Prep notes: Madison West names Alicia Pelton as athletic director

Alicia Pelton had the interim tag removed from her title.
Pelton was named Madison West athletic director after a job search this spring by the Madison Metropolitan School District, it was announced Monday.
Pelton took over in a substitute role as Regents’ athletic director in April 2019, for Devon Peterson, who was on medical leave. Pelton agreed last September to remain on as interim athletic director after Peterson stepped down.
“Alicia has done an amazing job transitioning, stabilizing and supporting our student-athletes, coaches and school community,” said Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s also the Madison school district’s athletic director.
Through much of her life, Pelton, 50, has been active in sports — whether as an athlete, wife, mother, coach, founder of the Athletic Leadership Alliance, advocate for growing girls hockey in the state or as one of the founders of the Wisconsin women’s soccer advisory council.
But becoming a coach or an athletic director weren’t necessarily occupations she considered as a young female.
“I’m excited,” she said about being named permanent athletic director. “I had never thought about being an athletic director. When I was growing up, I didn’t know that was an opportunity to be had.”
Pelton, a 1987 Janesville Craig graduate, said she has enjoyed working with the Madison West community, including the student-athletes and parents.
She said she enjoys providing opportunities for the student-athletes at the youth and high school levels and prefers taking a holistic approach, which considers a person’s entire well-being, so that the student-athletes can develop into “the best possible human they can be.”
Schlitz said Pelton was clearly the best fit for West among the candidates. He praised Pelton for her vision and looked forward to her continuing to strengthen West athletics through her leadership.
“She’s done a great job of connecting with people in the Regent family — with the positive energy she has brought,” Schlitz said. “She has created a stable and optimistic plan for West. She was well-received by the athletes, coaches and community members.”
Pelton said Madison West continues to face a huge challenge with facilities and space, and working to create space and improve facilities is a key talking point at the school.
Pelton competed in basketball, track and field, cross country and tennis at Janesville Craig and is a 2011 Janesville Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. She competed as a triple-jumper and heptathlete at the University of Wisconsin, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
Pelton, a 5-foot-9 guard, also played basketball in the Swedish Elite League. She earned a master’s degree in sports leadership at Northeastern University.
Her husband, John Byce, is a former UW and NHL hockey player; son Ty Pelton-Byce was a junior for the UW men’s hockey team this past season; and daughter Kaya Pelton-Byce is a sophomore at Madison Memorial who played for the Middleton co-op girls hockey team that reached the WIAA state championship game this past winter.
Other Big Eight AD openings
Schlitz said the district hopes to fill the open Madison La Follette athletic director job this month. Mark Krall has served as interim athletic director. The two jobs combined drew about 50 applicants, Schlitz said.
In the Big Eight Conference, Middleton also has a job search in progress. Cardinals athletic director Bob Joers passed away May 15 after battling pancreatic cancer. Mark Kryka has served as interim athletic director at Middleton.
Fall sports plans
The Big Eight athletic directors, who met virtually Monday, added a meeting June 29 and plan to discuss this fall’s sports status and schedules, said Schlitz, secretary for the conference athletic directors.
The WIAA Board of Control has a meeting scheduled June 24, which should be significant amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic and moving forward with school and athletics in the fall. Big Eight officials want to see what guidance the WIAA provides June 24.
WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki said May 23 on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association radio show on 105.7 FM in Milwaukee that the WIAA is developing a best practices plan and while things could change, “I do believe that we will on Aug. 4 issue football equipment and on Aug. 5 hear the first whistle … for practice, and the same thing a week later when we’re going to do cross country and golf and two weeks later when we’re going to do volleyball.”
Iowa permitted the start of practice for summer baseball and softball on Monday. Schlitz said any metrics or data from Iowa’s experience could prove helpful.
Future schedules
The Big Eight athletic directors discussed possible schedules for all sports other than football in 2022-23 when the conference adds Sun Prairie West and has 11 schools.
Schedules usually are put in place two years out, so the conference athletic directors would like to finalize schedules for 2022-23 at their August meeting, Schlitz said. The athletic directors might seek a long-term solution if the conference keeps 11 teams or examine other options if the conference has fewer or more than 11 teams, depending on future realignments in conferences.
Football-only realignment
Sun Prairie athletic director Eric Nee is scheduled to deliver a conference realignment proposal for football-only conference consideration June 15 to school administrators in several other affected conferences. The proposal, which hasn’t been announced but should become public June 15, is scheduled to go to the WIAA in October.
The Big Eight plans to have Sun Prairie West in an eight-team conference for football in 2022-23, with the approval of the WIAA and the departure of one school from the current configuration.
