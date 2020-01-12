Prep notes: Middleton's Jake Wuebben makes college decision for football

Middleton senior Jake Wuebben announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota for football.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Wuebben was a first-team selection as a punter and an honorable-mention choice as a defensive lineman/end on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Football team.

He was a first-team pick as a punter on The Associated Press All-State team.

Wuebben was a first-team selection as a punter on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools all-state team and a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.

Wuebben averaged 43.4 yards on 28 punts and had eight inside the 20-yard line. Wuebben’s punt average ranked second in the state, according to WisSports.net. Wuebben also was a first-team all-conference defensive lineman in the Big Eight.

He tweeted: “Blessed to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of St Thomas! @UST_Football @CoachNickOlson Thank you for this opportunity!”

Lodi's Riley Petrick makes decision official