and placed all six girls in the top 14 spots in the slalom.

Senior Ella D’Orazio, a team captain, helped lead the team to victory with a strong individual performance, claiming second place overall in the individual honors.

The Middleton boys had consistent showings and finished strong in the slalom.

The combined point total left Middleton third as a team.

Senior Dylan Veit, a team captain, earned first place individual honors and was the only competitor to finish in the top three in all the disciplines in snowboarding, according to the release.

