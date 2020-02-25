You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Prep notes: Madison Edgewood's Travis Drumm makes college decision for men's track and field
0 comments

Prep notes: Madison Edgewood's Travis Drumm makes college decision for men's track and field

{{featured_button_text}}
Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational

Madison Edgewood's Travis Drumm runs to the finish line past Racine Horlick's Jayvian Vinson, right, in the boys 400 meter run during the 51st annual Madison Memorial Spartan Invitational track and field meet at Mansfield Stadium in Madison, Wis., Friday, May 3, 2019. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Edgewood senior Travis Drumm announced on Instagram that he has committed to Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana, for men’s track and field.

Edgewood boys track and field coach Jeff Gifford also said Drumm has committed.

Drumm was seventh in the 400-meter dash at the 2019 WIAA Division 2 state boys track and field meet at UW-La Crosse.

He wrote, in part, on Instagram: “I am thrilled to announce that I have accepted an offer to run track at Butler University! I would like to thank my parents and my brother for always supporting me and helping me achieve my dream of being a student-athlete at a great university.”

Bailey Lutes announces college decision 

Cuba City junior guard Bailey Lutes, a former Sun Prairie athlete, announced on Twitter that she has orally committed to Illinois-Chicago for women’s basketball.

Lutes played girls basketball for Sun Prairie prior to a family move to Cuba City for this school year. Her father, Brad Lutes, became an elementary school principal in Cuba City and later became the high school girls basketball coach, succeeding longtime coach Jeff Pustina. 

Bailey Lutes tweeted: “Extremely excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and basketball career at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Thank you to all my family, coaches and friends that have helped me along the way. I can’t wait to be a Flame!”

Sam Smith makes a move 

Sam Smith, who played baseball at Madison Memorial as an infielder and pitcher and then went to Barstow Community College in California, announced on Twitter that he will be attending NCAA Division II Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri.

Smith tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my commitment to continue my baseball career at Division II Truman State University. I want to thank my family and all my coaches for helping me along the way.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics