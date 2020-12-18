Prep notes: Madison Memorial's Jack Bell, Charlotte Sweet reach decisions; La Follette's Eden Welling chooses UW-Parkside

Madison Memorial senior Jack Bell announced on Twitter that he has committed to Luther College and plans to compete in multiple sports.

He plans continue in men’s soccer, diving and swimming at Luther, located in Decorah, Iowa.

He was a second-team all-conference selection as a goalkeeper in 2019 in the Big Eight Conference. Madison Memorial didn’t play boys soccer this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it is scheduled to be offered in the WIAA alternative fall season in the spring.

Bell finished 14th in diving at the 2020 WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving meet last winter. He was part of a Spartans’ team that finished 16th in the 200-yard medley relay at state.

Luther is an NCAA Division III program.

Bell tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academics at Luther College. I will be continuing as a multi-sport athlete competing in soccer, diving, and swimming at the varsity collegiate level. GO NORSE!!”

Madison La Follette's Eden Welling commits for softball