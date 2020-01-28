Prep notes: Madison Memorial's Roary Jones, Sun Prairie's Dawson Hughes make college decisions

Madison Memorial senior Roary Jones announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to UW-Whitewater for football.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Jones was a first-team selection as a defensive lineman on the Big Eight Conference all-conference team. He was chosen for the Madison All-City team as a defensive lineman.
Jones was a first-team pick as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
Jones earned honorable-mention recognition on The Associated Press all-state team. He was honorable mention as a defensive lineman on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large School all-state team.
Madison Memorial won the Big Eight title and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.
UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III state title game.
Jones tweeted: “I’m proud to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin Whitewater to further my football and academic career! Special thanks to:@Coach_Bullis @Allenbt29 @CoachRindahl @AustinJones_54 @SpartanJmm and Warhawk Nation!”
Sun Prairie's Dawson Hughes makes college choice
Sun Prairie senior Dawson Hughes announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Edgewood College for men’s basketball.
Hughes is a guard for the Sun Prairie boys basketball team, which is ranked 10th in Division 1 in The Associated Press state rankings.
The Cardinals are 9-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Eight, tied for second place. Hughes played in both of the Cardinals’ state tournament games last year when Sun Prairie finished as WIAA Division 1 runner-up.
Hughes tweeted: “I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my Academic and Athletic career at Edgewood College. I want to give a huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. #GoEagles."