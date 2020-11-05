Prep notes: Madison Edgewood receives approval to play winter sports

Madison Edgewood plans to play winter sports, Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler said Thursday.

“We received the green light from our Board of Trustees (Wednesday night) to give it a try,” Zwettler said.

He said how and where the school’s winter sports teams will practice and play games is yet to be determined during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Edgewood, located in Dane County, must follow the public health and safety guidelines of the county.

“We are trying to figure that out — how that will look,” Zwettler said. “I met with the coaches last night. Obviously, we have to go by the rules and do it safely.”

For instance, in basketball, some drills could be done at the school with social distancing with 10 or fewer people on the court, which would meet indoor gathering guidelines. But scrimmaging wouldn’t be permitted under the current guidelines. Edgewood hasn't determined a practice plan.

WIAA winter sports include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming, gymnastics and wrestling. Winter sports begin later this month.

Edgewood doesn’t offer wrestling.