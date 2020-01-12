Prep notes: Middleton's Jake Wuebben makes college decision for football

Middleton senior Jake Wuebben announced via Twitter that he has orally committed to the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota for football.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Wuebben was a first-team selection as a punter and an honorable-mention choice as a defensive lineman/end on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area Football team.
He was a first-team pick as a punter on The Associated Press All-State team.
Wuebben was a first-team selection as a punter on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools all-state team and a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference.
Wuebben averaged 43.4 yards on 28 punts and had eight inside the 20-yard line. Wuebben’s punt average ranked second in the state, according to WisSports.net. Wuebben also was a first-team all-conference defensive lineman in the Big Eight.
He tweeted: “Blessed to say I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of St Thomas! @UST_Football @CoachNickOlson Thank you for this opportunity!”
Lodi's Riley Petrick makes decision official
Lodi senior Riley Petrick made her commitment official to Frostburg State University in Maryland for women’s swimming.
Lodi High School tweeted: “Congratulations to Lodi High School senior Riley Petrick who signed her national letter of intent to swim for Frostburg State University in Maryland. Joining Riley at the signing were her parents Gary and Nancy Petrick, sister Raina, coaches & teammates.”