Prep notes: Madison Edgewood boys swimming coach Dan Lindstrom earns honor

Madison Edgewood coach Dan Lindstrom was named the Wisconsin boys swimming and diving coach of the year by the National Federation of State High School Associations, according to an announcement from Madison Edgewood.
The Crusaders won the WIAA Division 2 state boys swimming and diving championship in 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium.
Edgewood finished with 289 points and won their second state title and first since 2014. Monona Grove finished second with 184.
Leilani Kapinus triples her fun
Madison Memorial senior Leilani Kapinus had 21 points, 10 rebounds and 11 steals in the Spartans’ 77-33 victory over host Janesville Parker in a Big Eight Conference girls basketball game last Thursday.
That was the first documented triple-double in the Memorial girls program history, according to Memorial. The 11 steals tied the school record.
Kapinus has committed to Penn State.
Madison Memorial is ranked second in Division 1 in The Associated Press poll.
Connor Grabins commits for football
Madison Edgewood senior Connor Grabins announced on Twitter that he has orally committed to St. Ambrose University for football.
The 6-foot, 215-pound Grabins was a second-team all-conference pick as a linebacker in the Badger South Conference in 2019.
St. Ambrose is an NAIA program in Davenport, Iowa.
He tweeted: “I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at St. Ambrose University. I want to especially thank @SAUfootballHC and his entire staff for giving me this opportunity. Go Bees!”
Bailee Hadley commits for softball
Sun Prairie senior Bailee Hadley announced via Twitter that she has committed to Madison Area Technical College for softball.
Hadley was an honorable-mention all-conference choice in the Big Eight Conference as a junior.
Sun Prairie was the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up in softball last season.
Hadley tweeted: “I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Madison College! I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get here. Go WolfPack”
Carley Burchardt commits for women's basketball
Beaver Dam senior guard Carley Burchardt has committed to NJCAA Division II Bryant & Stratton College in Wisconsin for women’s basketball, according to announcements, including Bryant & Stratton.
Beaver Dam is ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in The Associated Press poll and has won the past three WIAA Division 2 state titles.
Isaac Lindsey is sidelined
Isaac Lindsey, a senior for the Mineral Point boys basketball team, suffered a season-ending injury, WisSports.net reported.
Lindsey has signed a National Letter of Intent with UNLV.