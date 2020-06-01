Prep notes: Madison West names Alicia Pelton as athletic director

The WIAA Board of Control has a meeting scheduled June 24, which should be significant amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and moving forward with school and athletics in the fall. Big Eight officials want to see what guidance the WIAA provides June 24.

WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki said May 23 on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association radio show on 105.7 FM in Milwaukee that the WIAA is developing a best practices plan and while things could change, “I do believe that we will on Aug. 4 issue football equipment and on Aug. 5 hear the first whistle … for practice, and the same thing a week later when we’re going to do cross country and golf and two weeks later when we’re going to do volleyball.”

Iowa permitted the start of practice for summer baseball and softball on Monday. Schlitz said any metrics or data from Iowa’s experience could prove helpful.

Future schedules

The Big Eight athletic directors discussed possible schedules for all sports other than football in 2022-23 when the conference adds Sun Prairie West and has 11 schools.