You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Luke Vitale, Oregon's Izzie Peterson make college decisions
0 comments

Prep notes: Madison La Follette's Luke Vitale, Oregon's Izzie Peterson make college decisions

{{featured_button_text}}
Jada Donaldson

Beaver Dam's Jada Donaldson (right) battles Oregon's Izzie Peterson for a loose ball during a game played earlier this season at the Kohl Center in Madison. Donaldson averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 assists per game last season for the Golden Beavers.

 DAN LARSON/Capital Newspapers

Madison La Follette senior offensive lineman Luke Vitale announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to Winona State University in Minnesota for football.

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound Vitale was a first-team all-conference selection in the Big Eight Conference and was a first-team choice as an offensive lineman on the Wisconsin State Journal 2019 All-Area football team.

He was an all-region pick in the state by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and the All-City lineman of the year.

Winona State is an NCAA Division II program.

Vitale tweeted: “Excited and proud to announce I will be continuing my schooling and playing football at Winona State University! Thanks to everyone that made this possible!!”

Oregon’s Izzie Peterson makes decision

Izzie Peterson, a senior guard on the Oregon girls basketball team, announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa, for women’s basketball.

She tweeted: “First, I want to thank my family for the constant love and support that they’ve given me during this process and for supporting my dream of playing college basketball. I also want to thank all my past and current coaches for pushing me and challenging me, as well as helping me grow both as a player and a person.

"Lastly, I want to thank every single one of my teammates from both my AAU and my high school teams who have supported me and challenged me to get me to where I am now. I am excited and grateful to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Clarke University. Thank you to coach Boyd, coach Hocking and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me this amazing opportunity!”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Bucky!

Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics