Prep notes: Madison Edgewood boys swimming coach Dan Lindstrom earns honor

The 6-foot, 215-pound Grabins was a second-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger South Conference in 2019.

St. Ambrose is an NAIA program in Davenport, Iowa.

He tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at St. Ambrose University. I want to especially thank @SAUfootballHC and his entire staff for giving me this opportunity. Go Bees!”

Bailee Hadley commits for softball

Sun Prairie senior Bailee Hadley announced via Twitter that she has committed to Madison Area Technical College for softball.

Hadley was an honorable-mention all-conference choice in the Big Eight Conference as a junior.

Sun Prairie was the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up in softball last season.

Hadley tweeted: “I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Madison College! I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get here. Go WolfPack”

Carley Burchardt commits for women's basketball