Prep notes: Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz earns state merit award; Spartans' Jameson Muller commits for baseball

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz was the recipient of the State Award of Merit from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.

Schlitz was recognized during the recent Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA) annual conference, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Award of Merit is an award that may be selected and presented annually in each state.

It is presented by the state to an NIAAA member who demonstrates outstanding leadership and meritorious service and achievement in the vocation of interscholastic administration. Selections and presentations are made by each state athletic administrator association and the award is provided by the NIAAA.

Schlitz also serves as the Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director.

He is a past president of WADA (2019). Among his other current duties include WIAA conference realignment task force co-chairman.

He also has been on an NIAAA strategic plan committee.

“It is humbling to be selected by your peers for something like this and the support from my colleagues, previous winners and coaches I work with has been very special,” Schlitz said.