Prep notes: Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz earns state merit award; Spartans' Jameson Muller commits for baseball
0 comments

Jeremy Schlitz

Madison School District and Memorial High School athletic director Jeremy Schlitz grew up surrounded by athletics and academics. Education was the family business, Schlitz said.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz was the recipient of the State Award of Merit from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Schlitz was recognized during the recent Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA) annual conference, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeremy Schlitz mug

Schlitz

The State Award of Merit is an award that may be selected and presented annually in each state.

It is presented by the state to an NIAAA member who demonstrates outstanding leadership and meritorious service and achievement in the vocation of interscholastic administration. Selections and presentations are made by each state athletic administrator association and the award is provided by the NIAAA.

Schlitz also serves as the Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director.

He is a past president of WADA (2019). Among his other current duties include WIAA conference realignment task force co-chairman.

He also has been on an NIAAA strategic plan committee.

“It is humbling to be selected by your peers for something like this and the support from my colleagues, previous winners and coaches I work with has been very special,” Schlitz said.

Jim McClowry, assistant principal and athletic director at Appleton West, was a recent recipient of the state merit award. McClowry previously was athletic director at Sun Prairie.

Spartans’ Jameson Muller makes college decision for baseball

Madison Memorial senior Jameson Muller has committed to Bethel University in Minnesota and plans to compete in baseball, Madison Memorial baseball coach Tim Richardson said.

Muller is a pitcher and infielder for the Spartans.

Bethel is an NCAA Division III program.

0 comments

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

