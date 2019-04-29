Madison Memorial will play host to the Madison City championship outdoor track and field meet Tuesday at Mansfield Stadium.
Field events begin at 4:30 p.m., the 3,200-meter relay at 5 p.m. and running finals at 6 p.m.
The event features Madison East, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial and Madison West.
Morgan Stanley boys golf tournament scheduled for Thursday
The Morgan Stanley championship boys golf tournament is scheduled Thursday at University Ridge Golf Course.
Tee times are from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The team total will be the best four out of five scores.
Teams scheduled to compete include DeForest, Madison Edgewood, Madison La Follette, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
This will be the 28th Morgan Stanley boys golf event, which is made possible due to sponsorship from Morgan Stanley.