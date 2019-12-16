Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Luke Vitale, Oregon's Izzie Peterson make college decisions

Madison La Follette senior offensive lineman Luke Vitale announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Vitale was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and was a first-team choice as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.
He was an all-region pick in the state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and the All-City lineman of the year.
Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.
Vitale tweeted: “Excited and proud to announce I will be continuing my schooling and playing football at Winona State University! Thanks to everyone that made this possible!!”
Oregon’s Izzie Peterson makes decision
Izzie Peterson, a senior guard on the Oregon girls basketball team, announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, for women’s basketball.
She tweeted: “First, I want to thank my family for the constant love and support that they’ve given me during this process and for supporting my dream of playing college basketball. I also want to thank all my past and current coaches for pushing me and challenging me, as well as helping me grow both as a player and a person.
"Lastly, I want to thank every single one of my teammates from both my AAU and my high school teams who have supported me and challenged me to get me to where I am now. I am excited and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clarke University. Thank you to coach Boyd, coach Hocking and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity!”