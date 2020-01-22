Prep notes: Madison Memorial's Kyle Doll makes college decision for football

Madison Memorial senior Kyle Doll announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for football.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Doll was a second-team all-conference selection as a tight end in the Big Eight Conference. He was an honorable-mention choice as a tight end on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He also played defense, including defensive end, at Memorial.

Madison Memorial won the Big Eight football title and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.

UW-Whitewater advanced to the NCAA Division III national title game.

Doll tweeted: “Excited to announce my commitment to play football at the University of Wisconsin @WarhawkFootball thank you @CoachTShields for the opportunity.”

Black Hawk’s Natalie Leuzinger reaches milestone

Black Hawk senior Natalie Leuzinger, who is a University of Wisconsin preferred walk-on commit for women's basketball, became the all-time leading scorer in Black Hawk girls basketball program history Tuesday.

Leuzinger surpassed Jen Wellnitz.

Leuzinger had 18 points in a 75-19 victory over Barneveld on Tuesday night and now has 1,596.

