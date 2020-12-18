Prep notes: Madison Memorial's Jack Bell, Charlotte Sweet reach decisions; La Follette's Eden Welling chooses UW-Parkside

Madison Memorial senior Jack Bell announced on Twitter that he has committed to Luther College and plans to compete in multiple sports.
He plans continue in men’s soccer, diving and swimming at Luther, located in Decorah, Iowa.
He was a second-team all-conference selection as a goalkeeper in 2019 in the Big Eight Conference. Madison Memorial didn’t play boys soccer this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though it is scheduled to be offered in the WIAA alternative fall season in the spring.
Bell finished 14th in diving at the 2020 WIAA Division 1 boys swimming and diving meet last winter. He was part of a Spartans’ team that finished 16th in the 200-yard medley relay at state.
Luther is an NCAA Division III program.
Bell tweeted: “I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academics at Luther College. I will be continuing as a multi-sport athlete competing in soccer, diving, and swimming at the varsity collegiate level. GO NORSE!!”
Madison La Follette's Eden Welling commits for softball
Madison La Follette senior Eden Welling recently committed to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and plans to compete in women’s softball, according to an announcement on Twitter by Madison La Follette athletics.
Welling was a first-team all-conference selection as a utility player in 2019 in the Big Eight Conference.
The 2020 WIAA softball season wasn’t played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She can play multiple positions, including shortstop and catcher.
UW-Parkside is an NCAA Division II program.
Madison La Follette athletics tweeted: “Congratulations to Lancer student-athlete Eden Welling on her commitment to UW-Parkside to play softball!!! We are proud of your hard work and dedication!!!!”
Madison Memorial's Charlotte Sweet makes decision for basketball
Madison Memorial senior Charlotte Sweet has committed to Bowdoin College and plans to compete in women’s basketball, according to an announcement on Twitter by Madison Memorial girls basketball.
Bowdoin, located in Maine, is a Division III program.
Madison Memorial girls basketball tweeted: “Congratulations to @charlottecsweet on her commitment to @BowdoinWBB. CC your coaches and teammates are so proud of you! The journey continues!”
Beloit Memorial's Rebekkah DeKok makes decision for volleyball
Beloit Memorial senior Rebekkah DeKok has committed to Lake Forest College in Illinois and plans to compete in women’s volleyball, according to an announcement on Twitter by Beloit Memorial athletics.
DeKok was a first-team all-conference selection as an outside hitter in 2019 in the Big Eight.
Beloit Memorial didn’t play girls volleyball in the fall of 2020 due to COVID-19, but volleyball is scheduled to be offered in the WIAA alternative fall season in the spring (2021).
Beloit Memorial tweeted: “Congratulations to Rebekkah DeKok on her commitment to Lake Forest College!”