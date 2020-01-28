Prep notes: Madison Memorial's Roary Jones, Sun Prairie's Dawson Hughes make college decisions

Madison Memorial senior Roary Jones announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Jones was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Big Eight Conference all-conference team. He was chosen for the Madison All-City team as a defensive lineman.

Jones was a first-team pick as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

Jones earned honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state team. He was honorable mention as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.

Madison Memorial won the Big Eight title and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III state title game.

Jones tweeted: “I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin Whitewater to further my football and academic career! Special thanks to:@Coach_Bullis @Allenbt29 @CoachRindahl @AustinJones_54 @SpartanJmm and Warhawk Nation!”

