Prep notes: Madison West football coach Brad Murphy receives national honor

Madison West football coach Brad Murphy was named one of 25 national winners for the Positive Coaching Alliance 2020 Double-Goal Coach Award, according to an announcement by the organization.
The group said it seeks coaches who strive to win while pursuing the more important goal of teaching life lessons through sports. Winners for the Double-Goal Coach Award presented by TeamSnap were recently selected from almost 700 nominations received from 44 states.
Each national winner is scheduled to receive $1,000, recognition on PCA’s website and in its newsletters and media campaigns and an invitation to accept the honor at PAC’s national youth sports award and benefit May 2 at Santa Clara University in California. In coming weeks, four winners will be chosen to win all-expenses-paid trips to California for the event and will take part in a panel discussion, according to the release.
The national coach of the year will be announced for excellence in coaching and receive $10,000 for the Taube Family prize at the banquet, which also will honor PCA’s founder Jim Thompson, with the Ronald L. Jensen lifetime achievement award.
Murphy previously was selected as a regional winner for the award.
You have free articles remaining.
WIAA sets 3-Point Challenge
The WIAA has scheduled the 3-Point Challenge prior to Saturday’s championship games at Saturday’s state girls basketball tournament.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Resch Center.
A ticket for the Division 3, 4 and 5 title games is required for admittance.
The top two players in each division were selected for the contest based on the best 3-point field goal percentage with a minimum of 75 attempts during the regular season, according to a WIAA release.
No area players were selected.
The competitors: Division 1, sophomore Lily Hansford, Appleton East, and junior Maddy Schreiber, Kimberly; Division 2, senior Samantha Pfefferle, New London, and senior Erin Hedman, New Berlin Eisenhower; Division 3, junior Macey Banasik, Prairie du Chien, and junior Isabella Lenz, Prescott; Division 4, sophomore Jada Eggebrecht, Phillips, and junior Mackenzie Holzwart, Howards Grove; and Division 5, senior Remi Geiger, Loyal, and senior Katie Slowik, Elcho.