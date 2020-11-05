Prep notes: Madison Edgewood receives approval to play winter sports

Madison Edgewood plans to play winter sports, Crusaders athletic director Chris Zwettler said Thursday.
“We received the green light from our Board of Trustees (Wednesday night) to give it a try,” Zwettler said.
He said how and where the school’s winter sports teams will practice and play games is yet to be determined during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Edgewood, located in Dane County, must follow the public health and safety guidelines of the county.
“We are trying to figure that out — how that will look,” Zwettler said. “I met with the coaches last night. Obviously, we have to go by the rules and do it safely.”
For instance, in basketball, some drills could be done at the school with social distancing with 10 or fewer people on the court, which would meet indoor gathering guidelines. But scrimmaging wouldn’t be permitted under the current guidelines. Edgewood hasn't determined a practice plan.
WIAA winter sports include boys and girls basketball, boys and girls ice hockey, boys swimming, gymnastics and wrestling. Winter sports begin later this month.
Edgewood doesn’t offer wrestling.
Zwettler coaches boys basketball.
The 16-school Badger Conference, of which Edgewood is a member, previously has announced that the league won’t hold conference competitions or crown league champions for winter sports.
Some of the conference teams plan to start winter sports on schedule, though school districts still are making decisions about academic and athletic plans this winter amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Edgewood competed in a majority of fall sports, including girls golf, girls tennis, football, girls volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country. Edgewood didn’t compete in boys volleyball and girls swimming in the fall, electing to compete in the WIAA’s alternative fall season in the spring.
The Crusaders’ football team, for example, has played all road games this fall — outside of Dane County. Edgewood is scheduled to play at Sauk Prairie in football on Friday night.
The Edgewood girls volleyball team also played all road matches and qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state tournament with a 3-0 victory over Platteville last Saturday in a sectional final in Lake Mills.
However, Edgewood, citing public health protocols, voluntarily withdrew from the tournament Tuesday.
Asked if that gave pause to considering playing winter sports, Zwettler said it didn’t because it was a totally different situation.
Trailways Conference announcement
The Trailways Conference announced on Twitter that Madison Abundant Life and Madison Country Day have canceled their basketball schedules for 2020-21.
