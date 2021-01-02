 Skip to main content
Prep notes: McFarland plans to start winter sports competitions; Madison Memorial's Jacob Carney commits for baseball


McFarland plans to begin competitions in the next two weeks in its various winter sports, McFarland athletic director Paul Ackley said Saturday.

McFarland’s winter sports have started practices, except in wrestling, he said.

The wrestling team, which is in a co-op with Monona Grove, will begin Monday.

Small-group practices are permitted in Dane County.

The mid-December order from Public Health Madison & Dane County allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people (not including employees), with physical distancing and face coverings. That permitted several county schools to resume plans for small-group practices in winter sports. That was the most recent county order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it isn’t possible for teams to have games or meets within the county at this time.

Madison Memorial’s Jacob Carney commits for baseball

Madison Memorial senior Jacob Carney has committed to Carthage College in Kenosha and plans to compete in baseball, Madison Memorial baseball coach Tim Richardson said.

Carthage is an NCAA Division III program.

Carney is a first baseman for the Spartans, Richardson said.

Carney also can pitch and play third base.

Carney is interested in studies that will lead him into coaching, according to Richardson.

Jon Masson

